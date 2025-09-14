The Underrated Wells Fargo Autograph Could Be the Best Everyday Card in 2025

Sept. 14, 2025

James McClenathen

Many or all of the products here are from our partners that compensate us. It’s how we make money. But our editorial integrity ensures that our product ratings are not influenced by compensation.

If you're still carrying a no-rewards credit card, that's like leaving money on the table every month. Too many people pay for gas, streaming services, and dinners out with a plain old debit card. Zero perks. Zero points. Nothing.

The Wells Fargo Autograph® Card (rates and fees) can change that. For a card with a $0 annual fee, it earns rewards in all the places people actually spend money. And the kicker is that the welcome bonus alone could potentially cover a night or two at a hotel or a solid chunk of airfare.

Rewards that actually fit real life

What makes the Wells Fargo Autograph® Card stand out is how practical the categories are. You get 3X points on the following popular categories: restaurants, travel, gas stations, transit, popular streaming services and phone plans.

Everything else earns 1X points. It's refreshing compared to cards that only reward niche categories or push you into complicated rotating bonuses.

The welcome offer

Right now, new cardholders can earn 20,000 bonus points after spending $1,000 in the first 3 months. That's worth $200 as a cash redemption. It's not the biggest bonus out there, but remember that you're not paying an annual fee for it.

Redemption options

Wells Fargo's points system is flexible. You can redeem your points for:

  • Travel through the Wells Fargo portal
  • Statement credits or cash back
  • Gift cards
  • Shopping with points at select retailers

Added perks that make a difference

The card also throws in a few nice extras:

  • Cellphone protection when you pay your bill with the card (up to $600, minus a small $25 deductible).
  • Visa Signature benefits like travel and emergency assistance.
  • No foreign transaction fees, which is huge if you're planning a trip abroad.

These are the kinds of perks that make it feel like you're getting more than "just" a rewards card -- read our full Wells Fargo Autograph® Card review and apply today.

Who this card is best for

The Wells Fargo Autograph® Card is perfect if you:

  • Want a simple, no-annual-fee card that still rewards daily spending
  • Travel occasionally and don't want to deal with foreign transaction fees
  • Like the idea of flexible redemptions without learning a complicated points system

If you're chasing luxury card perks like airport lounge access, this isn't the card for you. But if you want a reliable everyday earner that doesn't cost a dime to hold, the Wells Fargo Autograph® Card is tough to beat.

James McClenathen
Managing editor for Motley Fool Money. James has worked full-time for The Motley Fool since 2012. A longtime editor and former reporter, James oversees the production and quality of Motley Fool Money's editorial content.