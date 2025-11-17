The Venture X Business Card Just Launched One of the Biggest Welcome Bonuses I've Ever Seen
Business owners and freelancers, listen up: The Capital One Venture X Business card (see rates and fees) just announced one of the biggest welcome bonuses I've ever come across.
Right now with the Capital One Venture X Business, you can earn up to 400,000 bonus miles (worth $4,000 in travel) 200K miles when you spend $30K in the first 3 months, and an additional 200K miles when you spend $150K in the first 6 months: 200,000 miles when you spend $30,000 in the first three months, plus an additional 200,000 miles when you spend $150,000 in the first six months.
That might not be easy to do -- lots of small businesses will have a hard time spending that kind of money in six months. But those that can will land a grand total of $4,000 in travel rewards. Yes, you read that right.
Here's why else I recommend the Capital One Venture X Business card.
Unlock valuable earning rates and travel perks
Yes, the Capital One Venture X Business comes with a $395 annual fee (see rates and fees) -- but it offers more than enough perks to offset the yearly cost. They include:
- An annual $300 credit for bookings through Capital One Business Travel
- Receive up to a $120 credit for Global Entry or TSA PreCheck®
- 10,000 bonus miles each year at your cardmember anniversary
- Access to over 1,300 airport lounges worldwide
With just the two statement credits alone, you've already justified the annual fee -- anniversary miles and lounge access are just the cherry on top. You'll also unlock the following earning rates:
- 10X miles on hotels and rental cars booked through Capital One Business Travel
- 5X miles on flights and vacation rentals booked through Capital One Business Travel
- 2X miles on all other purchases
If you book trips through the Capital One Business Travel portal, you'll get some of the best travel earning rates out there. That means you can rack up tons of rewards even if you aren't a jetsetter.
Want to enjoy hundreds of dollars in annual travel perks? Read our full review of the Capital One Venture X Business to apply today.
New cardholders can earn up to 400k bonus miles — equal to $4,000 in travel value. Earn 200k miles after spending $30k in the first 3 months, and another 200k miles after spending $150k in the first 6 months.
Excellent (740-850)
Intro APR
Purchases: N/A
Balance Transfers: N/A
Regular APR
N/A
Rewards Earn unlimited 2X miles on every purchase, everywhere—with no limits or category restrictions. Earn 10X miles on hotels and rental cars and 5X miles on flights and vacation rentals booked through Capital One Business Travel
2X-10X miles
Annual Fee
$395
Welcome Offer LIMITED-TIME OFFER: Earn up to 400K bonus miles: 200K miles when you spend $30K in the first 3 months, and an additional 200k miles when you spend $150k in the first 6 months
400,000 bonus miles (worth $4,000 in travel)
-
For businesses looking to earn rewards while enjoying premium travel benefits, we think this card strikes a strong balance between value and simplicity. It offers unlimited 2X miles on every purchase, along with 10X miles on hotels and rental cars booked through Capital One Business Travel. With top-tier perks like unlimited lounge access, annual travel credits, and flexible redemption options, this card is designed for business owners who prioritize travel rewards. It’s an excellent option for companies seeking both rewards and premium travel perks without the hassle.
-
- Huge travel rewards bonus
- High rewards rate
- Travel credits
- Useful business management tools
- Spending requirement for sign-up bonus
- Annual fee
- Pay-in-full card
-
- LIMITED-TIME OFFER: Earn up to 400K bonus miles: 200K miles when you spend $30K in the first 3 months, and an additional 200k miles when you spend $150k in the first 6 months
- Earn unlimited 2X miles on every purchase, everywhere—with no limits or category restrictions
- Earn 10X miles on hotels and rental cars and 5X miles on flights and vacation rentals booked through Capital One Business Travel
- With no preset spending limit, enjoy big purchasing power that adapts so you can spend more and earn more rewards
- Empower your teams to make business purchases while earning rewards on their transactions, with free employee and virtual cards. Plus, automatically sync your transaction data with your accounting software and pay your vendors with ease
- Redeem your miles on flights, hotels and more. Plus, transfer your miles to any of the 15+ travel loyalty programs
- Every year, you'll get 10,000 bonus miles after your account anniversary date. Plus, receive an annual $300 credit for bookings made through Capital One Business Travel
- Receive up to a $120 credit for Global Entry or TSA PreCheck®. Enjoy access to 1,300+ airport lounges worldwide, including Capital One Lounge locations and Priority Pass™ lounges, after enrollment
- Enjoy a $100 experience credit and other premium benefits with every hotel and vacation rental booked from the Premier Collection
- This is a pay-in-full card, so your balance is due in full every month
Who should apply -- and who should wait?
The Capital One Venture X Business more than justifies its annual fee with a few simple and valuable perks. But -- and this is important -- if you don't think you can earn the current welcome bonus, you might want to wait.
A card's welcome offer is a huge part of its value prop, and spending $180,000 in six months is a tough ask for a lot of small businesses. If you don't think you can swing it, I recommend waiting until you find a more reasonable welcome bonus.
On the other hand, if you can hit those spend requirements: What are you waiting for? This is one of the best card welcome bonuses I've ever seen, which means it probably won't be around long. Apply now before it's too late and enjoy up to 400,000 bonus miles (worth $4,000 in travel).
Ready to start earning? Read our full review of the Capital One Venture X Business and apply now.
