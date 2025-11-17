The Venture X Business Card Just Launched One of the Biggest Welcome Bonuses I've Ever Seen

Business owners and freelancers, listen up: The Capital One Venture X Business card (see rates and fees) just announced one of the biggest welcome bonuses I've ever come across.

Right now with the Capital One Venture X Business, you can earn up to 400,000 bonus miles (worth $4,000 in travel) 200K miles when you spend $30K in the first 3 months, and an additional 200K miles when you spend $150K in the first 6 months: 200,000 miles when you spend $30,000 in the first three months, plus an additional 200,000 miles when you spend $150,000 in the first six months.

That might not be easy to do -- lots of small businesses will have a hard time spending that kind of money in six months. But those that can will land a grand total of $4,000 in travel rewards. Yes, you read that right.

Here's why else I recommend the Capital One Venture X Business card.

Unlock valuable earning rates and travel perks

Yes, the Capital One Venture X Business comes with a $395 annual fee (see rates and fees) -- but it offers more than enough perks to offset the yearly cost. They include:

An annual $300 credit for bookings through Capital One Business Travel

Receive up to a $120 credit for Global Entry or TSA PreCheck®

10,000 bonus miles each year at your cardmember anniversary

Access to over 1,300 airport lounges worldwide

With just the two statement credits alone, you've already justified the annual fee -- anniversary miles and lounge access are just the cherry on top. You'll also unlock the following earning rates:

10X miles on hotels and rental cars booked through Capital One Business Travel

5X miles on flights and vacation rentals booked through Capital One Business Travel

2X miles on all other purchases

If you book trips through the Capital One Business Travel portal, you'll get some of the best travel earning rates out there. That means you can rack up tons of rewards even if you aren't a jetsetter.

Want to enjoy hundreds of dollars in annual travel perks? Read our full review of the Capital One Venture X Business to apply today.