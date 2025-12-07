The Venture X Just Dropped a 100K Bonus -- Here's Why It's a Big Deal
Luxury travelers, listen up: The Capital One Venture X Rewards Credit Card (see rates and fees) just launched one of the best limited-time offers I've seen in a while.
Right now, new users can earn 100,000 Miles (worth $1,000 in travel) once you spend $10,000 on purchases within the first 6 months from account opening. Yep, you read that right -- $1,000 in travel rewards for one of the most valuable travel cards out there.
Here's what else to know about the Capital One Venture X Rewards Credit Card -- and why now's definitely the time to apply.
Cover the annual fee with some easy-to-use perks
The Capital One Venture X Rewards Credit Card comes with a considerable $395 annual fee (see rates and fees) -- but with a few of the card's best perks, you could cover the annual fee of the card and then some.
With the Capital One Venture X Rewards Credit Card, you'll get:
- A $300 annual travel credit: Get a $300 annual credit for bookings made through Capital One Travel
- 10,000-mile anniversary bonus: Get 10,000 bonus miles, equal to $100 towards travel, every year starting on your first account anniversary.
- $120 Global Entry or TSA PreCheck® credit: Receive up to a $120 credit to cover the annual fee of Global Entry or TSA PreCheck®.
- Access to 1,300+ lounges worldwide, including Capital One Lounge locations and Priority Pass™ lounges
Use those first two perks, and you've practically more than covered the annual cost of the Capital One Venture X Rewards Credit Card. Then once you add in lounge access, the Global Entry/TSA PreCheck® credit, and the card's great earning rates (more on those below) you'll really start racking up value.
Want to earn a limited-time offer worth $1,000 in travel rewards? Read our full review of the Capital One Venture X Rewards Credit Card to apply now.

Unlock great earning rates to rack up even more rewards
The Capital One Venture X Rewards Credit Card is more than just a few great perks. It also comes with the following bonus categories:
- 10X miles on hotels and rental cars booked through Capital One Travel
- 5X miles on flights and vacation rentals booked through Capital One Travel
- 2X miles on all other purchases, every day
Those are some of the best travel-related earning rates I've seen -- just note that you'll have to book your trips through Capital One's travel portal to get them. If you do that even once or twice a year, though, you'll probably have a pretty nice miles haul to show for it.
2X miles on all other purchases is a pretty great flat rate, too. Combine that with one of the best limited-time offers I've seen recently, and you can see how easy it is to save on travel with the Capital One Venture X Rewards Credit Card.
What are you waiting for? Read our full review to apply for the Capital One Venture X Rewards Credit Card today and start earning your bonus.
