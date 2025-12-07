The Venture X Just Dropped a 100K Bonus -- Here's Why It's a Big Deal

Luxury travelers, listen up: The Capital One Venture X Rewards Credit Card (see rates and fees) just launched one of the best limited-time offers I've seen in a while.

Right now, new users can earn 100,000 Miles (worth $1,000 in travel) once you spend $10,000 on purchases within the first 6 months from account opening. Yep, you read that right -- $1,000 in travel rewards for one of the most valuable travel cards out there.

Here's what else to know about the Capital One Venture X Rewards Credit Card -- and why now's definitely the time to apply.

Cover the annual fee with some easy-to-use perks

The Capital One Venture X Rewards Credit Card comes with a considerable $395 annual fee (see rates and fees) -- but with a few of the card's best perks, you could cover the annual fee of the card and then some.

With the Capital One Venture X Rewards Credit Card, you'll get:

A $300 annual travel credit : Get a $300 annual credit for bookings made through Capital One Travel

: Get a $300 annual credit for bookings made through Capital One Travel 10,000-mile anniversary bonus : Get 10,000 bonus miles, equal to $100 towards travel, every year starting on your first account anniversary.

: Get 10,000 bonus miles, equal to $100 towards travel, every year starting on your first account anniversary. $120 Global Entry or TSA PreCheck® credit : Receive up to a $120 credit to cover the annual fee of Global Entry or TSA PreCheck®.

: Receive up to a $120 credit to cover the annual fee of Global Entry or TSA PreCheck®. Access to 1,300+ lounges worldwide, including Capital One Lounge locations and Priority Pass™ lounges

Use those first two perks, and you've practically more than covered the annual cost of the Capital One Venture X Rewards Credit Card. Then once you add in lounge access, the Global Entry/TSA PreCheck® credit, and the card's great earning rates (more on those below) you'll really start racking up value.

Want to earn a limited-time offer worth $1,000 in travel rewards? Read our full review of the Capital One Venture X Rewards Credit Card to apply now.