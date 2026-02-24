The Venture X Offers a Massive Welcome Bonus. See if You Qualify Now
If you're booking trips this year, there's one travel credit card you should know about: the Capital One Venture X Rewards Credit Card (see rates and fees).
It just got awarded our Best Travel Credit Card for 2026, and is one of the few premium travel cards that can still be a fit even if you only take one to two trips a year.
Right now, new cardholders can earn 75,000 Miles (worth $750 in travel) when you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening.
My wife and I got this card recently, and we're already well on our way to unlocking that bonus.
Here's everything you need to know.
How to earn the welcome offer
Before we talk bonus miles, here are my two rules anytime I recommend a new credit card:
- Make sure the card is a long-term fit (not just a shiny bonus grab).
- Only go after a welcome offer if you can earn it without overspending or stretching your budget.
The Capital One Venture X Card clears both for me.
Current welcome offer: Earn 75,000 Miles when you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening, equal to $750 in travel.
If you can easily cover the spending requirement with regular essentials (groceries, gas, bills, etc.) you won't have to stress about earning the bonus. Just make sure to use the new card for everything when it arrives in the mail.
Capital One makes it easy to track your progress in the app. You'll see a progress bar as you make more transactions and work your way to unlocking the bonus.
Just one heads-up: this card is designed for folks with excellent credit. If you're still building your score, there are plenty of other great travel cards out there with lower requirements and strong perks.
On Capital One's Secure Website.
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
On Capital One's Secure Website.
Excellent (740-850)
Intro APR
Purchases: N/A
Balance Transfers: N/A
Regular APR
19.49% - 28.49% (Variable)
Rewards Earn unlimited 10X miles on hotels and rental cars booked through Capital One Travel and 5X miles on flights and vacation rentals booked through Capital One Travel. Earn unlimited 2X miles on all other purchases.
2X-10X miles
Annual Fee
$395
Welcome Offer 75,000 Miles when you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening
75,000 Miles (worth $750 in travel)
If you want premium travel perks that easily justify their cost, this card delivers. You’ll get a $300 annual credit for bookings through Capital One Travel, plus 10,000 bonus miles every account anniversary (worth $100 toward travel) — perks that can offset the $395 annual fee.
Earn a 75,000-mile welcome bonus (worth $750 toward travel), unlimited 2X miles on everyday purchases, airport lounge access, and Global Entry/TSA PreCheck® credits, and you’ve got one of the strongest premium travel cards available today.Read Full Review
- Big travel rewards bonus
- High rewards rate
- Travel credits
- Easy-to-use miles
- Annual fee
- Other card issuers have more valuable travel rewards
- Earn 75,000 bonus miles when you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening, equal to $750 in travel
- Receive a $300 annual credit for bookings through Capital One Travel, where you'll get Capital One's best prices on thousands of trip options
- Get 10,000 bonus miles (equal to $100 towards travel) every year, starting on your first anniversary
- Earn unlimited 10X miles on hotels and rental cars booked through Capital One Travel and 5X miles on flights and vacation rentals booked through Capital One Travel
- Earn unlimited 2X miles on all other purchases
- Enjoy access to 1,300+ lounges worldwide, including Capital One Lounge and Landing locations and participating Priority Pass lounges, after enrollment
- Use your Venture X miles to easily cover travel expenses, including flights, hotels, rental cars and more—you can even transfer your miles to your choice of 15+ travel loyalty programs
- Enjoy a $100 experience credit and other premium benefits with every hotel and vacation rental booked from the Premier Collection
- Receive up to a $120 credit for Global Entry or TSA PreCheck®
- Top rated mobile app
Ongoing perks that outweigh the annual fee
Now let's talk about ongoing value.
The Capital One Venture X Card does have a $395 annual fee (see rates and fees), but it also comes with big perks and credits that can more than make up for it.
Here are a few of the top perks:
- $300 annual travel credit when you book through Capital One Travel
- 10,000 bonus miles every card anniversary (worth $100 in travel)
- Airport lounge access at 1,300+ locations worldwide, including Capital One Lounges and Landing locations and participating Priority Pass™ lounges
- Global Entry or TSA PreCheck® credit (up to $120)
- Premium hotel perks through the Premier Collection, including $100 experience credits
Just the $300 travel credit plus the 10,000-mile anniversary bonus gives you $400 in yearly value -- which can offset the annual fee before you even start earning miles.
If you travel once or twice a year and book through Capital One Travel, you'll likely come out ahead.
Everyday earnings and simple mile redemptions
The Capital One Venture X Card also earns miles for all your spending throughout the year. Here are the reward rates:
- 10X miles on hotels and rental cars booked through Capital One Travel
- 5X miles on flights and vacation rentals booked through Capital One Travel
- 2X miles on all other purchases
Personally, I love the flexibility of how you can redeem the miles. Here are some options once you're ready to use them:
- Book new flights or hotels directly through Capital One Travel
- Cover past travel purchases via the app (This is my favorite way -- super smooth experience and done right in the mobile app)
- Transfer miles to 15+ airline and hotel partners for potentially higher value
- Mix and match options based on the best deal at the time
By our estimations, most redemptions are worth about $0.01 per mile. But with transfers or travel deals, you can sometimes stretch the value further. My wife and I are already eyeing a Hawaii trip later this year that we'll apply our miles towards.
Apply now, travel sooner
If you've got great credit, can comfortably spend $4,000 in the next few months, and have travel lined up for 2026, this is a travel card worth grabbing.
The welcome bonus can knock a big chunk off your trip cost. And with built-in travel credits, lounge access, and other VIP perks, you'll enjoy the journey just as much as the destination.
Our Research Expert
Motley Fool Stock DisclosuresJoel O'Leary has positions in Target. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Target. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.