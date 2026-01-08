The Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card Is Our No. 1 Credit Card in 2026
Every year, our Motley Fool Money team reviews 100+ credit cards to find the best of the best. And this year, one card stood out across the board for rewards, flexibility, and overall value.
That card is the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card (rates and fees), and it just won our Best Overall Credit Card Award for 2026.
Here's why this card earned our top spot.
Unlimited 2% cash rewards
At first glance, category cards with rotating 5% rewards sound like a better deal. But the truth is unless you're tracking those categories, activating them on time, and adjusting your spending, most people don't actually earn as much.
That's why simple flat-rate cards like the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card usually win in the long run.
It offers unlimited 2% cash rewards on all purchases, all year long. Groceries, gas, bills, takeout, you name it -- you'll earn the same rate no matter what.
Let's say you spend $3,000 per month on your card. This would accrue ~$720 in annual cash rewards, without doing anything fancy.
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers
Purchases: 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on purchases
Balance Transfers: 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on qualifying balance transfers
Regular APR
18.49%, 24.49%, or 28.49% Variable APR
Rewards Earn unlimited 2% cash rewards on purchases.
2% cash rewards
Annual Fee
$0
Welcome Offer Earn a $200 cash rewards bonus after spending $500 in purchases in the first 3 months.
$200 cash rewards
-
This card’s unlimited 2% cash rewards on purchases is the highest we’ve seen for a flat-rate rewards card with no annual fee. It also has an incredibly easy-to-earn $200 welcome bonus after spending $500 in purchases in the first 3 months. The intro APR is decent too -- 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers (18.49%, 24.49%, or 28.49% Variable APR applies after). We simply haven’t come across this combination of top perks in one card before.Read Full Review
-
- Unlimited 2% cash rewards
- Long 0% intro APR offer
- Generous cash rewards welcome bonus
- No annual fee
- Cellphone protections
- No bonus categories
- Foreign transaction fees
- Balance transfer fee
-
- Apply Now to take advantage of this offer and learn more about product features, terms and conditions.
- Earn a $200 cash rewards bonus after spending $500 in purchases in the first 3 months.
- Earn unlimited 2% cash rewards on purchases.
- 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers. 18.49%, 24.49%, or 28.49% variable APR thereafter; balance transfers made within 120 days qualify for the intro rate and fee of 3% then a BT fee of up to 5%, min: $5.
- $0 annual fee.
- No categories to track or remember and cash rewards don’t expire as long as your account remains open.
- Find tickets to top sports and entertainment events, book travel, make dinner reservations and more with your complimentary 24/7 Visa Signature® Concierge.
- Up to $600 of cell phone protection against damage or theft. Subject to a $25 deductible.
An easy welcome bonus
On top of those everyday rewards, new cardholders can also earn a $200 cash rewards bonus after spending $500 on purchases in the first 3 months.
That's one big grocery trip, a kids summer camp, or an annual car insurance bill.
You don't have to work hard to achieve this bonus. Just use the card for what you were already going to buy, and that bonus is yours.
A 0% intro APR perfect for holiday debt
Another standout feature of this card is its 0% intro APR offer. This can come in clutch if you're carrying a little extra balance from holiday shopping.
Here's what you get: 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers. A 18.49%, 24.49%, or 28.49% Variable APR applies at the end of the intro period.
That window gives you a full year to pay off purchases interest-free if you're doing a balance transfer. Or if you're planning a big expense heading into the new year, that's valuable breathing room to split payments up and pay no interest.
Heads up: Balance transfers must be made within 120 days to qualify for the intro rate and a balance transfer fee applies: 3% intro for 120 days from account opening, then up to 5%, min: $5.
And did we mention? No annual fee
You'd think a card this useful would charge some sort of yearly cost. But the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card has no annual fee -- so all the rewards are pure upside.
You'll also get a few extra perks, including:
- Up to $600 in cellphone protection when you pay your bill with the card (subject to a $25 deductible)
- Visa Signature® Concierge access for booking travel, dining, and entertainment
- Cash rewards that never expire as long as your account is open
It really does have a wide range of use cases that fit many households. That's exactly why it topped our list of best credit cards for 2026.
Learn more or apply for the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card, and start earning simple, steady rewards today.
Our Research Expert