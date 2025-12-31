The Wells Fargo Reflect Card Could Give You Nearly 2 Years With 0% APR

A buddy of mine once knocked out nearly $30,000 in credit card debt using cards with 0% intro APR offers. And one of the biggest helpers along the way was the long 0% intro APR periods available -- the kind that give you real breathing room while you make steady progress.

That's exactly what the Wells Fargo Reflect® Card (rates and fees) brings to the table right now.

With an intro APR period that stretches close to two full years, this card can help you move forward faster. Here's how it works and who it's best for.

How the 0% intro APR works

The Wells Fargo Reflect® Card comes with a 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers (an ongoing 17.49%, 23.99%, or 28.24% Variable APR applies after).

That interest-free window applies to both balance transfers made within the first 120 days, and new purchases during the intro period.

Note, there is a balance transfer fee of 5%, min: $5 if you are moving debt over from another card. While fees are never fun, this one can be easily offset by the interest you avoid during the promo period.