The Wells Fargo Reflect Card Could Give You Nearly 2 Years With 0% APR
A buddy of mine once knocked out nearly $30,000 in credit card debt using cards with 0% intro APR offers. And one of the biggest helpers along the way was the long 0% intro APR periods available -- the kind that give you real breathing room while you make steady progress.
That's exactly what the Wells Fargo Reflect® Card (rates and fees) brings to the table right now.
With an intro APR period that stretches close to two full years, this card can help you move forward faster. Here's how it works and who it's best for.
How the 0% intro APR works
The Wells Fargo Reflect® Card comes with a 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers (an ongoing 17.49%, 23.99%, or 28.24% Variable APR applies after).
That interest-free window applies to both balance transfers made within the first 120 days, and new purchases during the intro period.
Note, there is a balance transfer fee of 5%, min: $5 if you are moving debt over from another card. While fees are never fun, this one can be easily offset by the interest you avoid during the promo period.
Good/Excellent (670-850)
This no-frills card is a solid choice if your priority is to avoid credit card interest for as long as possible. It offers an incredible 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers (17.49%, 23.99%, or 28.24% Variable APR after). The balance transfer fee (5%; $5 min.) is higher than some cards, but if you want an equally long intro APR on purchases and balance transfers, this card is hard to beat.
- Long 0% intro APR offer
- No annual fee
- Cellphone protection
- Balance transfer fee
- Foreign transaction fee
- No rewards program
What a $6,500 balance transfer could save you
Right now, the average American carries about $6,500 in credit card debt. At an APR of 22%, that balance can rack up over $1,400 in interest in a single year.
But if you move that $6,500 balance to the Wells Fargo Reflect® Card, interest could be "paused" during the 0% intro APR period.
Let's say you pay $325 per month during the 0% intro period. You'd be able to pay off the full balance right around the end of the intro window, including the balance transfer fee, without paying any interest along the way.
Overall, you'd save well over $1,600 in interest, and become fully debt-free.
If one of your 2026 goals is to make serious progress on debt and stop treading water, this kind of breathing room can make all the difference.
More than just a balance transfer card
The long intro APR window is the main attraction, but the Wells Fargo Reflect® Card has a couple extra perks that add value along the way.
- $0 annual fee: There's no cost to keep the card open, which makes it easy to hold onto even after you've paid off your balance.
- Cellphone protection: Pay your monthly phone bill with the card and you'll get up to $600 in coverage for theft or damage (subject to a $25 deductible).
- Intro APR extends to new purchases: If you have a large expense coming up, you can spread out payments without interest during the intro period.
Keep in mind, a "good" credit score is typically required in order to be approved for a balance transfer card.
Make 2026 a lower-interest year
When interest is paused, progress gets easier. Every payment goes toward your balance, not to the bank.
That's the advantage of the Wells Fargo Reflect® Card: nearly two years to pay down debt or cover big expenses without interest working against you. Use the window well, and the momentum can carry you far.
To see how it works and whether it's a good fit, check out our full Wells Fargo Reflect® Card review to learn more and apply.
