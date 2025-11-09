The Wells Fargo Reflect Card Is Our Top Pick for Avoiding Interest Payments in 2025
Most people treat paying credit card interest as just part of regular adulting -- like paying taxes or losing socks in the laundry.
But here's the part we don't think about:
If someone carries a $4,000 balance at ~20% APR (right around today's national average), that adds up to roughly $800 a year in interest.
Eight. Hundred. Dollars.
No rewards, no perks -- just paying rent on yesterday's purchases.
It doesn't have to be that way.
The Wells Fargo Reflect® Card (rates and fees) offers one of the longest intro APR periods available right now on both purchases and balance transfers: 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on qualifying balance transfers and 21 months from account opening on purchases; a 17.74%, 24.24%, or 28.49% Variable APR applies after.
Here's how it buys you breathing room -- nearly two whole years -- with no interest piling up.
Why it's our favorite for avoiding interest
Most 0% intro APR credit cards offer an interest-free period for ~12 to 15 months. That's a great deal, but...
The Wells Fargo Reflect® Card offers a super-long 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on qualifying balance transfers and 21 months from account opening on purchases; a 17.74%, 24.24%, or 28.49% Variable APR applies after.
That's nearly two years of zero interest -- one of the longest intro periods in the market.
Even better, the card charges no annual fee, so you can focus purely on repayment without worrying about extra costs sneaking in.
This isn't a card built for perks or points. But if your goal is to knock out a balance without wasting money on interest, it's a straight-up strategic move.
Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers
Purchases: 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases
Balance Transfers: 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on qualifying balance transfers
Regular APR
17.74%, 24.24%, or 28.49% Variable APR
Rewards
N/A
Annual Fee
$0
Welcome Offer
N/A
This no-frills card is a solid choice if your priority is to avoid credit card interest for as long as possible. It offers an incredible 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers (17.74%, 24.24%, or 28.49% Variable APR after). The balance transfer fee (5%; $5 min.) is higher than some cards, but if you want an equally long intro APR on purchases and balance transfers, this card is hard to beat.Read Full Review
- Long 0% intro APR offer
- No annual fee
- Cellphone protection
- Balance transfer fee
- Foreign transaction fee
- No rewards program
Apply Now to take advantage of this offer and learn more about product features, terms and conditions.
- 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers. 17.74%, 24.24%, or 28.49% variable APR thereafter; balance transfers made within 120 days qualify for the intro rate, BT fee of 5%, min: $5.
- $0 annual fee.
- Up to $600 of cell phone protection against damage or theft. Subject to a $25 deductible.
- Through My Wells Fargo Deals, you can get access to personalized deals from a variety of merchants. It's an easy way to earn cash back as an account credit when you shop, dine, or enjoy an experience simply by using an eligible Wells Fargo credit card.
How much you can actually save
Let's say you've got $4,000 in credit card debt from a high-interest card charging 22% APR.
Transferring that balance to the Wells Fargo Reflect® Card could instantly press pause on interest for nearly two years.
If you divide $4,000 across 21 months, that's just under $200 per month you could pay to eliminate the full balance without paying a dime in interest.
And over the course of that 21 months, you'd avoid about $1,028 in interest compared to your existing credit card.
Now, there is a balance transfer fee of 5%, min: $5, which would come out to $200 in this scenario. But even after that, you'd still walk away with over $800 in net savings -- just for making a smart move.
When this card makes the most sense
This card is ideal for:
- Big one-time expenses you need to finance over time
- Refinancing high-interest credit card debt
- Bridge financing between major life events (new job, move, etc.)
- Emergency purchases (car repair, medical bills)
It's also a great "just in case" card to have on standby if your financial life is a little unpredictable. Since there's no annual fee, there's no harm in keeping it with little or no use.
Who shouldn't get it? If you always pay your card in full every month, you're better off with a rewards card that gives you points or cash back.
But if you need time, a balance transfer card like the Wells Fargo Reflect® Card is the card to buy it with.
The bottom line
Interest charges are sneaky -- they chip away at your budget month after month. And it's easy to accept that as just normal life and never make a change.
But a well-timed 0% intro APR offer can help you flip the script.
That's why the Wells Fargo Reflect® Card earned our pick for best 0% intro APR credit card in 2025 and 2026 -- it gives you almost two full years of breathing room to pay off debt or manage a big expense without the weight of interest dragging you down.
If you've got a balance to tackle or a financial curveball coming your way, this could be your chance to reset, smartly and stress-free.
Our Research Expert