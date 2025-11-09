The Wells Fargo Reflect Card Is Our Top Pick for Avoiding Interest Payments in 2025

Most people treat paying credit card interest as just part of regular adulting -- like paying taxes or losing socks in the laundry.

But here's the part we don't think about:

If someone carries a $4,000 balance at ~20% APR (right around today's national average), that adds up to roughly $800 a year in interest.

Eight. Hundred. Dollars.

No rewards, no perks -- just paying rent on yesterday's purchases.

It doesn't have to be that way.

The Wells Fargo Reflect® Card (rates and fees) offers one of the longest intro APR periods available right now on both purchases and balance transfers: 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on qualifying balance transfers and 21 months from account opening on purchases; a 17.74%, 24.24%, or 28.49% Variable APR applies after.

Here's how it buys you breathing room -- nearly two whole years -- with no interest piling up.

Why it's our favorite for avoiding interest

Most 0% intro APR credit cards offer an interest-free period for ~12 to 15 months. That's a great deal, but...

That's nearly two years of zero interest -- one of the longest intro periods in the market.

Even better, the card charges no annual fee, so you can focus purely on repayment without worrying about extra costs sneaking in.

This isn't a card built for perks or points. But if your goal is to knock out a balance without wasting money on interest, it's a straight-up strategic move.