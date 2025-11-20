The Wells Fargo Reflect Card Is Our Top Pick for Avoiding Interest Payments in 2025
Looking for a way to hit "pause" on high-interest debt? If so, I've got a credit card with your name on it: The Wells Fargo Reflect® Card (rates and fees).
Simply put, if I were struggling with debt, the Wells Fargo Reflect® Card is the card I'd use to climb out. That's because it offers one of the longest intro APRs on the market on both purchases and balance transfers. It's no wonder Motley Fool Money named it the Best 0% Intro APR Credit Card of 2025.
Here's why the Wells Fargo Reflect® Card is my go-to recommendation for anyone struggling with debt.
Get almost two years of intro APR
The Wells Fargo Reflect® Card comes with:
- 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on qualifying balance transfers and 21 months from account opening on purchases; a 17.74%, 24.24%, or 28.49% Variable APR applies after
- $0 annual fee
- $600 in cellphone protection per year (subject to a $25 deductible) when you pay your bill with the card
That's one of the longest intro APR periods you'll ever see, period -- and it applies to both purchases and balance transfers. When you're looking to cut down on interest of any kind, you can't do better than the Wells Fargo Reflect® Card.
Another plus: It comes with no annual fee. Just keep in mind that balance transfers must be made within 120 days to qualify for the introductory rate.
Ready to start saving today? Read our full review of the Wells Fargo Reflect® Card to apply now.
Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers
Purchases: 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases
Balance Transfers: 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on qualifying balance transfers
Regular APR
17.74%, 24.24%, or 28.49% Variable APR
Rewards
N/A
Annual Fee
$0
Welcome Offer
N/A
This no-frills card is a solid choice if your priority is to avoid credit card interest for as long as possible. It offers an incredible 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers (17.74%, 24.24%, or 28.49% Variable APR after). The balance transfer fee (5%; $5 min.) is higher than some cards, but if you want an equally long intro APR on purchases and balance transfers, this card is hard to beat.Read Full Review
- Long 0% intro APR offer
- No annual fee
- Cellphone protection
- Balance transfer fee
- Foreign transaction fee
- No rewards program
Is the Wells Fargo Reflect Card right for you?
As mentioned, the Wells Fargo Reflect® Card is a fantastic way to save on interest. It's not the right choice, however, if you're looking for long-term perks. You'll want to keep in mind that the Wells Fargo Reflect® Card comes with:
- A balance transfer fee of 5%, min: $5
- A 3% foreign transaction fee
- No ongoing earning rates or bonus categories
There are a few great cards, like the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card (rates and fees) and Chase Freedom Unlimited®, that offer ongoing rewards and a solid intro APR offer. Their intro APRs don't last as long, though -- so if your only goal is to save on interest, the Wells Fargo Reflect® Card is the way to go.
My take? Once you get rid of your debt, then you should start thinking about credit card rewards. Until then, the Wells Fargo Reflect® Card is your best bet.
Ready to start erasing your high-interest debt? Check out our list of the best 0% intro APR cards to explore all the top options.
