The Wells Fargo Reflect Card Is Our Top Pick for Avoiding Interest Payments in 2025

Looking for a way to hit "pause" on high-interest debt? If so, I've got a credit card with your name on it: The Wells Fargo Reflect® Card (rates and fees).

Simply put, if I were struggling with debt, the Wells Fargo Reflect® Card is the card I'd use to climb out. That's because it offers one of the longest intro APRs on the market on both purchases and balance transfers. It's no wonder Motley Fool Money named it the Best 0% Intro APR Credit Card of 2025.

Here's why the Wells Fargo Reflect® Card is my go-to recommendation for anyone struggling with debt.

Get almost two years of intro APR

The Wells Fargo Reflect® Card comes with:

0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on qualifying balance transfers and 21 months from account opening on purchases; a 17.74%, 24.24%, or 28.49% Variable APR applies after

$0 annual fee

$600 in cellphone protection per year (subject to a $25 deductible) when you pay your bill with the card

That's one of the longest intro APR periods you'll ever see, period -- and it applies to both purchases and balance transfers. When you're looking to cut down on interest of any kind, you can't do better than the Wells Fargo Reflect® Card.

Another plus: It comes with no annual fee. Just keep in mind that balance transfers must be made within 120 days to qualify for the introductory rate.

Ready to start saving today? Read our full review of the Wells Fargo Reflect® Card to apply now.