The Wells Fargo Reflect Card Is Our Top Pick for Avoiding Interest Payments in 2025

Trying to make a dent in your mountain of debt? If so, we've got a credit card for you: the Wells Fargo Reflect® Card (rates and fees), our award winner for avoiding interest payments in 2025.

We reviewed dozens of credit cards to find the best one for avoiding high-interest debt. With a 0% introductory APR for a full 21 months from account opening on qualifying balance transfers and purchases, the Wells Fargo Reflect® Card won out, offering one of the longest intro periods available today.

If you're managing a large purchase or consolidating debt from a higher-interest card, this gives you valuable breathing room to catch up. Keep reading to learn if it's right for you.

How the Wells Fargo Reflect Card helps you save

Here's what makes this card stand out:

0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on qualifying balance transfers and purchases; after that, a variable APR applies

$0 annual fee

$600 in cellphone protection per year (subject to a $25 deductible) when you pay your bill with the card

Whether you're financing a big expense or moving debt from a higher-interest card, the Wells Fargo Reflect® Card gives you the time you need to pay it off without racking up interest. Just note that balance transfers must be made within 120 days to qualify for the intro rate.