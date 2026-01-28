The Wells Fargo Reflect Card Is Our Top Pick for Avoiding Interest Payments in 2026

The Wells Fargo Reflect® Card (rates and fees) doesn't hand out points and there's no welcome bonus to chase.

And that's exactly why it's our top pick for avoiding interest payments in 2026.

If your goal is to stop interest while you pay down debt or finance a large purchase, this card does the one thing that matters better than most competing cards on the market.

One of the longest interest-free runways you can get

You get 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers. That's nearly two full years with no interest clock running against you.

After the intro period, a 17.49%, 23.99%, or 28.24% Variable APR will apply, depending on creditworthiness. But the whole point is to never see that rate.

For context, most strong 0% intro APR cards cap out around 15 or 18 months. That extra time matters if you are tackling a real balance, not just floating a few expenses.

This card gives you time to actually finish the job.