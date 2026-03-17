The Wells Fargo Reflect Card Is Our Top Pick for Avoiding Interest Payments in 2026
The world of balance transfer credit cards feels more crowded than ever. It seems like every issuer has a card with 15+ months of 0% intro APR, plus solid offers on travel and cash back cards.
Still, our pick for the best 0% intro APR card of 2026 hasn't changed. Just like last year, it's the $0-annual-fee Wells Fargo Reflect® Card (rates and fees).
Keep reading to learn why -- and find out if a balance transfer card is right for you.
Unlock an intro APR offer that lasts nearly two full years
With the Wells Fargo Reflect® Card, you'll enjoy 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers. After that, a 17.49%, 23.99%, or 28.24% Variable APR applies.
That's one of the longest intro APR offers you'll find. Lots of cards can help you save on balance transfers, but the same super-long intro APR offer on purchases, too? That's a pretty great double-whammy.
Just know that there's a balance transfer fee of 5%, min: $5. You'll also have to transfer your balance within 120 days to qualify for the intro rate.
Simply put, the Wells Fargo Reflect® Card is the balance transfer card I recommend to friends and family. If you're struggling with debt, it can be the perfect way to hit pause, get some breathing room, start from scratch -- pick your metaphor.
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Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers
Purchases: 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases
Balance Transfers: 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on qualifying balance transfers
Regular APR
17.49%, 23.99%, or 28.24% Variable APR
Rewards
N/A
Annual Fee
$0
Welcome Offer
N/A
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This no-frills card is a solid choice if your priority is to avoid credit card interest for as long as possible. It offers an incredible 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers (17.49%, 23.99%, or 28.24% Variable APR after). The balance transfer fee (5%; $5 min.) is higher than some cards, but if you want an equally long intro APR on purchases and balance transfers, this card is hard to beat.Read Full Review
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- Long 0% intro APR offer
- No annual fee
- Cellphone protection
- Balance transfer fee
- Foreign transaction fee
- No rewards program
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- Apply Now to take advantage of this offer and learn more about product features, terms and conditions.
- 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers. 17.49%, 23.99%, or 28.24% variable APR thereafter; balance transfers made within 120 days qualify for the intro rate, BT fee of 5%, min: $5.
- $0 annual fee.
- Up to $600 of cell phone protection against damage or theft. Subject to a $25 deductible.
- Through My Wells Fargo Deals, you can get access to personalized deals from a variety of merchants. It's an easy way to earn cash back as an account credit when you shop, dine, or enjoy an experience simply by using an eligible Wells Fargo credit card.
Is a balance transfer card right for you?
Balance transfer cards aren't a one-size-fits-all solution. If used correctly, though, they can be a powerful tool to save on debt.
Consider getting a balance transfer card if you:
- Are paying a high APR. The average credit card APR was over 20% in 2025. A 0% intro APR card lets you avoid that (for a limited time).
- Have done the math. In almost every case, paying a 3%-5% balance transfer fee will be much cheaper than paying credit card interest. Just make sure you're factoring it into your calculations.
- Have a plan to pay off your balance. Ideally, you can pay off all your debt by the time your 0% intro APR ends. Try sketching out a month-by-month plan so you're totally in the clear when your offer's up.
- Don't keep piling up new debt. If you rack up more debt down the line, you'll be right back where you started. Think of a balance transfer as a financial Band-Aid, not a permanent savings tool.
Want to unlock up to 21 months of 0% intro APR? See our list of all the best balance transfer cards available now.
Another great option: The Chase Slate® card
The Wells Fargo Reflect® Card is my favorite balance transfer card out there -- but the new and improved Chase Slate® card (see rates and fees) is giving it a run for its money.
The recently reintroduced Chase Slate® card comes with 0% intro APR for 21 months on both purchases and balance transfers. After that, a 18.24% - 28.24% Variable applies. That's essentially the same terms as the Wells Fargo Reflect® Card, down to an identical balance transfer fee: Either $5 or 5% of the amount of each transfer, whichever is greater.
Why give the edge to the Wells Fargo Reflect® Card, you might ask? Because issuers won't let you move a balance from one of their accounts to another -- from one Chase card to another Chase card, for example.
Chase is one of the most popular issuers out there. If you're carrying a balance on a Freedom or Sapphire card, for example, the Chase Slate® won't do you any good -- but the Wells Fargo Reflect® Card will.
For that reason, the Wells Fargo Reflect® Card is a bit more versatile. But if you're paying off debt with anyone besides Chase, the Chase Slate® is another super-valid choice.
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR 0% Intro APR on Purchases and Balance Transfers for 21 months
Purchases: 0% Intro APR on Purchases, 21 Months
Balance Transfers: 0% Intro APR on Balance Transfers, 21 Months
Regular APR
18.24% - 28.24% Variable
Rewards N/A
N/A
Annual Fee
$0
Welcome Offer 0% Intro Offer- Enjoy 0% Intro APR for 21 months on purchases and balance transfers, then a variable APR of 18.24% - 28.24% thereafter
0% Intro APR for 21 months on purchases and balance transfers
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A savvy choice for chipping away at debt with a lengthy intro APR offer on purchases and balance transfers. Plus, peace of mind with purchase and travel protections, all for no annual fee.
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- Great intro APR
- No annual fee
- Free credit score monitoring
- No rewards
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- 0% Intro Offer- Enjoy 0% Intro APR for 21 months on purchases and balance transfers, then a variable APR of 18.24% - 28.24% thereafter
- No Annual Fee- You won't have to pay an annual fee for all the great features that come with your Slate Card
- Zero Liability Protection & Fraud Protection - You won’t be held responsible for unauthorized charges made with your card. We help safeguard your credit card purchases using sophisticated fraud monitoring. We monitor for fraud 24/7 and can text, email or call you if there are unusual purchases on your credit card.
- Chase Pay Over Time- Access more options to pay over time for eligible purchases made with your participating Chase credit card. With Pay Over Time, you can break up eligible purchases you've already made
- Get more purchasing power: Chase Slate® cardmembers may be eligible for a credit limit increase in as few as six months.
- Stay protected with purchase & travel benefits - Enjoy peace of mind with purchase protection, which safeguards your eligible new items against damage or theft for 120 days from the date of purchase, up to $500 per item. Plus, extended warranty protection adds an extra year to U.S. manufacturer warranties of three years or less, giving you up to four full years of coverage from the date of purchase
- Credit Journey: Access your credit score, receive customized score improvement plans from Experian™, and benefit from identity monitoring—all for free with Chase Credit Journey®
- Member FDIC
Our Research Expert
Motley Fool Stock DisclosuresJPMorgan Chase is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. Wells Fargo is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends JPMorgan Chase, Target, and Visa. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.