The Wells Fargo Reflect Card Is Our Top Pick for Avoiding Interest Payments in 2026

The world of balance transfer credit cards feels more crowded than ever. It seems like every issuer has a card with 15+ months of 0% intro APR, plus solid offers on travel and cash back cards.

Still, our pick for the best 0% intro APR card of 2026 hasn't changed. Just like last year, it's the $0-annual-fee Wells Fargo Reflect® Card (rates and fees).

Keep reading to learn why -- and find out if a balance transfer card is right for you.

Unlock an intro APR offer that lasts nearly two full years

With the Wells Fargo Reflect® Card, you'll enjoy 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers. After that, a 17.49%, 23.99%, or 28.24% Variable APR applies.

That's one of the longest intro APR offers you'll find. Lots of cards can help you save on balance transfers, but the same super-long intro APR offer on purchases, too? That's a pretty great double-whammy.

Just know that there's a balance transfer fee of 5%, min: $5. You'll also have to transfer your balance within 120 days to qualify for the intro rate.

Simply put, the Wells Fargo Reflect® Card is the balance transfer card I recommend to friends and family. If you're struggling with debt, it can be the perfect way to hit pause, get some breathing room, start from scratch -- pick your metaphor.