The Wells Fargo Reflect Card Is Our Top Pick for Avoiding Interest Payments in 2026

Published on March 17, 2026

Ryan Wilcox

By: Ryan Wilcox

Full-Time Personal Finance Writer

Many or all of the products here are from our partners that compensate us. It’s how we make money. But our editorial integrity ensures that our product ratings are not influenced by compensation.

The world of balance transfer credit cards feels more crowded than ever. It seems like every issuer has a card with 15+ months of 0% intro APR, plus solid offers on travel and cash back cards.

Still, our pick for the best 0% intro APR card of 2026 hasn't changed. Just like last year, it's the $0-annual-fee Wells Fargo Reflect® Card (rates and fees).

Keep reading to learn why -- and find out if a balance transfer card is right for you.

Unlock an intro APR offer that lasts nearly two full years

With the Wells Fargo Reflect® Card, you'll enjoy 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers. After that, a 17.49%, 23.99%, or 28.24% Variable APR applies.

That's one of the longest intro APR offers you'll find. Lots of cards can help you save on balance transfers, but the same super-long intro APR offer on purchases, too? That's a pretty great double-whammy.

Just know that there's a balance transfer fee of 5%, min: $5. You'll also have to transfer your balance within 120 days to qualify for the intro rate.

Simply put, the Wells Fargo Reflect® Card is the balance transfer card I recommend to friends and family. If you're struggling with debt, it can be the perfect way to hit pause, get some breathing room, start from scratch -- pick your metaphor.

Award Icon 2026 Award Winner

Wells Fargo Reflect® Card

Apply Now for Wells Fargo Reflect® Card

On Wells Fargo's Secure Website.

Rates & Fees External Link Icon

Wells Fargo Reflect® Card
5.00/5 Circle with letter I in it. Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.
 = Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
5.00/5 Circle with letter I in it. Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.
 = Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
Credit Score: Circle with letter I in it. Falling within this credit range does not guarantee approval by the issuer. An application must be submitted to the issuer for a potential approval decision. There are different types of credit scores and creditors use a variety of credit scores to make lending decisions.
Recommended Credit Score required for this offer is: Good/Excellent (670-850)
Apply Now for Wells Fargo Reflect® Card

On Wells Fargo's Secure Website.

Rates & Fees External Link Icon

Credit Score Circle with letter I in it. Falling within this credit range does not guarantee approval by the issuer. An application must be submitted to the issuer for a potential approval decision. There are different types of credit scores and creditors use a variety of credit scores to make lending decisions.

Good/Excellent (670-850)

Intro APR Circle with letter I in it. 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers

Purchases: 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases

Balance Transfers: 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on qualifying balance transfers

Regular APR

17.49%, 23.99%, or 28.24% Variable APR

Rewards

N/A

Annual Fee

$0

Welcome Offer

N/A

  • This no-frills card is a solid choice if your priority is to avoid credit card interest for as long as possible. It offers an incredible 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers (17.49%, 23.99%, or 28.24% Variable APR after). The balance transfer fee (5%; $5 min.) is higher than some cards, but if you want an equally long intro APR on purchases and balance transfers, this card is hard to beat.

    Read Full Review
    • Long 0% intro APR offer
    • No annual fee
    • Cellphone protection
    • Balance transfer fee
    • Foreign transaction fee
    • No rewards program
    • Apply Now to take advantage of this offer and learn more about product features, terms and conditions.
    • 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers. 17.49%, 23.99%, or 28.24% variable APR thereafter; balance transfers made within 120 days qualify for the intro rate, BT fee of 5%, min: $5.
    • $0 annual fee.
    • Up to $600 of cell phone protection against damage or theft. Subject to a $25 deductible.
    • Through My Wells Fargo Deals, you can get access to personalized deals from a variety of merchants. It's an easy way to earn cash back as an account credit when you shop, dine, or enjoy an experience simply by using an eligible Wells Fargo credit card.

Is a balance transfer card right for you?

Balance transfer cards aren't a one-size-fits-all solution. If used correctly, though, they can be a powerful tool to save on debt.

Consider getting a balance transfer card if you:

  • Are paying a high APR. The average credit card APR was over 20% in 2025. A 0% intro APR card lets you avoid that (for a limited time).
  • Have done the math. In almost every case, paying a 3%-5% balance transfer fee will be much cheaper than paying credit card interest. Just make sure you're factoring it into your calculations.
  • Have a plan to pay off your balance. Ideally, you can pay off all your debt by the time your 0% intro APR ends. Try sketching out a month-by-month plan so you're totally in the clear when your offer's up.
  • Don't keep piling up new debt. If you rack up more debt down the line, you'll be right back where you started. Think of a balance transfer as a financial Band-Aid, not a permanent savings tool.

Want to unlock up to 21 months of 0% intro APR? See our list of all the best balance transfer cards available now.

Another great option: The Chase Slate® card

The Wells Fargo Reflect® Card is my favorite balance transfer card out there -- but the new and improved Chase Slate® card (see rates and fees) is giving it a run for its money.

The recently reintroduced Chase Slate® card comes with 0% intro APR for 21 months on both purchases and balance transfers. After that, a 18.24% - 28.24% Variable applies. That's essentially the same terms as the Wells Fargo Reflect® Card, down to an identical balance transfer fee: Either $5 or 5% of the amount of each transfer, whichever is greater.

Why give the edge to the Wells Fargo Reflect® Card, you might ask? Because issuers won't let you move a balance from one of their accounts to another -- from one Chase card to another Chase card, for example.

Chase is one of the most popular issuers out there. If you're carrying a balance on a Freedom or Sapphire card, for example, the Chase Slate® won't do you any good -- but the Wells Fargo Reflect® Card will.

For that reason, the Wells Fargo Reflect® Card is a bit more versatile. But if you're paying off debt with anyone besides Chase, the Chase Slate® is another super-valid choice.

Chase Slate®

Apply Now for Chase Slate®

On Chase's Secure Website.

Rates & Fees External Link Icon

Chase Slate®
5.00/5 Circle with letter I in it. Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.
 = Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
5.00/5 Circle with letter I in it. Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.
 = Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
Credit Score: Circle with letter I in it. Falling within this credit range does not guarantee approval by the issuer. An application must be submitted to the issuer for a potential approval decision. There are different types of credit scores and creditors use a variety of credit scores to make lending decisions.
Recommended Credit Score required for this offer is: Good/Excellent (670-850)
Apply Now for Chase Slate®

On Chase's Secure Website.

Rates & Fees External Link Icon

Credit Score Circle with letter I in it. Falling within this credit range does not guarantee approval by the issuer. An application must be submitted to the issuer for a potential approval decision. There are different types of credit scores and creditors use a variety of credit scores to make lending decisions.

Good/Excellent (670-850)

Intro APR Circle with letter I in it. 0% Intro APR on Purchases and Balance Transfers for 21 months

Purchases: 0% Intro APR on Purchases, 21 Months

Balance Transfers: 0% Intro APR on Balance Transfers, 21 Months

Regular APR

18.24% - 28.24% Variable

Rewards Circle with letter I in it. N/A

N/A

Annual Fee

$0

Welcome Offer Circle with letter I in it. 0% Intro Offer- Enjoy 0% Intro APR for 21 months on purchases and balance transfers, then a variable APR of 18.24% - 28.24% thereafter

0% Intro APR for 21 months on purchases and balance transfers

  • A savvy choice for chipping away at debt with a lengthy intro APR offer on purchases and balance transfers. Plus, peace of mind with purchase and travel protections, all for no annual fee.

    • Great intro APR
    • No annual fee
    • Free credit score monitoring
    • No rewards
    • 0% Intro Offer- Enjoy 0% Intro APR for 21 months on purchases and balance transfers, then a variable APR of 18.24% - 28.24% thereafter
    • No Annual Fee- You won't have to pay an annual fee for all the great features that come with your Slate Card
    • Zero Liability Protection & Fraud Protection - You won’t be held responsible for unauthorized charges made with your card. We help safeguard your credit card purchases using sophisticated fraud monitoring. We monitor for fraud 24/7 and can text, email or call you if there are unusual purchases on your credit card.
    • Chase Pay Over Time- Access more options to pay over time for eligible purchases made with your participating Chase credit card. With Pay Over Time, you can break up eligible purchases you've already made
    • Get more purchasing power: Chase Slate® cardmembers may be eligible for a credit limit increase in as few as six months.
    • Stay protected with purchase & travel benefits - Enjoy peace of mind with purchase protection, which safeguards your eligible new items against damage or theft for 120 days from the date of purchase, up to $500 per item. Plus, extended warranty protection adds an extra year to U.S. manufacturer warranties of three years or less, giving you up to four full years of coverage from the date of purchase
    • Credit Journey: Access your credit score, receive customized score improvement plans from Experian™, and benefit from identity monitoring—all for free with Chase Credit Journey®
    • Member FDIC

Our Research Expert

Ryan Wilcox
Ryan Wilcox icon-button-linkedin-2x

Ryan Wilcox is a full-time Personal Finance Writer at Motley Fool Money, covering credit cards, bank accounts, investing, auto insurance, and other personal finance topics. Ryan has been writing about credit cards and savings since 2022. Before joining Motley Fool Money, he was a full-time writer at The Points Guy, where he focused on maximizing credit card rewards and travel strategies. He holds a bachelor’s degree in English and American History from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, where he also spent four years reporting for The Daily Tar Heel. With a background in both journalism and consumer finance, he brings a clear and thoughtful voice to money topics. Outside of work, Ryan is likely reading, writing, or updating his Letterboxd account.