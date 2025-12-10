The Wells Fargo Reflect Card Is Our Top Pick for Avoiding Interest Payments in 2026

Paying off high-interest debt can feel like fighting an uphill battle. Luckily, there's a balance transfer credit card that can help you claim victory: the Wells Fargo Reflect® Card (rates and fees).

With the Wells Fargo Reflect® Card, you'll get one of the longest intro APR offers available today, plus solid cellphone protection, for no annual fee. It's no wonder Motley Fool Money named it the Best 0% Intro APR Credit Card of 2026.

Here's what to know about the Wells Fargo Reflect® Card and how you can save today.

Get almost two years to pay down debt interest-free

If you want a card that earns cash back or travel rewards, you'll want to look elsewhere. The Wells Fargo Reflect® Card doesn't come with any ongoing earning rates or bonus categories.

When it comes to saving on interest, though, the Wells Fargo Reflect® Card is one of the best options out there.

You'll get 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on qualifying balance transfers and 21 months from account opening on purchases; after that, a 17.74%, 24.24%, or 28.49% Variable APR applies. That's one of the longest intro APR periods you'll find on any card, period.

That means if your only goal is to pay off debt interest-free -- and if you are struggling with debt, that should definitely be your priority -- you can't do much better than the Wells Fargo Reflect® Card.