The Wells Fargo Reflect Card Is Our Top Pick for Avoiding Interest Payments in 2026
Paying off high-interest debt can feel like fighting an uphill battle. Luckily, there's a balance transfer credit card that can help you claim victory: the Wells Fargo Reflect® Card (rates and fees).
With the Wells Fargo Reflect® Card, you'll get one of the longest intro APR offers available today, plus solid cellphone protection, for no annual fee. It's no wonder Motley Fool Money named it the Best 0% Intro APR Credit Card of 2026.
Here's what to know about the Wells Fargo Reflect® Card and how you can save today.
Get almost two years to pay down debt interest-free
If you want a card that earns cash back or travel rewards, you'll want to look elsewhere. The Wells Fargo Reflect® Card doesn't come with any ongoing earning rates or bonus categories.
When it comes to saving on interest, though, the Wells Fargo Reflect® Card is one of the best options out there.
You'll get 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on qualifying balance transfers and 21 months from account opening on purchases; after that, a 17.74%, 24.24%, or 28.49% Variable APR applies. That's one of the longest intro APR periods you'll find on any card, period.
That means if your only goal is to pay off debt interest-free -- and if you are struggling with debt, that should definitely be your priority -- you can't do much better than the Wells Fargo Reflect® Card.
Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers
Purchases: 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases
Balance Transfers: 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on qualifying balance transfers
Regular APR
17.74%, 24.24%, or 28.49% Variable APR
Rewards
N/A
Annual Fee
$0
Welcome Offer
N/A
This no-frills card is a solid choice if your priority is to avoid credit card interest for as long as possible. It offers an incredible 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers (17.74%, 24.24%, or 28.49% Variable APR after). The balance transfer fee (5%; $5 min.) is higher than some cards, but if you want an equally long intro APR on purchases and balance transfers, this card is hard to beat.
- Long 0% intro APR offer
- No annual fee
- Cellphone protection
- Balance transfer fee
- Foreign transaction fee
- No rewards program
- Apply Now to take advantage of this offer and learn more about product features, terms and conditions.
- 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers. 17.74%, 24.24%, or 28.49% variable APR thereafter; balance transfers made within 120 days qualify for the intro rate, BT fee of 5%, min: $5.
- $0 annual fee.
- Up to $600 of cell phone protection against damage or theft. Subject to a $25 deductible.
- Through My Wells Fargo Deals, you can get access to personalized deals from a variety of merchants. It's an easy way to earn cash back as an account credit when you shop, dine, or enjoy an experience simply by using an eligible Wells Fargo credit card.
What else to know before you apply
As mentioned, the Wells Fargo Reflect® Card is a fantastic way to save on interest, but it's not a fit if you want to earn credit card rewards. Keep in mind that it comes with:
- No earning rates or bonus categories
- A balance transfer fee of 5%, min: $5
- A 3% foreign transaction fee
With a card like the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card (rates and fees), you can get a great catch-all earning rate and a solid intro APR offer. Only the intro APRs on these cards don't last as long -- meaning if your only goal is to save on interest, the Wells Fargo Reflect® Card should be your first choice.
In my opinion, if you're struggling with high-interest debt, getting rid of it should be your top -- and maybe only -- priority. Once you pay off some or all of your debt, then you can start thinking about credit card rewards. Until then, though, the Wells Fargo Reflect® Card is your best bet.
Ready to start saving now? Read our full review of the Wells Fargo Reflect® Card to apply today.
Our Research Expert