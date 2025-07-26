The Wells Fargo Reflect Card Offers 0% APR Until Well Into 2027 -- With No Annual Fee

If you're tackling debt on another credit card or planning a large expense, this card gives you valuable breathing room to get your money back in order. Learn why else I recommend this card to anyone who wants to avoid paying interest.

With 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on qualifying balance transfers and purchases, you'll have nearly two years to pay off your balance without paying a cent in interest.

Looking to duck high-interest debt? The Wells Fargo Reflect® Card ( rates and fees ) is one of the best options out there.

This no-frills card is a solid choice if your priority is to avoid credit card interest for as long as possible. It offers an incredible intro APR. The balance transfer fee (5%; $5 min.) is higher than some cards, but if you want an equally long intro APR on purchases, this card is hard to beat.

Intro APR Circle with letter I in it. 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers

Falling within this credit range does not guarantee approval by the issuer. An application must be submitted to the issuer for a potential approval decision. There are different types of credit scores and creditors use a variety of credit scores to make lending decisions.

Circle with letter I in it. Falling within this credit range does not guarantee approval by the issuer. An application must be submitted to the issuer for a potential approval decision. There are different types of credit scores and creditors use a variety of credit scores to make lending decisions.

Circle with letter I in it. Falling within this credit range does not guarantee approval by the issuer. An application must be submitted to the issuer for a potential approval decision. There are different types of credit scores and creditors use a variety of credit scores to make lending decisions.

Falling within this credit range does not guarantee approval by the issuer. An application must be submitted to the issuer for a potential approval decision. There are different types of credit scores and creditors use a variety of credit scores to make lending decisions.

Circle with letter I in it. Falling within this credit range does not guarantee approval by the issuer. An application must be submitted to the issuer for a potential approval decision. There are different types of credit scores and creditors use a variety of credit scores to make lending decisions.

Circle with letter I in it. Falling within this credit range does not guarantee approval by the issuer. An application must be submitted to the issuer for a potential approval decision. There are different types of credit scores and creditors use a variety of credit scores to make lending decisions.

We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.

We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.

Why get a 0% intro APR card?

A 0% intro APR credit card lets you avoid paying interest for a set period, often 12 to 21 months. You can move your debt from another card to the Wells Fargo Reflect® Card with a balance transfer or pay off a large purchase over time.

By transferring to a 0% intro APR card and paying it off during the intro period, you could save hundreds or even thousands of dollars in interest. The Wells Fargo Reflect® Card's intro period of 21 months from account opening on qualifying balance transfers and purchases is one of the longest on the market, which makes it a great option.

Make sure to pay off your debt before then, though, because after that a go-to variable APR will apply. Also note that only balance transfers made within 120 days from account opening qualify for the introductory rate.

Ready to save on interest? Apply for the Wells Fargo Reflect® Card today and start paying down debt.

No annual fee and additional perks

The card charges no annual fee, making it a great option to hold on long term, even after the intro APR ends.

That's useful if you're looking to build your credit history -- a longer credit history can help improve your credit score over time.

And while the Wells Fargo Reflect® Card doesn't offer rewards like cash back or points, it does include cellphone protection. If you pay your monthly cellphone bill with the card, you're eligible for up to $600 in coverage for damage or theft (subject to a $25 deductible). You can use this benefit up to twice per year.

It's a modest perk, but one that can add some real value, especially if you're particularly clumsy with your phone.

Know the tradeoffs before you apply

The Wells Fargo Reflect® Card is built for short-term savings, not long-term rewards.

Once the intro APR period ends, the card doesn't offer cash back, travel points, or other ongoing benefits. If you're looking for a card with lasting rewards on all types of purchases, check out our list of the best rewards credit cards available today.

You'll also want to factor in the card's balance transfer fee. It charges 5%, min: $5 on each transferred balance. For example, moving $10,000 to the card would cost $500 upfront. That's still cheaper than paying thousands in interest, but it's worth considering.

Lastly, the card has a 3% foreign transaction fee, so it's not ideal for travel outside the U.S.

Should you get the Wells Fargo Reflect® Card?

If your main goal is to avoid interest, either from a new purchase or by consolidating debt, the Wells Fargo Reflect® Card is one of the best credit cards out there.

With 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on qualifying balance transfers and purchases, $0 annual fee, and cellphone protection, it offers a simple, effective way to save. If you want long-term rewards, you'll be better off looking elsewhere -- but if you're looking to cut down on interest, the Wells Fargo Reflect® Card is a fantastic option.

Apply for the Wells Fargo Reflect® Card today and start paying down debt interest-free for 21 months from account opening on qualifying balance transfers and purchases.