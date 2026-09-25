These 0% Intro APR Cards Have No Balance Transfer Fees. Are They Worth It?
In my opinion, balance transfer cards with no transfer fee usually aren't worth it. That's because there's almost always a "gotcha" buried in the fine print.
I totally get why people are hesitant to pay fees. But trust me, the best balance transfer offers easily justify the transfer fees.
Here's the difference between a flashy headline and a truly great balance transfer offer.
Why "no balance transfer fee" usually isn't a great deal
A handful of credit cards charge no balance transfer fee. But they come with tradeoffs that usually make them not worth it.
Here are some of those hidden gotchas and examples:
- Shorter 0% windows. Cards like the Fairwinds Preferred Cash Back Visa skip the fee but give you far less interest-free time than the 21 months top cards offer.
- Membership hoops. Most credit unions that offer no-transfer-fee cards have niche membership requirements. For example, Navy Federal's Platinum card charges no transfer fee, but you'll need a military connection to join.
- Not actually 0%. Some "intro APR" offers aren't 0% interest. The First Option Visa Platinum Rewards runs an intro rate of 4.9%, which is low, but defeats the whole point of avoiding interest.
- Excellent credit only. Some top 0% intro APR offers with no transfer fees require stellar credit, which most people carrying a balance simply don't have.
My team and I spend all day buried in credit card fine print. And we've run the math on balance transfers to figure out which cards actually provide the best overall deal.
The bottom line is that paying a small 3% to 5% balance transfer fee can unlock a much better deal.
What a good deal looks like: 0% intro APR for 21 months on Balance Transfers
The card I recommend most for balance transfers is the Citi® Diamond Preferred® Card, from our partner. There is an intro balance transfer fee of 3% of each transfer (minimum $5) completed within the first 4 months of account opening. After that, your fee will be 5% of each transfer (minimum $5). But it more than makes up for the fee with one of the longest intro APR offers you'll find anywhere right now.
Intro APR offer: 0% intro APR for 21 months on Balance Transfers and 12 months on Purchases; a 16.74% - 27.49% (Variable) APR applies after.
It also won our Best Balance Transfer Credit Card for 2026.
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= Excellent
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= Fair
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Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR
Purchases: 0%, 12 months on Purchases
Balance Transfers: 0%, 21 months on Balance Transfers
Regular APR
16.74% - 27.49% (Variable)
Rewards
N/A
Annual Fee
$0
Welcome Offer
N/A
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This card sets itself apart with one of the longest 0% intro APR periods available — 21 months on qualifying balance transfers — plus a lower intro balance transfer fee of just 3% for the first 4 months. That combination can help you move your balance for less and pay it down without interest for nearly two years. If you want maximum time to get out of debt while keeping upfront costs low, this is one of the strongest offers available right now.Read Full Review
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- Great intro APR
- No annual fee
- Free credit score monitoring
- No rewards
- Foreign transaction fee
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- 0% Intro APR on balance transfers for 21 months and on purchases for 12 months from date of account opening. After that the variable APR will be 16.74% - 27.49%, based on your creditworthiness. Balance transfers must be completed within 4 months of account opening.
- There is an intro balance transfer fee of 3% of each transfer (minimum $5) completed within the first 4 months of account opening. After that, your fee will be 5% of each transfer (minimum $5).
- No Annual Fee - our low intro rates and all the benefits don't come with a yearly charge.
- Buy now and pay later. Split your payment for eligible purchases of $75 or more into a fixed payment with Citi® Flex Pay.
- Get free access to your FICO® Score online.
Why a 3% transfer fee costs less than you'd think
Two things make balance transfer fees a non-issue.
First, balance transfer fees aren't due "upfront" -- meaning it's added to your transferred balance, so nothing leaves your wallet on day one.
Second, the interest you skip dwarfs the fee. And the longer your 0% intro APR, the more potential interest you can skip.
For example, let's say you move a $6,000 balance to a card offering 21 months of 0% intro APR. The 3% fee adds $180 to what you owe, but you can easily save ~$1,450 in interest compared to a typical 21% APR credit card.
As long as you pay the entire balance within the intro APR period ($300 per month will do it in the scenario above), you'll end up paying $0 in interest.
So even after the $180 fee, the net gain for this balance transfer would be saving ~$1,250.
A small fee beats a big interest bill
If you've got a small balance, excellent credit, and you've read all the terms carefully, some credit cards with no balance transfer fees might be worth it.
But for most people, traditional balance transfer cards are better. The fees are small compared to the overall interest savings, and they're backed by big issuers you know and trust.
My advice if you're trying to do a balance transfer: Pick the card with the longest 0% intro APR runway you can get, move your balance ASAP, and stick to a payoff plan that's realistic. That's how you climb out of debt the fastest.
Compare all the top balance transfer offers in 2026, vetted and ranked by our money experts.
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Motley Fool Stock DisclosuresCitigroup is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. Joel O'Leary has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Visa. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.