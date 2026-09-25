These 0% Intro APR Cards Have No Balance Transfer Fees. Are They Worth It?

In my opinion, balance transfer cards with no transfer fee usually aren't worth it. That's because there's almost always a "gotcha" buried in the fine print.

I totally get why people are hesitant to pay fees. But trust me, the best balance transfer offers easily justify the transfer fees.

Here's the difference between a flashy headline and a truly great balance transfer offer.

Why "no balance transfer fee" usually isn't a great deal

A handful of credit cards charge no balance transfer fee. But they come with tradeoffs that usually make them not worth it.

Here are some of those hidden gotchas and examples:

Shorter 0% windows. Cards like the Fairwinds Preferred Cash Back Visa skip the fee but give you far less interest-free time than the 21 months top cards offer.

Cards like the Fairwinds Preferred Cash Back Visa skip the fee but give you far less interest-free time than the 21 months top cards offer. Membership hoops. Most credit unions that offer no-transfer-fee cards have niche membership requirements. For example, Navy Federal's Platinum card charges no transfer fee, but you'll need a military connection to join.

Most credit unions that offer no-transfer-fee cards have niche membership requirements. For example, Navy Federal's Platinum card charges no transfer fee, but you'll need a military connection to join. Not actually 0%. Some "intro APR" offers aren't 0% interest. The First Option Visa Platinum Rewards runs an intro rate of 4.9%, which is low, but defeats the whole point of avoiding interest.

Some "intro APR" offers aren't 0% interest. The First Option Visa Platinum Rewards runs an intro rate of 4.9%, which is low, but defeats the whole point of avoiding interest. Excellent credit only. Some top 0% intro APR offers with no transfer fees require stellar credit, which most people carrying a balance simply don't have.

My team and I spend all day buried in credit card fine print. And we've run the math on balance transfers to figure out which cards actually provide the best overall deal.

The bottom line is that paying a small 3% to 5% balance transfer fee can unlock a much better deal.

What a good deal looks like: 0% intro APR for 21 months on Balance Transfers

The card I recommend most for balance transfers is the Citi® Diamond Preferred® Card, from our partner. There is an intro balance transfer fee of 3% of each transfer (minimum $5) completed within the first 4 months of account opening. After that, your fee will be 5% of each transfer (minimum $5). But it more than makes up for the fee with one of the longest intro APR offers you'll find anywhere right now.

Intro APR offer: 0% intro APR for 21 months on Balance Transfers and 12 months on Purchases; a 16.74% - 27.49% (Variable) APR applies after.

It also won our Best Balance Transfer Credit Card for 2026.