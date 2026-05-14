These 0% Intro APR Cards Have No Balance Transfer Fees. Are They Worth It?

If you're carrying high-interest credit card debt, a balance transfer card can feel like a get-out-of-jail free card. One of the only downsides: That pesky balance transfer fee.

Typically, balance transfer cards will charge you 3% to 5% of the amount you move over. On a $5,000 balance, that's $150 to $250 out of pocket before you've made a single payment.

There are a few credit cards out there with no balance transfer fee whatsoever. There is a catch, though -- sometimes more than one catch.

Here's a look at some credit cards with no balance transfer fee, along with the trade-offs attached to each.

Cards with no balance transfer fee

There are two common downsides to balance transfer cards that have no BT fees. The first is that they're usually offered by credit unions with membership restrictions that not everyone can meet. You won't qualify for a Navy Federal Credit Union card, for example, if you're not an NFCU member.

The second is that these cards usually have substantially shorter intro APR windows. That's a big limitation if you need more than a year or so to pay off a balance.

Here are a few cards that have no balance transfer fee:

Navy Federal Credit Union® Platinum Credit Card

This card offers a 0.99% intro APR for 12 months on balance transfers made within the first 60 days, with an ongoing APR of 10.24%-18.00% (variable). As mentioned, though: NFCU membership is limited to military members, veterans, Department of Defense employees, and their families.

BECU Low Rate Credit Card

This one's a solid option if you qualify -- you'll get 0% intro APR for 12 months on both purchases and balance transfers, with no annual fee and no transfer fee. The ongoing APR ranges from 12.49%-23.49% (variable).

BECU stands for Boeing Employees' Credit Union. That means Boeing employees and retirees are eligible, as are residents of Washington state and parts of Oregon and Idaho.

Skyla Credit Union Visa Platinum

This card has no annual fee, no transfer fee, and a 0% intro APR for 12 months on balance transfers. The ongoing APR is 14.90% (variable).

On the downside, membership is only open to people who live in North or South Carolina, employees of select partner companies, or members of the American Consumer Council (ACC).

When does avoiding a balance transfer fee make sense?

My honest take: balance transfer cards with no BT fee can be worth it -- but only in a few very specific scenarios.

First, you need to actually qualify for the card in question. As you can see from the above examples, that's not a given.

Second, you need to be confident you can pay off your full balance before the intro period ends. If that's the case, you can come out ahead. If it's not, you should probably pay the fee in exchange for more time.

Here's a quick example. Say you're carrying $6,000 in credit card debt. If you moved it to a card with a 12-month 0% intro APR and no BT fee, you'd need to pay $500 a month to clear it in time -- with zero dollars in transfer fees. That's great, if you can swing it.

But if $500 a month isn't realistic, and you carry any remaining balance past the intro period, you're suddenly paying ongoing interest. That can range 10% to 20% or more, piling up on whatever balance you have left.

At that point, a longer intro window would have been a much better option than saving on a fee up front.

For a better way to save on high-interest debt, check out our list of the best balance transfer cards available now.

Two better alternatives for most people

For anyone who doesn't qualify for a credit union card, or who needs more than 12 months to pay off a large balance, here are a couple cards worth considering:

Wells Fargo Reflect® Card

This card carries a balance transfer fee of 5%, min: $5, but it comes with one of the longest 0% intro APR windows we've found: 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers. A 17.49%, 23.99%, or 28.24% Variable APR applies at the end of the intro period.