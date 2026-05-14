These 0% Intro APR Cards Have No Balance Transfer Fees. Are They Worth It?
If you're carrying high-interest credit card debt, a balance transfer card can feel like a get-out-of-jail free card. One of the only downsides: That pesky balance transfer fee.
Typically, balance transfer cards will charge you 3% to 5% of the amount you move over. On a $5,000 balance, that's $150 to $250 out of pocket before you've made a single payment.
There are a few credit cards out there with no balance transfer fee whatsoever. There is a catch, though -- sometimes more than one catch.
Here's a look at some credit cards with no balance transfer fee, along with the trade-offs attached to each.
Cards with no balance transfer fee
There are two common downsides to balance transfer cards that have no BT fees. The first is that they're usually offered by credit unions with membership restrictions that not everyone can meet. You won't qualify for a Navy Federal Credit Union card, for example, if you're not an NFCU member.
The second is that these cards usually have substantially shorter intro APR windows. That's a big limitation if you need more than a year or so to pay off a balance.
Here are a few cards that have no balance transfer fee:
Navy Federal Credit Union® Platinum Credit Card
This card offers a 0.99% intro APR for 12 months on balance transfers made within the first 60 days, with an ongoing APR of 10.24%-18.00% (variable). As mentioned, though: NFCU membership is limited to military members, veterans, Department of Defense employees, and their families.
BECU Low Rate Credit Card
This one's a solid option if you qualify -- you'll get 0% intro APR for 12 months on both purchases and balance transfers, with no annual fee and no transfer fee. The ongoing APR ranges from 12.49%-23.49% (variable).
BECU stands for Boeing Employees' Credit Union. That means Boeing employees and retirees are eligible, as are residents of Washington state and parts of Oregon and Idaho.
Skyla Credit Union Visa Platinum
This card has no annual fee, no transfer fee, and a 0% intro APR for 12 months on balance transfers. The ongoing APR is 14.90% (variable).
On the downside, membership is only open to people who live in North or South Carolina, employees of select partner companies, or members of the American Consumer Council (ACC).
When does avoiding a balance transfer fee make sense?
My honest take: balance transfer cards with no BT fee can be worth it -- but only in a few very specific scenarios.
First, you need to actually qualify for the card in question. As you can see from the above examples, that's not a given.
Second, you need to be confident you can pay off your full balance before the intro period ends. If that's the case, you can come out ahead. If it's not, you should probably pay the fee in exchange for more time.
Here's a quick example. Say you're carrying $6,000 in credit card debt. If you moved it to a card with a 12-month 0% intro APR and no BT fee, you'd need to pay $500 a month to clear it in time -- with zero dollars in transfer fees. That's great, if you can swing it.
But if $500 a month isn't realistic, and you carry any remaining balance past the intro period, you're suddenly paying ongoing interest. That can range 10% to 20% or more, piling up on whatever balance you have left.
At that point, a longer intro window would have been a much better option than saving on a fee up front.
For a better way to save on high-interest debt, check out our list of the best balance transfer cards available now.
Two better alternatives for most people
For anyone who doesn't qualify for a credit union card, or who needs more than 12 months to pay off a large balance, here are a couple cards worth considering:
Wells Fargo Reflect® Card
This card carries a balance transfer fee of 5%, min: $5, but it comes with one of the longest 0% intro APR windows we've found: 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers. A 17.49%, 23.99%, or 28.24% Variable APR applies at the end of the intro period.
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Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers
Purchases: 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases
Balance Transfers: 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on qualifying balance transfers
Regular APR
17.49%, 23.99%, or 28.24% Variable APR
Rewards
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Annual Fee
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Welcome Offer
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This no-frills card is a solid choice if your priority is to avoid credit card interest for as long as possible. It offers an incredible 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers (17.49%, 23.99%, or 28.24% Variable APR after). The balance transfer fee (5%; $5 min.) is higher than some cards, but if you want an equally long intro APR on purchases and balance transfers, this card is hard to beat.Read Full Review
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- Long 0% intro APR offer
- No annual fee
- Cellphone protection
- Balance transfer fee
- Foreign transaction fee
- No rewards program
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- Apply Now to take advantage of this offer and learn more about product features, terms and conditions.
- 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers. 17.49%, 23.99%, or 28.24% variable APR thereafter; balance transfers made within 120 days qualify for the intro rate, BT fee of 5%, min: $5.
- $0 annual fee.
- Up to $600 of cell phone protection against damage or theft. Subject to a $25 deductible.
- Through My Wells Fargo Deals, you can get access to personalized deals from a variety of merchants. It's an easy way to earn cash back as an account credit when you shop, dine, or enjoy an experience simply by using an eligible Wells Fargo credit card.
That's nearly two years to pay down your balance without worrying about interest. With our $6,000 balance example, the transfer fee would run you $300. Not inconsiderable, but far less than the interest you might pay on a card with a shorter runway. We named the Wells Fargo Reflect® Card the Best 0% Intro APR Credit Card of 2026 for a reason.
Citi® Diamond Preferred® Card
The Citi® Diamond Preferred® Card was named our Best Balance Transfer Card of 2026, also for good reason.
It offers 0% intro APR for 21 months on Balance Transfers (and 12 months on Purchases), with an ongoing 16.49% - 27.24% (Variable) APR after the intro period ends.
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Intro APR
Purchases: 0%, 12 months on Purchases
Balance Transfers: 0%, 21 months on Balance Transfers
Regular APR
16.49% - 27.24% (Variable)
Rewards
N/A
Annual Fee
$0
Welcome Offer
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This card sets itself apart with one of the longest 0% intro APR periods available — 21 months on qualifying balance transfers — plus a lower intro balance transfer fee of just 3% for the first 4 months. That combination can help you move your balance for less and pay it down without interest for nearly two years. If you want maximum time to get out of debt while keeping upfront costs low, this is one of the strongest offers available right now.Read Full Review
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- Great intro APR
- No annual fee
- Free credit score monitoring
- No rewards
- Foreign transaction fee
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- 0% Intro APR on balance transfers for 21 months and on purchases for 12 months from date of account opening. After that the variable APR will be 16.49% - 27.24%, based on your creditworthiness. Balance transfers must be completed within 4 months of account opening.
- There is an intro balance transfer fee of 3% of each transfer (minimum $5) completed within the first 4 months of account opening. After that, your fee will be 5% of each transfer (minimum $5).
- No Annual Fee - our low intro rates and all the benefits don't come with a yearly charge.
- Buy now and pay later. Split your payment for eligible purchases of $75 or more into a fixed payment with Citi® Flex Pay.
- Get free access to your FICO® Score online.
There is an intro balance transfer fee of 3% of each transfer (minimum $5) completed within the first 4 months of account opening. After that, your fee will be 5% of each transfer (minimum $5).
On that same $6,000 balance, a 3% fee comes out to $180. That's a pretty good deal for a card with a savings runway of almost two whole years.
If you want even more options, check out our list of the best 0% intro APR credit cards and find the one for you today.
Our Research Expert
Motley Fool Stock DisclosuresCitigroup is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. Wells Fargo is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Visa. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.