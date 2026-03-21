These 10 States Pay the Most for Gas as Iran War Pushes Prices Higher

On average, Americans spend about 3% of their annual budget on gas -- roughly $2,411 a year, according to Motley Fool Money research.

That works out to $201 a month just to keep the tank full.

But since the U.S. and Israel launched military operations against Iran in late February, crude oil prices have surged more than 66%. The national average gas price has climbed past $3.88 a gallon as of March 19, 2026 -- up nearly $0.80 from a month ago.

For drivers in certain states, the damage is significantly worse.

The 10 states where drivers spend the most on gas

How much you spend monthly at the pump comes down to two things: price per gallon and miles driven.

Here are the top 10 states where Americans spend the most on gas each month on average: