These 10 States Pay the Most for Gas as Prices Remain Elevated

Here are the 10 states with the highest monthly gas spending in 2026.

Wyoming drivers spend the most on gas of any state, and it isn't only because Wyoming has expensive fuel. It's also because the mileage of Wyoming drivers is on average much higher than other states.

Across the U.S., the typical driver spends roughly $201 a month on gas, about $2,411 a year, according to Motley Fool Money research . In a handful of states, that monthly bill runs far higher -- and the reason isn't always the price on the sign.

Every summer I take a road trip from California to Montana with my family. We drive about 2,600 miles, crossing through multiple states, and it always amazes me to see the difference in gas prices along the way. In Los Angeles when we leave we're paying sometimes $6.00+ per gallon, then a couple days later it's $3.50 or so in Montana.

Nine of these 10 states pay less than $4.10 a gallon. They land near the top anyway because their drivers cover serious ground every month.

Why mileage matters more than the price per gallon

High-mileage states top the spending list because how far you drive matters more than what you pay per gallon. Wyoming proves the point. The average driver there logs about 1,797 miles a month, the most in the country, on gas that costs barely more than the national average.

I live in California and people assume I'm paying out the nose for gas. And while yes my stations are some of the highest in the country, I actually only fill up my car once a month (sometimes less). That's because I work from home, walk the kids to school, and live close to all my regular activities.

Spend is a story about miles first and price second. You can't move the gas stations, but you can pick a card built around how you actually spend. Compare the best rewards credit cards and point your everyday spending at the categories that earn the most.

The states with the most and least expensive gas

Hawaii and California have the most expensive gas in the country, both above $5.50 a gallon as of June 2026.

The five priciest states per gallon as of June 25, 2026:

Hawaii -- $5.53

California -- $5.51

Washington -- $5.27

Alaska -- $4.94

Oregon -- $4.78

The five cheapest states are clustered in the South and lower Midwest, all under $3.45 a gallon:

Indiana -- $3.30

Texas -- $3.36

Oklahoma -- $3.43

Tennessee -- $3.44

Louisiana -- $3.51

New York drivers spend the least of any major state, around $144 a month. Gas there isn't cheap, but dense cities, short trips, and strong transit mean residents simply buy less of it. Where you live shapes your fuel bill as much as the price on the corner.

How to save money at the gas pump

The fastest way to cut your fuel bill is to buy fewer gallons and earn something back on the ones you buy. With gas eating up to 5% of some household budgets, according to Motley Fool Money research, a few habits add up fast.

Use a gas rewards card. The right card earns bonus cash back at the pump, which trims your real cost per gallon. Start with the best gas and grocery credit cards. Carpool and combine trips. Fewer separate drives means fewer gallons burned and time saved. Hold the speed limit. Fuel economy drops off fast past 50 mph as wind and tire friction take over. Consider going electric. EVs keep getting cheaper, and 41 states plus the federal government offer rebates and incentives.

I can't do much about Montana's open highways, but the card in my wallet quietly claws back a few bucks every fill-up. With prices this sticky, every bit counts.