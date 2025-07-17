These 2 Cash Back Cards Absolutely Crush -- No Matter How You Spend

When choosing a credit card, I always tell people to pick a card that fits how you already spend -- not one that has flashy rewards you don't need. So for cash back credit cards, that usually means asking one big question: Are you the type of person who wants simple, automatic rewards on everything you buy? Or do you love chasing bonus categories and squeezing every last dollar out of your spending? Both approaches can work. And here are two 5-star rated cards that match either style. Flat-rate cash back: Great for easy, everyday rewards Flat-rate cash back cards are exactly what they sound like. They give you the same percentage back on everything you buy. The rockstar in this category is the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card (rates and fees). It earns unlimited 2% cash rewards on all purchases, with no rotating categories to activate or spending limits to track.

Ratings Methodology 2025 Award Winner 2025 Award Winner Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card Apply Now for Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card On Wells Fargo's Secure Website. Rates & Fees 5.00/5 Circle with letter I in it. Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.

= Best= Excellent= Good= Fair= Poor 5.00/5 Circle with letter I in it. Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.

= Best= Excellent= Good= Fair= Poor Credit Score: Circle with letter I in it. Falling within this credit range does not guarantee approval by the issuer. An application must be submitted to the issuer for a potential approval decision. There are different types of credit scores and creditors use a variety of credit scores to make lending decisions.



Recommended Credit Score required for this offer is: Good/Excellent (670-850) Poor Fair Good Excellent 300-579 580-669 670-739 740-850 Apply Now for Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card On Wells Fargo's Secure Website. Rates & Fees Credit Score Circle with letter I in it. Falling within this credit range does not guarantee approval by the issuer. An application must be submitted to the issuer for a potential approval decision. There are different types of credit scores and creditors use a variety of credit scores to make lending decisions.



Good/Excellent (670-850) Intro APR Circle with letter I in it. 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers Purchases: 0% intro APR, 12 months from account opening Balance Transfers: 0% intro APR, 12 months from account opening on qualifying balance transfers Regular APR 19.24%, 24.24%, or 29.24% Variable APR

Rewards Circle with letter I in it. Earn unlimited 2% cash rewards on purchases. 2% cash rewards Annual Fee $0 Welcome Offer Circle with letter I in it. Earn a $200 cash rewards bonus after spending $500 in purchases in the first 3 months. $200 cash rewards Bottom Line This card’s unlimited 2% cash rewards on purchases is the highest we’ve seen for a flat-rate rewards card with no annual fee. It also has an incredibly easy-to-earn $200 welcome bonus and a decent intro APR offer. We simply haven’t come across this combination of top perks in one card before. Read Full Review

Pros/Cons Unlimited 2% cash rewards Long 0% intro APR offer Generous cash rewards welcome bonus No annual fee Cellphone protections No bonus categories Foreign transaction fees Balance transfer fee

Card Details Apply Now to take advantage of this offer and learn more about product features, terms and conditions. Earn a $200 cash rewards bonus after spending $500 in purchases in the first 3 months. Earn unlimited 2% cash rewards on purchases. 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers. 19.24%, 24.24%, or 29.24% variable APR thereafter; balance transfers made within 120 days qualify for the intro rate and fee of 3% then a BT fee of up to 5%, min: $5. $0 annual fee. No categories to track or remember and cash rewards don’t expire as long as your account remains open. Find tickets to top sports and entertainment events, book travel, make dinner reservations and more with your complimentary 24/7 Visa Signature® Concierge. Up to $600 of cell phone protection against damage or theft. Subject to a $25 deductible.



This card is perfect for: Busy folks who don't want to think about credit card rewards

People who have a wide range of spending in all sorts of categories

Anyone who wants plain old cash back (no points or mileage programs) Flat-rate cash back cards are also perfect for filling in the gaps if you have travel rewards cards. Personally, I book all my trips with a travel-specific card that gets me 5% back on that spending. The rest of my everyday spending goes on a card that earns 2% like this one. Right now, there's also a great welcome offer. You can earn $200 cash rewards after you spend $500 in the first 3 months. That's generous for a no-annual-fee card. Looking for consistent cash back or no effort? Apply for the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card and snag that $200 welcome bonus! Rotating categories: Higher cash back for a little more effort On the flip side, rotating category reward cards are better for people who like to plan ahead and maximize their rewards. The Discover it® Cash Back is one of the best cards in this category. It offers 5% cash back on everyday purchases at different places you shop each quarter like grocery stores, restaurants, gas stations, and more, up to the quarterly maximum when you activate, plus 1% on all other purchases.

Ratings Methodology Discover it® Cash Back Apply Now for Discover it® Cash Back On Discover's Secure Website. Rates & Fees 5.00/5 Circle with letter I in it. Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.

= Best= Excellent= Good= Fair= Poor 5.00/5 Circle with letter I in it. Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.

= Best= Excellent= Good= Fair= Poor Credit Score: Circle with letter I in it. Falling within this credit range does not guarantee approval by the issuer. An application must be submitted to the issuer for a potential approval decision. There are different types of credit scores and creditors use a variety of credit scores to make lending decisions.



Recommended Credit Score required for this offer is: Good/Excellent (670-850) Poor Fair Good Excellent 300-579 580-669 670-739 740-850 Apply Now for Discover it® Cash Back On Discover's Secure Website. Rates & Fees Credit Score Circle with letter I in it. Falling within this credit range does not guarantee approval by the issuer. An application must be submitted to the issuer for a potential approval decision. There are different types of credit scores and creditors use a variety of credit scores to make lending decisions.



Good/Excellent (670-850) Intro APR Purchases: 0%, 15 months Balance Transfers: 0%, 15 months Regular APR 18.24% - 27.24% Variable APR

Rewards Circle with letter I in it. Earn 5% cash back on everyday purchases at different places you shop each quarter like grocery stores, restaurants, gas stations, and more, up to the quarterly maximum when you activate. Plus, earn unlimited 1% cash back on all other purchases. 1% - 5% Cashback Annual Fee $0 Welcome Offer Circle with letter I in it. INTRO OFFER: Unlimited Cashback Match for all new cardmembers–only from Discover. Discover will automatically match all the cash back you’ve earned at the end of your first year! There’s no minimum spending or maximum rewards. You could turn $150 cash back into $300. Discover will match all the cash back you’ve earned at the end of your first year. Bottom Line We think this card has among the highest cash back potential for cards with no annual fee. The key is the Unlimited Cashback Match — Discover automatically matches all the cash back new cardholders have earned at the end of the first year . That cash back can seriously add up when you earn 5% cash back on rotating bonus categories (when you activate them, up to the quarterly maximum) and 1% on other purchases. Read Full Review

Pros/Cons Rotating bonus categories Welcome bonus offer Great intro APR offer No annual fee No foreign transaction fee No fixed bonus categories

Card Details INTRO OFFER: Unlimited Cashback Match for all new cardmembers–only from Discover. Discover will automatically match all the cash back you’ve earned at the end of your first year! There’s no minimum spending or maximum rewards. You could turn $150 cash back into $300. Earn 5% cash back on everyday purchases at different places you shop each quarter like grocery stores, restaurants, gas stations, and more, up to the quarterly maximum when you activate. Plus, earn unlimited 1% cash back on all other purchases. Redeem cash back for any amount Apply and you could get a decision in as little as 90 seconds. No annual fee. Start shopping and earning rewards in minutes with your digital card, before your physical card arrives in the mail, if eligible. Get a 0% intro APR for 15 months on purchases. Then 18.24% to 27.24% Standard Variable Purchase APR applies, based on credit worthiness. Terms and conditions apply.

