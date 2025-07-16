These 2 Credit Cards Earn Me Over $500 in Cash Back a Year

I like earning rewards with credit cards, but I'm not into the whole points and miles game. And I don't want to sign up for dozens of cards or chase rotating categories. Instead, I've figured out a simple system: one card for dining, one for everything else. For the past year or so, I've been using the Chase Freedom Unlimited® (rates and fees) and Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card (rates and fees) for my everyday spending. I chose them because they offer strong flat-rate cash rewards programs, and they're easy to use. In doing so, I earned more than $500 in the past year. Here's how I did it. 1. Chase Freedom Unlimited®: 3% cash back on dining

I use the Chase Freedom Unlimited® credit card for all my restaurant and takeout purchases, which total about $500 a month (a lot, I know). The Chase Freedom Unlimited® comes with the following bonus categories: 5% cash back on travel purchased through Chase Travel

3% cash back at drugstores, restaurants, takeout, and eligible food delivery

1.5% cash back on all other purchases I don't spend a ton on travel or at drugstores, but I spend a ton on dining. With $500 a month of restaurant spending, I get back $15 per month in rewards. Over 12 months, that added up to $180 in cash back -- just from meals I would've paid for anyway. Want to join me? Apply for the Chase Freedom Unlimited® today and earn a $200 welcome bonus after you spend $500 on purchases in your first 3 months. 2. Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card: 2% cash rewards on everything else

