These 2 Credit Cards Earn Me Over $500 in Cash Back a Year
I like earning rewards with credit cards, but I'm not into the whole points and miles game. And I don't want to sign up for dozens of cards or chase rotating categories.
Instead, I've figured out a simple system: one card for dining, one for everything else.
For the past year or so, I've been using the Chase Freedom Unlimited® (rates and fees) and Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card (rates and fees) for my everyday spending. I chose them because they offer strong flat-rate cash rewards programs, and they're easy to use.
In doing so, I earned more than $500 in the past year. Here's how I did it.
1. Chase Freedom Unlimited®: 3% cash back on dining
Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR 0% Intro APR on Purchases and Balance Transfers for 15 months
Purchases: 0% Intro APR on Purchases, 15 months
Balance Transfers: 0% Intro APR on Balance Transfers, 15 months
Regular APR
18.99% - 28.49% Variable
Rewards Enjoy 5% cash back on travel purchased through Chase Travel℠, our premier rewards program that lets you redeem rewards for cash back, travel, gift cards and more; 3% cash back on drugstore purchases and dining at restaurants, including takeout and eligible delivery service, and 1.5% on all other purchases
1.5% - 5% cash back
Annual Fee
$0
Welcome Offer Intro Offer: Earn a $200 Bonus after you spend $500 on purchases in your first 3 months from account opening
Earn $200 cash back
-
The Chase Freedom Unlimited® is the ideal all-in-one card, offering both big upfront value and long-term rewards. New cardholders can earn a $200 bonus after spending $500 in the first 3 months. Plus, enjoy unlimited 3% back on dining and drugstores, 5% on travel booked through Chase Travel, and 1.5% on all other purchases. With the added benefit of 0% intro APR for 15 months, this card is perfect for a one-card wallet.Read Full Review
-
- Innovative sign-up bonus
- Purchase and travel protections
- Robust rewards program
- Great intro APR
- No annual fee
- Limited bonus opportunities on everyday spending
- Foreign transaction fee
-
- Intro Offer: Earn a $200 Bonus after you spend $500 on purchases in your first 3 months from account opening
- Enjoy 5% cash back on travel purchased through Chase Travel℠, our premier rewards program that lets you redeem rewards for cash back, travel, gift cards and more; 3% cash back on drugstore purchases and dining at restaurants, including takeout and eligible delivery service, and 1.5% on all other purchases.
- No minimum to redeem for cash back. You can choose to receive a statement credit or direct deposit into most U.S. checking and savings accounts. Cash Back rewards do not expire as long as your account is open!
- Enjoy 0% Intro APR for 15 months from account opening on purchases and balance transfers, then a variable APR of 18.99% - 28.49%.
- No annual fee – You won't have to pay an annual fee for all the great features that come with your Freedom Unlimited® card
- Keep tabs on your credit health, Chase Credit Journey helps you monitor your credit with free access to your latest score, alerts, and more.
- Member FDIC
I use the Chase Freedom Unlimited® credit card for all my restaurant and takeout purchases, which total about $500 a month (a lot, I know).
The Chase Freedom Unlimited® comes with the following bonus categories:
- 5% cash back on travel purchased through Chase Travel
- 3% cash back at drugstores, restaurants, takeout, and eligible food delivery
- 1.5% cash back on all other purchases
I don't spend a ton on travel or at drugstores, but I spend a ton on dining. With $500 a month of restaurant spending, I get back $15 per month in rewards. Over 12 months, that added up to $180 in cash back -- just from meals I would've paid for anyway.
Want to join me? Apply for the Chase Freedom Unlimited® today and earn a $200 welcome bonus after you spend $500 on purchases in your first 3 months.
2. Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card: 2% cash rewards on everything else
Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers
Purchases: 0% intro APR, 12 months from account opening
Balance Transfers: 0% intro APR, 12 months from account opening on qualifying balance transfers
Regular APR
19.24%, 24.24%, or 29.24% Variable APR
Rewards Earn unlimited 2% cash rewards on purchases.
2% cash rewards
Annual Fee
$0
Welcome Offer Earn a $200 cash rewards bonus after spending $500 in purchases in the first 3 months.
$200 cash rewards
-
This card’s unlimited 2% cash rewards on purchases is the highest we’ve seen for a flat-rate rewards card with no annual fee. It also has an incredibly easy-to-earn $200 welcome bonus and a decent intro APR offer. We simply haven’t come across this combination of top perks in one card before.Read Full Review
-
- Unlimited 2% cash rewards
- Long 0% intro APR offer
- Generous cash rewards welcome bonus
- No annual fee
- Cellphone protections
- No bonus categories
- Foreign transaction fees
- Balance transfer fee
-
- Apply Now to take advantage of this offer and learn more about product features, terms and conditions.
- Earn a $200 cash rewards bonus after spending $500 in purchases in the first 3 months.
- Earn unlimited 2% cash rewards on purchases.
- 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers. 19.24%, 24.24%, or 29.24% variable APR thereafter; balance transfers made within 120 days qualify for the intro rate and fee of 3% then a BT fee of up to 5%, min: $5.
- $0 annual fee.
- No categories to track or remember and cash rewards don’t expire as long as your account remains open.
- Find tickets to top sports and entertainment events, book travel, make dinner reservations and more with your complimentary 24/7 Visa Signature® Concierge.
- Up to $600 of cell phone protection against damage or theft. Subject to a $25 deductible.
For all other non-bill spending -- groceries, gas, shopping, and more -- I rely on my favorite card, the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card. I put about $1,400 per month on it.
Since this card earns 2% cash rewards on all purchases, that gives me $28 per month, or $336 over the course of 12 months. I love the simplicity of the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card's 2% cash rewards rate, along with its beginner-friendly interface -- and an easy-to-earn welcome bonus.
Apply for the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card today and get a $200 cash rewards bonus after spending just $500 in the first 3 months.
How much I made -- and why it was worth it
Here's what I earned in the last year with just two cards:
- $180 back on dining with the Chase Freedom Unlimited®
- $336 back on everyday purchases with Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card
That's $516 in all, enough to buy a new set of AirPods and still have a couple hundred left over -- all without any annual fees or additional effort required.
Of course, you can earn much more or less with these two cards depending on your own spending habits. But if you build a wallet of one general cash back card, plus one card for a bonus category or two, you'll be able to rack up a good amount of rewards regardless.
Start earning cash back today
Pairing the Chase Freedom Unlimited® with the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card let me earn easy cash rewards without changing any of my spending habits. $516 in a year is a solid return, and it didn't take any extra work.
Pair these two together so your everyday spending can start earning you real money.
If neither of these cards sounds like the right fit for you, check out our list of the best cash back cards for more.
