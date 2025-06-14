These 3 Cards Can Save You $1,000+ on Your 2025 Summer Vacation

The three cards below each offer over $1,000 in first-year value, making your next trip cheaper, smoother, and more enjoyable.

But the right travel credit card can significantly cut the cost of your next getaway.

This luxury travel card has some of the most prestigious perks you'll find — access to over 1,400 airport lounges, elite status with Hilton and Marriott Bonvoy (enrollment required), and spending credits worth over $1,500 in value every year . Just be ready for the hefty annual fee, which can be offset in the first year with a welcome bonus worth $800 in points . Terms apply.

Welcome Offer Circle with letter I in it. Earn 80,000 Membership Rewards® Points after you spend $8,000 on eligible purchases on your new Card in your first 6 months of Card Membership.

Rewards Circle with letter I in it. Earn 5X Membership Rewards® Points for flights booked directly with airlines or with American Express Travel® up to $500,000 on these purchases per calendar year and earn 5X Membership Rewards® Points on prepaid hotels booked with American Express Travel®. 1X Membership Rewards® Points on other purchases. Terms apply.

Falling within this credit range does not guarantee approval by the issuer. An application must be submitted to the issuer for a potential approval decision. There are different types of credit scores and creditors use a variety of credit scores to make lending decisions.

We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.

Apply for the Amex Platinum Card today , and you could earn 80,000 Membership Rewards® Points after spending $8,000 on eligible purchases within the first 6 months of card membership. Terms apply.

All told, the card offers over $1,500 in annual statement credits. Add in a laundry list of other perks like travel protections, and you've got a card that's built for lavish travel.

If you want luxury perks from a premium travel card , you can't beat the Amex Platinum Card. While the $695 annual fee is high (see rates and fees ), the card offers enough value in return to make up for it -- and then some.

All the perks we've come to expect from a top travel card, including a $300 annual travel credit, airport lounge access, and big bonuses on travel and dining. Points are transferable to airline and hotel partners or worth 50% more if you book through Chase Travel. The annual fee is hefty, but if you can use all its features, this card could be well worth the cost.

Welcome Offer Circle with letter I in it. Earn 60,000 bonus points after you spend $5,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening.

Rewards Circle with letter I in it. Earn 5x total points on flights and 10x total points on hotels and car rentals when you purchase travel through Chase Travel℠ immediately after the first $300 is spent on travel purchases annually. Earn 3x points on other travel and dining & 1 point per $1 spent on all other purchases.

Falling within this credit range does not guarantee approval by the issuer. An application must be submitted to the issuer for a potential approval decision. There are different types of credit scores and creditors use a variety of credit scores to make lending decisions.

We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.

The Chase Sapphire Reserve® (see rates and fees) is a great option for travelers who want flexibility, big rewards, and generous protections.

It comes with a $550 annual fee, but you'll get a statement credit for the first $300 you spend on travel each year -- including flights, hotels, and even rideshares. Plus, when you book through Chase Travel, the card earns 5x total points on air travel through Chase Travel℠ immediately after the first $300 is spent on travel purchases annually and 10x total points on hotels and car rentals through Chase Travel℠ immediately after the first $300 is spent on travel purchases annually.

Those points are part of the Ultimate Rewards program, which lets you transfer points to any of Chase's airline and hotel partners. On top of that, you get access to Priority Pass lounges and some of the best built-in travel insurance available.

Apply for the Chase Sapphire Reserve® today for your chance to get 60,000 bonus points after spending $5,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening.

3. Capital One Venture X Rewards Credit Card

For travelers who want premium benefits without the high price tag, the Capital One Venture X Rewards Credit Card (see rates and fees) is a great choice.

It has a $395 annual fee (see rates and fees), significantly lower than its high-end competitors. It also offers a $300 credit for travel booked through Capital One and an annual 10,000-mile bonus, worth at least $100 by our estimations. That means if you take advantage of these two perks alone, you've already made up for the annual fee.

You'll also earn 10X miles on hotels and rental cars booked through Capital One Travel, 5X miles on flights and vacation rentals booked through Capital One Travel, and 2X miles on all other purchases. The card includes access to more than 1,300 airport lounges, including Capital One Lounges.

You can't go wrong with any of these cards

All three of these cards can help you save serious money on your next big trip.

If you want luxury perks, go with the Amex Platinum Card. If you value flexible points and premium travel protections, the Chase Sapphire Reserve is a solid bet. And if you want high value for the lowest cost, the Capital One Venture X Card (see rates and fees) delivers.

Pick the one that fits your travel style and apply now to make your summer vacation a reality. Or, check out our list of the best travel cards to find the one that's right for you.