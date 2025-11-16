These 3 Cards Come With 0% APR Until 2027

Paying off credit card debt is hard enough. And doing it while getting charged 20% interest? That's just brutal. The good news: a few credit cards are offering 0% intro APRs that stretch well into 2027. That's a huge window to knock out a big debt balance or fund a major purchase -- without losing money to interest along the way. Here are three top picks with long-lasting intro APR offers. 1. Best for the longest interest-free period: Wells Fargo Reflect® Card If you need maximum time to breathe, the Wells Fargo Reflect® Card (rates and fees) gives you one of the longest intro APR offers available now. You'll get 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on qualifying balance transfers and 21 months from account opening on purchases; then a 17.74%, 24.24%, or 28.49% Variable APR applies. That's nearly two full years with no interest charges. It's perfect for people rolling over existing debt who need extra time to pay it down without the pressure of rising balances. Just a heads up: Balance transfers must be completed within 120 days to qualify

to qualify There's a balance transfer fee of 5%, min: $5 Still, for folks looking for breathing room above all else, this is one of the strongest options out there.

Good/Excellent (670-850) Intro APR Circle with letter I in it. 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers Purchases: 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases Balance Transfers: 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on qualifying balance transfers Regular APR 17.74%, 24.24%, or 28.49% Variable APR

This no-frills card is a solid choice if your priority is to avoid credit card interest for as long as possible. It offers an incredible 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers (17.74%, 24.24%, or 28.49% Variable APR after). The balance transfer fee (5%; $5 min.) is higher than some cards, but if you want an equally long intro APR on purchases and balance transfers, this card is hard to beat.

Long 0% intro APR offer No annual fee Cellphone protection Balance transfer fee Foreign transaction fee No rewards program

0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers. 17.74%, 24.24%, or 28.49% variable APR thereafter; balance transfers made within 120 days qualify for the intro rate, BT fee of 5%, min: $5. $0 annual fee. Up to $600 of cell phone protection against damage or theft. Subject to a $25 deductible. Through My Wells Fargo Deals, you can get access to personalized deals from a variety of merchants.



2. Best for cash back rewards: Chase Freedom Unlimited® If you want a long stretch of 0% intro APR but still want to rack up rewards along the way, the Chase Freedom Unlimited® (see rates and fees) is right up your alley. You'll get 0% intro APR for 15 months on both purchases and balance transfers. After that, a 18.74% - 28.24% Variable APR applies. While you work down your balance, you'll also earn: 5% cash back on travel purchased through Chase Travel

3% cash back on drugstores, restaurants, takeout, and eligible food delivery

1.5% cash back on all other purchases There's no annual fee, and rewards never expire as long as your account is open. Probably the best bit about this card is that it keeps rewarding you long after the intro period ends. I've personally had the Chase Freedom Unlimited® for over a decade, and I'll probably keep it forever. It's simple, reliable, and I never have to worry about fees.

Good/Excellent (670-850) Intro APR Circle with letter I in it. 0% Intro APR on Purchases and Balance Transfers for 15 months Purchases: 0% Intro APR on Purchases, 15 months Balance Transfers: 0% Intro APR on Balance Transfers, 15 months Regular APR 18.74% - 28.24% Variable

The Chase Freedom Unlimited® is the ideal all-in-one card, offering both big upfront value and long-term rewards. New cardholders can earn a $200 bonus after spending $500 in the first 3 months. Plus, enjoy unlimited 3% back on dining and drugstores, 5% on travel booked through Chase Travel, and 1.5% on all other purchases. With the added benefit of 0% intro APR for 15 months, this card is perfect for a one-card wallet.

Innovative sign-up bonus Purchase and travel protections Robust rewards program Great intro APR No annual fee Limited bonus opportunities on everyday spending Foreign transaction fee

Intro Offer: Earn a $200 Bonus after you spend $500 on purchases in your first 3 months from account opening Enjoy 5% cash back on travel purchased through Chase Travel℠, our premier rewards program that lets you redeem rewards for cash back, travel, gift cards and more; 3% cash back on drugstore purchases and dining at restaurants, including takeout and eligible delivery service, and 1.5% on all other purchases. No minimum to redeem for cash back. You can choose to receive a statement credit or direct deposit into most U.S. checking and savings accounts. Cash Back rewards do not expire as long as your account is open! Enjoy 0% Intro APR for 15 months from account opening on purchases and balance transfers, then a variable APR of 18.74% - 28.24%. No annual fee – You won't have to pay an annual fee for all the great features that come with your Freedom Unlimited® card Keep tabs on your credit health, Chase Credit Journey helps you monitor your credit with free access to your latest score, alerts, and more.



3. Best for custom categories and cash rewards: Bank of America® Customized Cash Rewards credit card Here's another rewards card option that offers a long 0% intro APR period. The Bank of America® Customized Cash Rewards credit card is sneaky good. It currently offers: Intro APR offer: 0% intro APR for 15 billing cycles on both purchases and balance transfers (must be made within 60 days). After that, a 18.24% - 28.24% (Variable) APR applies.

0% intro APR for 15 billing cycles on both purchases and balance transfers (must be made within 60 days). After that, a 18.24% - 28.24% (Variable) APR applies. Earn a $200 cash back bonus after you make at least $1,000 in purchases in the first 90 days of account opening.

after you make at least $1,000 in purchases in the first 90 days of account opening. Get 6% cash back for the first year in the category of your choice -- like dining, online shopping, travel, drug stores, or gas. That 6% cash back rate on choice category applies to the first $2,500 per quarter in combined choice category, grocery store, and wholesale club purchases. After that, it drops to 1%. There's no annual fee, and it's especially a good fit for points nerds who want control over where they earn the most cash back.

Good/Excellent (670-850) Intro APR Circle with letter I in it. 0% Intro APR for 15 billing cycles for purchases, and for any balance transfers made in the first 60 days. After the Intro APR offer ends, a Variable APR that’s currently 17.74% - 27.74% will apply. A 3% Intro balance transfer fee will apply for the first 60 days your account is open. After the Intro balance transfer fee offer ends, the fee for future balance transfers is 4%. Balance transfers may not be used to pay any account provided by Bank of America. Purchases: 0% Intro APR for 15 billing cycles for purchases Balance Transfers: 0% Intro APR for 15 billing cycles for any balance transfers made in the first 60 days Regular APR 17.74% - 27.74% (Variable)

This card's wide range of extra cash back options speaks for itself, with a choice of six bonus categories you can change monthly for 6% earnings for the first year in the category of your choice. And you can earn 2% back automatically at grocery stores and wholesale clubs. No annual fee and a nice welcome bonus also make this one a winner. Plus, if you're a Bank of America Preferred Rewards member, this card will be even more valuable for you.

Competitive welcome bonus Bonus cash back in a category of your choice No annual fee Great intro & transfer APR offer Relationship rewards bonus Foreign transaction fee Limit on bonus cash back

New offer! Earn 6% cash back for the first year in the category of your choice: gas and EV charging stations; online shopping, including cable, internet, phone plans and streaming; dining; travel; drug stores and pharmacies; or home improvement and furnishings. You'll automatically earn 2% cash back at grocery stores and wholesale clubs, and unlimited 1% cash back on all other purchases. After the first year from account opening, you'll earn 3% cash back on purchases in your choice category. Earn 6% and 2% cash back on the first $2,500 in combined purchases each quarter in the choice category, and at grocery stores and wholesale clubs, then earn unlimited 1% thereafter. After the 3% first-year bonus offer ends, you will earn 3% and 2% cash back on these purchases up to the quarterly maximum. $200 online cash rewards bonus after you make at least $1,000 in purchases in the first 90 days of account opening. With the Bank of America Preferred Rewards® program, members can earn 25%-75% more cash back on every purchase. That means the 3% choice category could go up to 3.75%-5.25%. The Preferred Rewards bonus is not applied to the 3% first-year bonus. No annual fee and cash rewards don't expire as long as your account remains open. 0% Intro APR for 15 billing cycles for purchases, and for any balance transfers made in the first 60 days. After the Intro APR offer ends, a Variable APR that's currently 17.74% - 27.74% will apply. A 3% Intro balance transfer fee will apply for the first 60 days your account is open. After the Intro balance transfer fee offer ends, the fee for future balance transfers is 4%. Balance transfers may not be used to pay any account provided by Bank of America. Contactless Cards - The security of a chip card, with the convenience of a tap.

Bank of America content updated on 11/3/25.