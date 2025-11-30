These 3 Cards Come With 0% APR Until 2027

Paying off high-interest debt can be draining, both mentally and financially. And if you want a smarter, easier way to make a dent in your debt, balance transfer credit cards are definitely worth a look.

Balance transfer cards are one of the best ways to save on interest -- just transfer your debt to your new card, then pay it off at 0% APR for a limited time. Right now, some of the best balance transfers cards are offering 0% APR for up to 21 months, which means you can pay off debt interest-free well into 2027.

Here are three of my favorite balance transfer cards available now.

1. Wells Fargo Reflect® Card

Put simply, if I were looking to pay off high-interest debt, the Wells Fargo Reflect® Card (rates and fees) is the card I'd use to do it. It comes with 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on qualifying balance transfers and 21 months from account opening on purchases; after that, a 17.74%, 24.24%, or 28.49% Variable APR applies.

That's one of the longest intro APR periods you'll find, which makes the Wells Fargo Reflect® Card one of the best ways to save on interest long-term. Especially since it applies to both balance transfers and purchases.

Plus, the card comes with no annual fee. It's one of the best ways to save on interest, period.

Ready to start saving today? Read our full review of the Wells Fargo Reflect® Card to apply now.