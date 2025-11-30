These 3 Cards Come With 0% APR Until 2027
Paying off high-interest debt can be draining, both mentally and financially. And if you want a smarter, easier way to make a dent in your debt, balance transfer credit cards are definitely worth a look.
Balance transfer cards are one of the best ways to save on interest -- just transfer your debt to your new card, then pay it off at 0% APR for a limited time. Right now, some of the best balance transfers cards are offering 0% APR for up to 21 months, which means you can pay off debt interest-free well into 2027.
Here are three of my favorite balance transfer cards available now.
1. Wells Fargo Reflect® Card
Put simply, if I were looking to pay off high-interest debt, the Wells Fargo Reflect® Card (rates and fees) is the card I'd use to do it. It comes with 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on qualifying balance transfers and 21 months from account opening on purchases; after that, a 17.74%, 24.24%, or 28.49% Variable APR applies.
That's one of the longest intro APR periods you'll find, which makes the Wells Fargo Reflect® Card one of the best ways to save on interest long-term. Especially since it applies to both balance transfers and purchases.
Plus, the card comes with no annual fee. It's one of the best ways to save on interest, period.
Ready to start saving today? Read our full review of the Wells Fargo Reflect® Card to apply now.
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers
Purchases: 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases
Balance Transfers: 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on qualifying balance transfers
Regular APR
17.74%, 24.24%, or 28.49% Variable APR
Rewards
N/A
Annual Fee
$0
Welcome Offer
N/A
-
This no-frills card is a solid choice if your priority is to avoid credit card interest for as long as possible. It offers an incredible 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers (17.74%, 24.24%, or 28.49% Variable APR after). The balance transfer fee (5%; $5 min.) is higher than some cards, but if you want an equally long intro APR on purchases and balance transfers, this card is hard to beat.Read Full Review
-
- Long 0% intro APR offer
- No annual fee
- Cellphone protection
- Balance transfer fee
- Foreign transaction fee
- No rewards program
-
- Apply Now to take advantage of this offer and learn more about product features, terms and conditions.
- 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers. 17.74%, 24.24%, or 28.49% variable APR thereafter; balance transfers made within 120 days qualify for the intro rate, BT fee of 5%, min: $5.
- $0 annual fee.
- Up to $600 of cell phone protection against damage or theft. Subject to a $25 deductible.
- Through My Wells Fargo Deals, you can get access to personalized deals from a variety of merchants. It's an easy way to earn cash back as an account credit when you shop, dine, or enjoy an experience simply by using an eligible Wells Fargo credit card.
2. Discover it® Chrome
Want a card that can earn rewards and help you save on interest? The Discover it® Chrome is a great option, with 0% intro APR for 18 months on balance transfers and 6 months on purchases. After that, a 17.74% - 26.74% Variable APR applies. Also note there is a 3% intro balance transfer fee, up to 5% fee on future balance transfers (see terms)*, which is on the lower end among balance transfer cards.
That's a pretty strong intro APR period for balance transfers. It's not as long as the Wells Fargo Reflect® Card, but the Discover it® Chrome offers something the Wells Fargo Reflect® Card doesn't -- the ability to earn rewards. You'll earn:
- 2% cash back on gas stations and restaurants, up to $1,000 in combined purchases each quarter
- 1% cash back on all other purchases
If you're looking for a long intro period on balance transfers, plus a solid rewards rate on things like gas and dining, the Discover it® Chrome is a great option.
Want to pay off debt and earn strong rewards? Read our full review of the Discover it® Chrome to apply today.
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR
Purchases: 0%, 6 months
Balance Transfers: 0%, 18 months
Regular APR
17.74% - 26.74% Variable APR
Rewards 2% cash back at Gas Stations and Restaurants on up to $1,000 in combined purchases each quarter. 1% unlimited cash back on all other purchases - automatically
1% - 2% Cashback
Annual Fee
$0
Welcome Offer INTRO OFFER: Unlimited Cashback Match for all new cardmembers–only from Discover. Discover will automatically match all the cash back you’ve earned at the end of your first year! There’s no minimum spending or maximum rewards.
Discover will match all the cash back you’ve earned at the end of your first year.
-
The main draw of this Discover card is the balance transfer offer, which is one of the best we've come across. Unlike many balance transfer cards, it combines that with cash back rewards. But the cash back program doesn't measure up to what other cards offer.
-
- Welcome bonus offer
- Gas and restaurants rewards
- 0% intro APR
- No annual fee
- No foreign transaction fee
- Low cash back rates
-
- INTRO OFFER: Unlimited Cashback Match for all new cardmembers–only from Discover. Discover will automatically match all the cash back you’ve earned at the end of your first year! There’s no minimum spending or maximum rewards.
- Earn 2% cash back at Gas Stations and Restaurants on up to $1,000 in combined purchases each quarter, automatically. You'll still earn unlimited 1% cash back on all other purchases.
- Get a 0% intro APR for 18 months on balance transfers. Then 17.74% to 26.74% Standard Variable APR applies, based on credit worthiness.
- Redeem cash back for any amount
- No annual fee.
- Terms and conditions apply.
3. Chase Freedom Flex®
Finally, the Chase Freedom Flex® (see rates and fees) is another balance transfer and rewards-earning double whammy. You'll get 0% intro APR for 15 months from account opening on purchases and balance transfers. After that, a 18.74% - 28.24% Variable APR applies.
You'll also get some great earning rates. The Chase Freedom Flex® comes with:
- 5% cash back on up to $1,500 in combined purchases in bonus categories each quarter you activate
- 5% cash back on travel purchased through Chase Travel℠
- 3% cash back on dining and drugstores
- 1% cash back on all other purchases
You see the trend here -- the Chase Freedom Flex® has a slightly shorter intro APR period than the Discover it® Chrome, but its earning rates are even better. It's another great way to pay off interest in the short term, then enjoy valuable bonus categories for years to come.
Ready to start saving today? Check out our full review of the Chase Freedom Flex® to apply now.
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR 0% Intro APR on Purchases
Purchases: 0% Intro APR on Purchases, 15 months
Balance Transfers: 0% Intro APR on Balance Transfers, 15 months
Regular APR
18.74% - 28.24% Variable
Rewards 5% cash back on up to $1,500 in combined purchases in bonus categories each quarter you activate. Enjoy new 5% categories each quarter! Plus, earn 5% cash back on travel purchased through Chase Travel℠, 3% on dining and drugstores, and 1% on all other purchases.
5% cash back offer
Annual Fee
$0
Welcome Offer Earn a $200 Bonus after you spend $500 on purchases in your first 3 months from account opening!
$200 bonus
-
We love Chase Freedom Flex because it delivers big value with zero annual fee. You earn 5% in rotating categories, 1% on everything else, and one of the easiest $200 welcome bonuses to qualify for. Add in the long 0% intro APR and it’s an easy yes if you want strong rewards without paying to carry the card.Read Full Review
-
- Big sign-up bonus
- Lucrative cash back program
- Long 0% intro APR
- No annual fee
- Purchase and travel protections
- Foreign transaction fee
-
- Earn a $200 Bonus after you spend $500 on purchases in your first 3 months from account opening
- 5% cash back on up to $1,500 in combined purchases in bonus categories each quarter you activate. Enjoy new 5% categories each quarter!
- 5% cash back on travel purchased through Chase Travel℠, our premier rewards program that lets you redeem rewards for cash back, travel, gift cards and more
- 3% cash back on drugstore purchases and dining at restaurants, including takeout and eligible delivery service, and unlimited 1% cash back on all other purchases.
- No minimum to redeem for cash back. You can choose to receive a statement credit or direct deposit into most U.S. checking and savings accounts. Cash Back rewards do not expire as long as your account is open!
- 0% Intro APR for 15 months from account opening on purchases and balance transfers, then a variable APR of 18.74%-28.24%.
- No annual fee – You won't have to pay an annual fee for all the great features that come with your Freedom Flex® card
- Keep tabs on your credit health - Chase Credit Journey helps you monitor your credit with free access to your latest score, real-time alerts, and more.
- Member FDIC
Our Research Expert