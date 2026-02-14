These 3 Cards Come With 0% APR Until 2027

Plenty of credit cards offer decent 0% intro APR offers that can help you save on debt -- I'm talking in the 9- to 12-month range. But what if you want a credit card that lets you pay no interest well into 2027?

If so, you're in luck -- right now, the best balance transfers cards are offering 0% APR offers of up to 21 months. Some of them even come with solid bonus categories that can help you rack up rewards, too.

Here are three of my favorite balance transfer cards available now.

1. Wells Fargo Reflect® Card

For me, the Wells Fargo Reflect® Card (rates and fees) is still the balance-transfer king. It comes with 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers; after that, a 17.49%, 23.99%, or 28.24% Variable APR applies.

That's just about the longest intro APR period you can find, which means this card should be your go-to if erasing debt is your priority. The card comes with a $0 annual fee, too, which means it's one of the best ways to save on interest, period.