These 3 Cards Come With 0% APR Until 2027
Carrying credit card debt is like running on a treadmill at a 20% incline -- sweating, struggling, and somehow getting nowhere. You make payments every month, but the balance barely moves.
Well, here's a way to slow things down and catch your breath…
Right now, a few credit cards are offering 0% intro APRs all the way into the year 2027. That means no interest charges while you focus on paying down your balance -- finally getting ahead.
Below are three awesome 0% intro APR offers available today. Each one can help you take back control and start fresh.
Best for longest interest-free period: Wells Fargo Reflect® Card
Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers
Purchases: 0% intro APR, 21 months from account opening
Balance Transfers: 0% intro APR, 21 months from account opening on qualifying balance transfers
Regular APR
17.24%, 23.74%, or 28.99% Variable APR
Rewards
N/A
Annual Fee
$0
Welcome Offer
N/A
This no-frills card is a solid choice if your priority is to avoid credit card interest for as long as possible. It offers an incredible intro APR. The balance transfer fee (5%; $5 min.) is higher than some cards, but if you want an equally long intro APR on purchases, this card is hard to beat.Read Full Review
- Long 0% intro APR offer
- No annual fee
- Cellphone protection
- Balance transfer fee
- Foreign transaction fee
- No rewards program
- Apply Now to take advantage of this offer and learn more about product features, terms and conditions.
- 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers. 17.24%, 23.74%, or 28.99% variable APR thereafter; balance transfers made within 120 days qualify for the intro rate, BT fee of 5%, min: $5.
- $0 annual fee.
- Up to $600 of cell phone protection against damage or theft. Subject to a $25 deductible.
- Through My Wells Fargo Deals, you can get access to personalized deals from a variety of merchants. It's an easy way to earn cash back as an account credit when you shop, dine, or enjoy an experience simply by using an eligible Wells Fargo credit card.
How does 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on qualifying balance transfers and purchases sounds? That's about as good as it gets for 0% intro APR cards.
The Wells Fargo Reflect® Card (rates and fees) offers one of the longest 0% intro periods on the market today. That's nearly two full years to pay off a big expense -- interest-free.
While the balance transfer fee (5%, min: $5) is higher than some cards, if your goal is to stop the interest clock as long as possible, the cost is usually worth it.
One cautionary note: You need to make balance transfers within 120 days to qualify for the intro rate. This is best for folks ready to roll up their sleeves and jump into their debt payoff plan.
Best for flexible paydown and no fees: Citi Simplicity® Card
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR
Purchases: 0%, 12 months on Purchases
Balance Transfers: 0%, 21 months on Balance Transfers
Regular APR
18.24% - 28.99% (Variable)
Rewards
N/A
Annual Fee N/A
$0
Welcome Offer
N/A
This is one of our favorite cards for balance transfers. It has 0% intro APR for 21 months on balance transfers and a discounted intro balance transfer fee for the first four months. That combo makes it one of the most generous balance transfer offers we’ve seen. But it doesn't have much ongoing value after the intro 0% APR period ends.Read Full Review
- Great intro APR
- No annual fee
- No late fees
- No penalty APR
- Choose your own payment date
- No rewards
- Foreign transaction fee
- No Late Fees, No Penalty Rate, and No Annual Fee... Ever
- 0% Intro APR on balance transfers for 21 months and on purchases for 12 months from date of account opening. After that the variable APR will be 18.24% - 28.99%, based on your creditworthiness. Balance transfers must be completed within 4 months of account opening.
- There is an intro balance transfer fee of 3% of each transfer (minimum $5) completed within the first 4 months of account opening. After that, your fee will be 5% of each transfer (minimum $5).
- Stay protected with Citi® Quick Lock
If you want breathing room to tackle your debt without late fees or surprise penalty rates, the Citi Simplicity® Card might be a better fit.
You'll get 0% intro APR for 21 months on Balance Transfers and 12 months on Purchases, giving you plenty of time to catch up.
There is an intro balance transfer fee of 3% of each transfer (minimum $5) completed within the first 4 months of account opening. After that, your fee will be 5% of each transfer (minimum $5).
The card has a $0 annual fee, no late fees, and no penalty APR -- so even if life throws you off schedule, this card won't punish you for it. Just make sure to complete any balance transfers within the first four months!
This is the card I'd recommend for someone juggling multiple bills and looking for maximum flexibility and no extra stress.
Best for earning cash back: Citi Double Cash® Card
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
Fair to Excellent (580-850)
Intro APR
Purchases: N/A
Balance Transfers: 0%, 18 months on Balance Transfers
Regular APR
18.24% - 28.24% (Variable)
Rewards Earn 2% on every purchase with unlimited 1% cash back when you buy, plus an additional 1% as you pay for those purchases. To earn cash back, pay at least the minimum due on time. Plus, earn 5% total cash back on hotel, car rentals and attractions booked with Citi Travel.
2% cash back
Annual Fee N/A
$0
Welcome Offer Earn $200 cash back after you spend $1,500 on purchases in the first 6 months of account opening. This bonus offer will be fulfilled as 20,000 ThankYou® Points, which can be redeemed for $200 cash back.
$200
This card combines a top-notch balance transfer offer with best-in-class unlimited 2% cash back on purchases. There's no introductory APR for purchases, so you'll need to pay those off in full every month if you want to avoid interest charges.Read Full Review
- High cash back
- 0% intro APR balance transfer offer
- No annual fee
- Free credit score monitoring
- Foreign transaction fee
- No 0% intro APR on purchases
- Earn $200 cash back after you spend $1,500 on purchases in the first 6 months of account opening. This bonus offer will be fulfilled as 20,000 ThankYou® Points, which can be redeemed for $200 cash back.
- Earn 2% on every purchase with unlimited 1% cash back when you buy, plus an additional 1% as you pay for those purchases. To earn cash back, pay at least the minimum due on time. Plus, earn 5% total cash back on hotel, car rentals and attractions booked with Citi Travel.
- Balance Transfer Only Offer: 0% intro APR on Balance Transfers for 18 months. After that, the variable APR will be 18.24% - 28.24%, based on your creditworthiness.
- Balance Transfers do not earn cash back. Intro APR does not apply to purchases.
- If you transfer a balance, interest will be charged on your purchases unless you pay your entire balance (including balance transfers) by the due date each month.
- There is an intro balance transfer fee of 3% of each transfer (minimum $5) completed within the first 4 months of account opening. After that, your fee will be 5% of each transfer (minimum $5).
Rewards shouldn't be the main focus if you're trying to get out of debt. But it certainly doesn't hurt if it's part of the card features!
The Citi Double Cash® Card is one of the few balance transfer cards that also gives you cash back on everyday purchases.
You'll get 0% intro APR for 18 months on Balance Transfers, but there is no intro APR for new purchases.
There is an intro balance transfer fee of 3% of each transfer (minimum $5) completed within the first 4 months of account opening. After that, your fee will be 5% of each transfer (minimum $5).
As for rewards, you'll earn 2% cash back on every purchase with unlimited 1% cash back when you buy, plus an additional 1% as you pay for those purchases. And just like the others, this card has no annual fee to worry about.
Getting cash back while you pay down debt is a rare combo.
Which one should you get?
- If you're looking for the longest possible runway with no interest, the Wells Fargo Reflect® Card is your go-to. Seriously, 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening (for both new purchases and balance transfers) is hard to beat. Click here to apply now.
- If you value flexibility and peace of mind, you should strongly consider the Citi Simplicity® Card. You'll get a super long intro APR for balance transfers, but also skip late fees and penalty rates. Click here to apply now (see rates and fees).
- And if you want to pay down debt while still earning rewards, the Citi Double Cash® Card is a rare find. You can enjoy flat rate rewards for the long haul. Click here to apply now (see rates and fees).
No matter which one fits you best, choosing a 0% intro APR card can be a smart way to reset your finances, and finally get ahead.
