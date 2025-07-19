These 3 Cards Come With 0% APR Until 2027

Carrying credit card debt is like running on a treadmill at a 20% incline -- sweating, struggling, and somehow getting nowhere. You make payments every month, but the balance barely moves. Well, here's a way to slow things down and catch your breath… Right now, a few credit cards are offering 0% intro APRs all the way into the year 2027. That means no interest charges while you focus on paying down your balance -- finally getting ahead. Below are three awesome 0% intro APR offers available today. Each one can help you take back control and start fresh. Best for longest interest-free period: Wells Fargo Reflect® Card

Ratings Methodology 2025 Award Winner 2025 Award Winner Wells Fargo Reflect® Card Apply Now for Wells Fargo Reflect® Card On Wells Fargo's Secure Website. Rates & Fees 5.00/5

Credit Score:



Recommended Credit Score required for this offer is: Good/Excellent (670-850) Poor Fair Good Excellent 300-579 580-669 670-739 740-850 Apply Now for Wells Fargo Reflect® Card On Wells Fargo's Secure Website. Rates & Fees Credit Score



Good/Excellent (670-850) Intro APR Circle with letter I in it. 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers Purchases: 0% intro APR, 21 months from account opening Balance Transfers: 0% intro APR, 21 months from account opening on qualifying balance transfers Regular APR 17.24%, 23.74%, or 28.99% Variable APR

Rewards N/A Annual Fee $0 Welcome Offer N/A Bottom Line This no-frills card is a solid choice if your priority is to avoid credit card interest for as long as possible. It offers an incredible intro APR. The balance transfer fee (5%; $5 min.) is higher than some cards, but if you want an equally long intro APR on purchases, this card is hard to beat. Read Full Review

Pros/Cons Long 0% intro APR offer No annual fee Cellphone protection Balance transfer fee Foreign transaction fee No rewards program

Card Details Apply Now to take advantage of this offer and learn more about product features, terms and conditions. 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers. 17.24%, 23.74%, or 28.99% variable APR thereafter; balance transfers made within 120 days qualify for the intro rate, BT fee of 5%, min: $5. $0 annual fee. Up to $600 of cell phone protection against damage or theft. Subject to a $25 deductible. Through My Wells Fargo Deals, you can get access to personalized deals from a variety of merchants. It's an easy way to earn cash back as an account credit when you shop, dine, or enjoy an experience simply by using an eligible Wells Fargo credit card.



How does 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on qualifying balance transfers and purchases sounds? That's about as good as it gets for 0% intro APR cards. The Wells Fargo Reflect® Card (rates and fees) offers one of the longest 0% intro periods on the market today. That's nearly two full years to pay off a big expense -- interest-free. While the balance transfer fee (5%, min: $5) is higher than some cards, if your goal is to stop the interest clock as long as possible, the cost is usually worth it. One cautionary note: You need to make balance transfers within 120 days to qualify for the intro rate. This is best for folks ready to roll up their sleeves and jump into their debt payoff plan. Best for flexible paydown and no fees: Citi Simplicity® Card

Ratings Methodology 2025 Award Winner 2025 Award Winner Citi Simplicity® Card Apply Now for Citi Simplicity® Card On Citi's Secure Website. Rates & Fees 4.90/5

Credit Score:



Recommended Credit Score required for this offer is: Good/Excellent (670-850) Poor Fair Good Excellent 300-579 580-669 670-739 740-850 Apply Now for Citi Simplicity® Card On Citi's Secure Website. Rates & Fees Credit Score



Good/Excellent (670-850) Intro APR Purchases: 0%, 12 months on Purchases Balance Transfers: 0%, 21 months on Balance Transfers Regular APR 18.24% - 28.99% (Variable)

Rewards N/A Annual Fee Circle with letter I in it. N/A $0 Welcome Offer N/A Bottom Line This is one of our favorite cards for balance transfers. It has 0% intro APR for 21 months on balance transfers and a discounted intro balance transfer fee for the first four months. That combo makes it one of the most generous balance transfer offers we’ve seen. But it doesn't have much ongoing value after the intro 0% APR period ends. Read Full Review

Pros/Cons Great intro APR No annual fee No late fees No penalty APR Choose your own payment date No rewards Foreign transaction fee

Card Details No Late Fees, No Penalty Rate, and No Annual Fee... Ever 0% Intro APR on balance transfers for 21 months and on purchases for 12 months from date of account opening. After that the variable APR will be 18.24% - 28.99%, based on your creditworthiness. Balance transfers must be completed within 4 months of account opening. There is an intro balance transfer fee of 3% of each transfer (minimum $5) completed within the first 4 months of account opening. After that, your fee will be 5% of each transfer (minimum $5). Stay protected with Citi® Quick Lock



If you want breathing room to tackle your debt without late fees or surprise penalty rates, the Citi Simplicity® Card might be a better fit. You'll get 0% intro APR for 21 months on Balance Transfers and 12 months on Purchases, giving you plenty of time to catch up. There is an intro balance transfer fee of 3% of each transfer (minimum $5) completed within the first 4 months of account opening. After that, your fee will be 5% of each transfer (minimum $5). The card has a $0 annual fee, no late fees, and no penalty APR -- so even if life throws you off schedule, this card won't punish you for it. Just make sure to complete any balance transfers within the first four months! This is the card I'd recommend for someone juggling multiple bills and looking for maximum flexibility and no extra stress. Best for earning cash back: Citi Double Cash® Card

Ratings Methodology Citi Double Cash® Card Apply Now for Citi Double Cash® Card On Citi's Secure Website. Rates & Fees 4.90/5

Credit Score:



Recommended Credit Score required for this offer is: Fair to Excellent (580-850) Poor Fair Good Excellent 300-579 580-669 670-739 740-850 Apply Now for Citi Double Cash® Card On Citi's Secure Website. Rates & Fees Credit Score



Fair to Excellent (580-850) Intro APR Purchases: N/A Balance Transfers: 0%, 18 months on Balance Transfers Regular APR 18.24% - 28.24% (Variable)

Rewards Circle with letter I in it. Earn 2% on every purchase with unlimited 1% cash back when you buy, plus an additional 1% as you pay for those purchases. To earn cash back, pay at least the minimum due on time. Plus, earn 5% total cash back on hotel, car rentals and attractions booked with Citi Travel. 2% cash back Annual Fee Circle with letter I in it. N/A $0 Welcome Offer Circle with letter I in it. Earn $200 cash back after you spend $1,500 on purchases in the first 6 months of account opening. This bonus offer will be fulfilled as 20,000 ThankYou® Points, which can be redeemed for $200 cash back. $200 Bottom Line This card combines a top-notch balance transfer offer with best-in-class unlimited 2% cash back on purchases. There's no introductory APR for purchases, so you'll need to pay those off in full every month if you want to avoid interest charges. Read Full Review

Pros/Cons High cash back 0% intro APR balance transfer offer No annual fee Free credit score monitoring Foreign transaction fee No 0% intro APR on purchases

Card Details Earn $200 cash back after you spend $1,500 on purchases in the first 6 months of account opening. This bonus offer will be fulfilled as 20,000 ThankYou® Points, which can be redeemed for $200 cash back. Earn 2% on every purchase with unlimited 1% cash back when you buy, plus an additional 1% as you pay for those purchases. To earn cash back, pay at least the minimum due on time. Plus, earn 5% total cash back on hotel, car rentals and attractions booked with Citi Travel. Balance Transfer Only Offer: 0% intro APR on Balance Transfers for 18 months. After that, the variable APR will be 18.24% - 28.24%, based on your creditworthiness. Balance Transfers do not earn cash back. Intro APR does not apply to purchases. If you transfer a balance, interest will be charged on your purchases unless you pay your entire balance (including balance transfers) by the due date each month. There is an intro balance transfer fee of 3% of each transfer (minimum $5) completed within the first 4 months of account opening. After that, your fee will be 5% of each transfer (minimum $5).

