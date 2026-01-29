These 3 Cards Come With 0% Intro APR Until 2027

Looking to save on interest in the long run -- like well into next year, 2027? If so, one of these credit cards can help.

Right now, some of the best cards are offering up to 21 months of 0% intro APR. That means if you're trying to pay off existing debt, these cards can offer you almost two years of interest-free breathing room. Not a bad deal, if you ask me.

Here are three of our favorite cards to pay off debt interest-free today.

1. Wells Fargo Reflect® Card

Simply put, if I were struggling with debt, the Wells Fargo Reflect® Card (rates and fees) is the card I'd use to pay it off. For a $0 annual fee, you'll get 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers; after that, a 17.49%, 23.99%, or 28.24% Variable APR applies.

That's one of the longest intro APR periods you can find, which means the Wells Fargo Reflect® Card is one of the best ways to save on interest. It applies to both balance transfers and purchases, which means you can also use it to help pay for an upcoming splurge.