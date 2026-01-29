These 3 Cards Come With 0% Intro APR Until 2027
Looking to save on interest in the long run -- like well into next year, 2027? If so, one of these credit cards can help.
Right now, some of the best cards are offering up to 21 months of 0% intro APR. That means if you're trying to pay off existing debt, these cards can offer you almost two years of interest-free breathing room. Not a bad deal, if you ask me.
Here are three of our favorite cards to pay off debt interest-free today.
1. Wells Fargo Reflect® Card
Simply put, if I were struggling with debt, the Wells Fargo Reflect® Card (rates and fees) is the card I'd use to pay it off. For a $0 annual fee, you'll get 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers; after that, a 17.49%, 23.99%, or 28.24% Variable APR applies.
That's one of the longest intro APR periods you can find, which means the Wells Fargo Reflect® Card is one of the best ways to save on interest. It applies to both balance transfers and purchases, which means you can also use it to help pay for an upcoming splurge.
Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers
Purchases: 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases
Balance Transfers: 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on qualifying balance transfers
Regular APR
17.49%, 23.99%, or 28.24% Variable APR
Rewards
N/A
Annual Fee
$0
Welcome Offer
N/A
-
This no-frills card is a solid choice if your priority is to avoid credit card interest for as long as possible. It offers an incredible 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers (17.49%, 23.99%, or 28.24% Variable APR after). The balance transfer fee (5%; $5 min.) is higher than some cards, but if you want an equally long intro APR on purchases and balance transfers, this card is hard to beat.Read Full Review
-
- Long 0% intro APR offer
- No annual fee
- Cellphone protection
- Balance transfer fee
- Foreign transaction fee
- No rewards program
-
- Apply Now to take advantage of this offer and learn more about product features, terms and conditions.
- 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers. 17.49%, 23.99%, or 28.24% variable APR thereafter; balance transfers made within 120 days qualify for the intro rate, BT fee of 5%, min: $5.
- $0 annual fee.
- Up to $600 of cell phone protection against damage or theft. Subject to a $25 deductible.
- Through My Wells Fargo Deals, you can get access to personalized deals from a variety of merchants. It's an easy way to earn cash back as an account credit when you shop, dine, or enjoy an experience simply by using an eligible Wells Fargo credit card.
2. Citi Simplicity® Card
The Citi Simplicity® Card comes with 0% intro APR for 21 months on Balance Transfers, plus 0% intro APR for 12 months on Purchases. Once those intro periods end, a 17.49% - 28.24% (Variable) APR applies to each.
Again, that gets you well into 2027 without having to worry about interest -- especially on balance transfers. And like the Wells Fargo Reflect® Card, the Citi Simplicity® Card has a $0 annual fee.
Neither of these cards offers much in terms of ongoing rewards, but they're both great options if saving on interest is your top priority.
Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR
Purchases: 0%, 12 months on Purchases
Balance Transfers: 0%, 21 months on Balance Transfers
Regular APR
17.49% - 28.24% (Variable)
Rewards
N/A
Annual Fee N/A
$0
Welcome Offer
N/A
-
This is one of our favorite cards for balance transfers. It has 0% intro APR for 21 months on balance transfers and a discounted intro balance transfer fee for the first four months. That combo makes it one of the most generous balance transfer offers we’ve seen. But it doesn't have much ongoing value after the intro 0% APR period ends.Read Full Review
-
- Great intro APR
- No annual fee
- No late fees
- No penalty APR
- Choose your own payment date
- No rewards
- Foreign transaction fee
-
- No Late Fees, No Penalty Rate, and No Annual Fee... Ever
- 0% Intro APR on balance transfers for 21 months and on purchases for 12 months from date of account opening. After that the variable APR will be 17.49% - 28.24%, based on your creditworthiness. Balance transfers must be completed within 4 months of account opening.
- There is an intro balance transfer fee of 3% of each transfer (minimum $5) completed within the first 4 months of account opening. After that, your fee will be 5% of each transfer (minimum $5).
- Stay protected with Citi® Quick Lock
3. Chase Freedom Unlimited®
Want to save on interest and earn solid rewards while you do it? Go with a longtime personal favorite of mine, the Chase Freedom Unlimited® (see rates and fees).
The Chase Freedom Unlimited® offers 0% intro APR for 15 months from account opening on purchases and balance transfers -- not quite as long as some others, but still pretty great. A 18.24% - 27.74% Variable APR will apply at the end of the intro period.
The difference is that the Chase Freedom Unlimited® also comes with some sturdy earning rates. You'll get:
- 5% cash back on travel purchased through Chase Travel
- 3% cash back on drugstores, restaurants, takeout, and eligible food delivery
- 1.5% cash back on all other purchases
Add it all up, and you're looking at a fantastic one-two punch: a card that can save you on existing debt and upcoming purchases with some valuable, flexible rewards to boot.
Our Research Expert
