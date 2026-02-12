These 3 Cards Let You Pause Interest for up to 21 Months

There aren't many credit cards that still offer 21 full months with no interest. But the ones that do -- they're worth knowing about.

I track 0% intro APR offers pretty closely (and coach a lot of people paying off credit card debt), so when I say these three stand out, I mean it. They give you room to breathe, time to catch up, and a real chance to knock out debt without the interest drag.

Here are my three top picks for pressing "pause" on interest in 2026.

1. Wells Fargo Reflect® Card

Why I like it: The Wells Fargo Reflect® Card (rates and fees) just won our Best 0% Intro APR Credit Card award in 2026. It gives you one of the longest interest-free periods available -- and it applies to both purchases and balance transfers. That is 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers, after the intro period ends a 17.49%, 23.99%, or 28.24% Variable APR applies.

Who it's best for: If you've got existing debt and also need to cover an upcoming big expense, the Wells Fargo Reflect® Card makes it easy to put everything on one card and focus on paying it down without the pressure of interest piling up.

Just be mindful of the balance transfer fee (5%, min: $5), and make sure to transfer you balance within 120 days to qualify for the promo APR.