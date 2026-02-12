These 3 Cards Let You Pause Interest for up to 21 Months
There aren't many credit cards that still offer 21 full months with no interest. But the ones that do -- they're worth knowing about.
I track 0% intro APR offers pretty closely (and coach a lot of people paying off credit card debt), so when I say these three stand out, I mean it. They give you room to breathe, time to catch up, and a real chance to knock out debt without the interest drag.
Here are my three top picks for pressing "pause" on interest in 2026.
1. Wells Fargo Reflect® Card
Why I like it: The Wells Fargo Reflect® Card (rates and fees) just won our Best 0% Intro APR Credit Card award in 2026. It gives you one of the longest interest-free periods available -- and it applies to both purchases and balance transfers. That is 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers, after the intro period ends a 17.49%, 23.99%, or 28.24% Variable APR applies.
Who it's best for: If you've got existing debt and also need to cover an upcoming big expense, the Wells Fargo Reflect® Card makes it easy to put everything on one card and focus on paying it down without the pressure of interest piling up.
Just be mindful of the balance transfer fee (5%, min: $5), and make sure to transfer you balance within 120 days to qualify for the promo APR.
Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers
Purchases: 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases
Balance Transfers: 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on qualifying balance transfers
Regular APR
17.49%, 23.99%, or 28.24% Variable APR
Rewards
N/A
Annual Fee
$0
Welcome Offer
N/A
This no-frills card is a solid choice if your priority is to avoid credit card interest for as long as possible. It offers an incredible 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers (17.49%, 23.99%, or 28.24% Variable APR after). The balance transfer fee (5%; $5 min.) is higher than some cards, but if you want an equally long intro APR on purchases and balance transfers, this card is hard to beat.Read Full Review
- Long 0% intro APR offer
- No annual fee
- Cellphone protection
- Balance transfer fee
- Foreign transaction fee
- No rewards program
- Apply Now to take advantage of this offer and learn more about product features, terms and conditions.
- 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers. 17.49%, 23.99%, or 28.24% variable APR thereafter; balance transfers made within 120 days qualify for the intro rate, BT fee of 5%, min: $5.
- $0 annual fee.
- Up to $600 of cell phone protection against damage or theft. Subject to a $25 deductible.
- Through My Wells Fargo Deals, you can get access to personalized deals from a variety of merchants. It's an easy way to earn cash back as an account credit when you shop, dine, or enjoy an experience simply by using an eligible Wells Fargo credit card.
2. Citi Simplicity® Card
Why I like it: The Citi Simplicity® Card lives up to its name. There's no annual fee, no late fees, and no penalty APR. It's also the winner of our Best Balance Transfer Credit Card award for 2026.
Who it's best for: If you're looking to move a balance and want generous terms with less risk of surprise fees, this is your card. It's a great option if you value predictability while knocking out debt.
There is an intro balance transfer fee of 3% of each transfer (minimum $5) completed within the first 4 months of account opening. After that, your fee will be 5% of each transfer (minimum $5).
Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR
Purchases: 0%, 12 months on Purchases
Balance Transfers: 0%, 21 months on Balance Transfers
Regular APR
17.49% - 28.24% (Variable)
Rewards
N/A
Annual Fee N/A
$0
Welcome Offer
N/A
This is one of our favorite cards for balance transfers. It has 0% intro APR for 21 months on balance transfers and a discounted intro balance transfer fee for the first four months. That combo makes it one of the most generous balance transfer offers we’ve seen. But it doesn't have much ongoing value after the intro 0% APR period ends.Read Full Review
-
- Great intro APR
- No annual fee
- No late fees
- No penalty APR
- Choose your own payment date
- No rewards
- Foreign transaction fee
- No Late Fees, No Penalty Rate, and No Annual Fee... Ever
- 0% Intro APR on balance transfers for 21 months and on purchases for 12 months from date of account opening. After that the variable APR will be 17.49% - 28.24%, based on your creditworthiness. Balance transfers must be completed within 4 months of account opening.
- There is an intro balance transfer fee of 3% of each transfer (minimum $5) completed within the first 4 months of account opening. After that, your fee will be 5% of each transfer (minimum $5).
- Stay protected with Citi® Quick Lock
3. Chase Slate®
Why I like it: Chase brought this card back with updates, and it immediately joined the ranks of our top balance transfer cards. You get a long 0% intro APR for 21 months on both transfers and new purchases (a 18.24% - 28.24% Variable APR applies after the intro period ends), along with features like zero liability and fraud protection, purchase protection, and extended warranty protection.
Who it's best for: If you're newer to credit or rebuilding and want something reliable with long-term growth potential, Chase Slate® is a strong fit. Bonus points if you're already a Chase customer and want to keep things all in one place.
A balance transfer fee applies: Either $5 or 5% of the amount of each transfer, whichever is greater. But usually the amount you save on interest is well worth the cost.
Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR 0% Intro APR on Purchases and Balance Transfers for 21 months
Purchases: 0% Intro APR on Purchases, 21 Months
Balance Transfers: 0% Intro APR on Balance Transfers, 21 Months
Regular APR
18.24% - 28.24% Variable
Rewards N/A
N/A
Annual Fee
$0
Welcome Offer 0% Intro Offer- Enjoy 0% Intro APR for 21 months on purchases and balance transfers, then a variable APR of 18.24% - 28.24% thereafter
0% Intro APR for 21 months on purchases and balance transfers
A savvy choice for chipping away at debt with a lengthy intro APR offer on purchases and balance transfers. Plus, peace of mind with purchase and travel protections, all for no annual fee.
- Great intro APR
- No annual fee
- Free credit score monitoring
- No rewards
- 0% Intro Offer- Enjoy 0% Intro APR for 21 months on purchases and balance transfers, then a variable APR of 18.24% - 28.24% thereafter
- No Annual Fee- You won't have to pay an annual fee for all the great features that come with your Slate Card
- Zero Liability Protection & Fraud Protection - You won’t be held responsible for unauthorized charges made with your card. We help safeguard your credit card purchases using sophisticated fraud monitoring. We monitor for fraud 24/7 and can text, email or call you if there are unusual purchases on your credit card.
- Chase Pay Over Time- Access more options to pay over time for eligible purchases made with your participating Chase credit card. With Pay Over Time, you can break up eligible purchases you've already made
- Get more purchasing power: Chase Slate® cardmembers may be eligible for a credit limit increase in as few as six months.
- Stay protected with purchase & travel benefits - Enjoy peace of mind with purchase protection, which safeguards your eligible new items against damage or theft for 120 days from the date of purchase, up to $500 per item. Plus, extended warranty protection adds an extra year to U.S. manufacturer warranties of three years or less, giving you up to four full years of coverage from the date of purchase
- Credit Journey: Access your credit score, receive customized score improvement plans from Experian™, and benefit from identity monitoring—all for free with Chase Credit Journey®
- Member FDIC
Finding the right 0% intro APR card
If your main goal is getting the longest interest-free window, the three cards above are some of the best options available right now.
That said, not every 0% intro APR card needs to last 21 months to be the right fit. Some cards come with shorter intro APR windows but also offer ongoing rewards, cash back, or welcome bonuses that can make them more appealing for everyday use.
If you're not sure which direction to go, we've got you covered.
Compare today's top 0% intro APR credit cards and find the one that fits your goals.
Our Research Expert
Motley Fool Stock DisclosuresCitigroup is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. Wells Fargo is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. JPMorgan Chase is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. Joel O'Leary has positions in Target. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends JPMorgan Chase, Target, and Visa. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.