These 3 Cards Offer 0% Intro APR Until 2028 -- but There's One Clear Winner
The longest 0% intro APR credit card offers on the market right now stretch a full 21 months -- which runs all the way into early 2028. That's nearly two years to pause interest and make real progress on a balance.
I've helped a lot of people dig out of credit card debt, and my team at Motley Fool Money tracks card offers daily. These are my three top picks that offer that 21-month runway right now.
1. Wells Fargo Reflect® Card -- the best all-around intro APR pick
The Wells Fargo Reflect® Card (rates and fees) is my top pick because it does two jobs at once. It pauses interest on both new purchases and balance transfers for the same long stretch. This is a large part of why it won Motley Fool Money's Best 0% Intro APR Credit Card of 2026 award.
Intro APR: 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers; a 17.49%, 23.99%, or 28.24% Variable APR applies after.
Balance transfer fee: 5%, min: $5
The dual coverage is what sets it apart. You can chip away at old debt while financing a big new purchase without any interest holding you back.
Here's what that's worth. Say you're carrying $6,000 at 22% APR and paying $300 a month. You'd hand over roughly $1,540 in interest before the balance is gone.
But moving it to the Wells Fargo Reflect® Card would drop that interest to $0. Even after the 5% transfer fee ($300), you're still saving more than $1,240.
Who it's best for: Anyone who wants one card to handle both old debt and new spending. The transfer fee runs higher than some rivals, but the flexibility pays for itself if you'll use both features.
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers
Purchases: 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases
Balance Transfers: 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on qualifying balance transfers
Regular APR
17.49%, 23.99%, or 28.24% Variable APR
Rewards
N/A
Annual Fee
$0
Welcome Offer
N/A
-
This no-frills card is a solid choice if your priority is to avoid credit card interest for as long as possible. It offers an incredible 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers (17.49%, 23.99%, or 28.24% Variable APR after). The balance transfer fee (5%; $5 min.) is higher than some cards, but if you want an equally long intro APR on purchases and balance transfers, this card is hard to beat.Read Full Review
-
- Long 0% intro APR offer
- No annual fee
- Cellphone protection
- Balance transfer fee
- Foreign transaction fee
- No rewards program
-
- Apply Now to take advantage of this offer and learn more about product features, terms and conditions.
- 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers. 17.49%, 23.99%, or 28.24% variable APR thereafter; balance transfers made within 120 days qualify for the intro rate, BT fee of 5%, min: $5.
- $0 annual fee.
- Up to $600 of cell phone protection against damage or theft. Subject to a $25 deductible.
- Through My Wells Fargo Deals, you can get access to personalized deals from a variety of merchants. It's an easy way to earn cash back as an account credit when you shop, dine, or enjoy an experience simply by using an eligible Wells Fargo credit card.
2. Citi® Diamond Preferred® Card -- best for large balance transfers
The Citi® Diamond Preferred® Card is a lower-cost option if a balance transfer is all you need. It won Motley Fool Money's Best Balance Transfer Credit Card of 2026 award, largely thanks to its low intro transfer fee.
Intro APR: 0% intro APR for 21 months on Balance Transfers and 12 months on Purchases from date of account opening; a 16.49% - 27.24% (Variable) APR applies after.
Balance transfer fee: There is an intro balance transfer fee of 3% of each transfer (minimum $5) completed within the first 4 months of account opening. After that, your fee will be 5% of each transfer (minimum $5).
That 3% intro fee can save hundreds on a larger balance. The catch is you have to move fast to get the lower fee -- but honestly you'd want to do that anyway to capture the full length of the no-interest window.
Who it's best for: Anyone focused purely on wiping out existing debt at the lowest cost. If you've already got a payoff plan and you're ready to move, this is the most efficient way to do it.
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR
Purchases: 0%, 12 months on Purchases
Balance Transfers: 0%, 21 months on Balance Transfers
Regular APR
16.49% - 27.24% (Variable)
Rewards
N/A
Annual Fee
$0
Welcome Offer
N/A
-
This card sets itself apart with one of the longest 0% intro APR periods available — 21 months on qualifying balance transfers — plus a lower intro balance transfer fee of just 3% for the first 4 months. That combination can help you move your balance for less and pay it down without interest for nearly two years. If you want maximum time to get out of debt while keeping upfront costs low, this is one of the strongest offers available right now.Read Full Review
-
- Great intro APR
- No annual fee
- Free credit score monitoring
- No rewards
- Foreign transaction fee
-
- 0% Intro APR on balance transfers for 21 months and on purchases for 12 months from date of account opening. After that the variable APR will be 16.49% - 27.24%, based on your creditworthiness. Balance transfers must be completed within 4 months of account opening.
- There is an intro balance transfer fee of 3% of each transfer (minimum $5) completed within the first 4 months of account opening. After that, your fee will be 5% of each transfer (minimum $5).
- No Annual Fee - our low intro rates and all the benefits don't come with a yearly charge.
- Buy now and pay later. Split your payment for eligible purchases of $75 or more into a fixed payment with Citi® Flex Pay.
- Get free access to your FICO® Score online.
3. Chase Slate® -- a flexible backup option
The Chase Slate® (see rates and fees) is worth a look if you want Chase's app and service, with a long 0% intro APR window on both purchases and transfers. It was relaunched in early 2026 and quickly joined our best balance transfer cards list.
Intro APR: 0% Intro APR on Purchases and Balance Transfers for 21 months; a 18.24% - 28.24% Variable APR applies after.
Balance transfer fee: Either $5 or 5% of the amount of each transfer, whichever is greater.
One thing to know upfront -- you can't transfer a balance from another Chase card. So this only works if your existing debt sits with a different issuer. Chase also offers free credit monitoring through Credit Journey, and you'll also be automatically considered for a credit line increase every six months or sooner.
Who it's best for: Anyone with good credit who values Chase's customer service and app experience, and whose debt lives outside the Chase family.
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR 0% Intro APR on Purchases and Balance Transfers for 21 months
Purchases: 0% Intro APR on Purchases, 21 Months
Balance Transfers: 0% Intro APR on Balance Transfers, 21 Months
Regular APR
18.24% - 28.24% Variable
Rewards N/A
N/A
Annual Fee
$0
Welcome Offer 0% Intro Offer- Enjoy 0% Intro APR for 21 months on purchases and balance transfers, then a variable APR of 18.24% - 28.24% thereafter
0% Intro APR for 21 months on purchases and balance transfers
-
A savvy choice for chipping away at debt with a lengthy intro APR offer on purchases and balance transfers. Plus, peace of mind with purchase and travel protections, all for no annual fee.Read Full Review
-
- Great intro APR
- No annual fee
- Free credit score monitoring
- No rewards
-
- 0% Intro Offer- Enjoy 0% Intro APR for 21 months on purchases and balance transfers, then a variable APR of 18.24% - 28.24% thereafter
- No Annual Fee- You won't have to pay an annual fee for all the great features that come with your Slate Card
- Zero Liability Protection & Fraud Protection - You won’t be held responsible for unauthorized charges made with your card. We help safeguard your credit card purchases using sophisticated fraud monitoring. We monitor for fraud 24/7 and can text, email or call you if there are unusual purchases on your credit card.
- Chase Pay Over Time- Access more options to pay over time for eligible purchases made with your participating Chase credit card. With Pay Over Time, you can break up eligible purchases you've already made
- Get more purchasing power: Chase Slate® cardmembers may be eligible for a credit limit increase in as few as six months.
- Stay protected with purchase & travel benefits - Enjoy peace of mind with purchase protection, which safeguards your eligible new items against damage or theft for 120 days from the date of purchase, up to $500 per item. Plus, extended warranty protection adds an extra year to U.S. manufacturer warranties of three years or less, giving you up to four full years of coverage from the date of purchase
- Credit Journey: Access your credit score, receive customized score improvement plans from Experian™, and benefit from identity monitoring—all for free with Chase Credit Journey®
- Member FDIC
Make your 0% window count
Here are a few tips to help with your debt-free journey:
- Do the payoff math first. Divide your debt balance by 21 months -- this is your monthly target to become debt-free before interest kicks in. For example, if you have a $5,000 balance, you'll want to make payments of about $240 per month.
- Go easy on new purchases. Even at 0%, fresh spending stretches your timeline and pushes up your credit utilization. Track every payment and stay well under your limit.
- Set up autopay the day the card arrives. One late payment can end your intro APR early and crater your entire plan. If you automate it, the deadlines never bite you.
- Transfer your balance ASAP. The 0% intro APR starts when your account opens, not when the transfer goes through. So moving fast gives you the most runway and saves the most interest.
Whatever card you pick, the goal is the same -- turn a two-year interest holiday into a fully paid-off balance.
For most people, the Wells Fargo Reflect® Card is the clear winner. It handles both old debt and new purchases with the same long interest-free window, which is why it earned our Best 0% Intro APR Credit Card of 2026 award.
In any case, pick your card, automate the payments, and move your balance fast. Do that, and you can walk into 2028 debt-free.
Compare all our top 0% intro APR cards for 2026.
Our Research Expert
Motley Fool Stock DisclosuresWells Fargo is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. Citigroup is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. JPMorgan Chase is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. Joel O'Leary has positions in Target. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends JPMorgan Chase and Target. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.