These 3 Cards Offer 0% Intro APR Until 2028 -- but There's One Clear Winner

According to Motley Fool Money research, paying off debt is the No. 1 financial resolution for Americans in 2026 -- and credit card debt is the top target.

The single best tool for that job is a 0% intro APR card with a long runway. While a few top cards offer up to 21 months of interest-free breathing room right now, the Citi® Diamond Preferred® Card currently tops our list for balance transfers.

Here are the details, and how to choose the right card for your situation.

1. Citi® Diamond Preferred® Card -- winner for balance transfers and low fees

The Citi® Diamond Preferred® Card just won Motley Fool Money's Best Balance Transfer Card of 2026 award. It offers one of the cheapest ways to move a balance, with a 3% intro balance transfer fee for transfers completed within the first four months of account opening.

Intro APR: 0% Intro APR for 21 months on Balance Transfers and 12 months on Purchases. A 16.49% - 27.24% (Variable) APR will apply thereafter.

Balance transfer fee: There is an intro balance transfer fee of 3% of each transfer (minimum $5) completed within the first 4 months of account opening. After that, your fee will be 5% of each transfer (minimum $5).

Who it's best for: Anyone who's ready to move quickly on a balance transfer. The intro balance transfer fee is on the low end, but you have to act fast to lock it in. If you've already got a payoff plan in mind and you're ready to pull the trigger, this is the most cost-efficient way to do it.