These 3 Cards Offer 0% Intro APR Until 2028 -- but There's One Clear Winner
According to Motley Fool Money research, paying off debt is the No. 1 financial resolution for Americans in 2026 -- and credit card debt is the top target.
The single best tool for that job is a 0% intro APR card with a long runway. While a few top cards offer up to 21 months of interest-free breathing room right now, the Citi® Diamond Preferred® Card currently tops our list for balance transfers.
Here are the details, and how to choose the right card for your situation.
1. Citi® Diamond Preferred® Card -- winner for balance transfers and low fees
The Citi® Diamond Preferred® Card just won Motley Fool Money's Best Balance Transfer Card of 2026 award. It offers one of the cheapest ways to move a balance, with a 3% intro balance transfer fee for transfers completed within the first four months of account opening.
Intro APR: 0% Intro APR for 21 months on Balance Transfers and 12 months on Purchases. A 16.49% - 27.24% (Variable) APR will apply thereafter.
Balance transfer fee: There is an intro balance transfer fee of 3% of each transfer (minimum $5) completed within the first 4 months of account opening. After that, your fee will be 5% of each transfer (minimum $5).
Who it's best for: Anyone who's ready to move quickly on a balance transfer. The intro balance transfer fee is on the low end, but you have to act fast to lock it in. If you've already got a payoff plan in mind and you're ready to pull the trigger, this is the most cost-efficient way to do it.
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR
Purchases: 0%, 12 months on Purchases
Balance Transfers: 0%, 21 months on Balance Transfers
Regular APR
16.49% - 27.24% (Variable)
Rewards
N/A
Annual Fee
$0
Welcome Offer
N/A
-
This card sets itself apart with one of the longest 0% intro APR periods available — 21 months on qualifying balance transfers — plus a lower intro balance transfer fee of just 3% for the first 4 months. That combination can help you move your balance for less and pay it down without interest for nearly two years. If you want maximum time to get out of debt while keeping upfront costs low, this is one of the strongest offers available right now.Read Full Review
-
- Great intro APR
- No annual fee
- Free credit score monitoring
- No rewards
- Foreign transaction fee
-
- 0% Intro APR on balance transfers for 21 months and on purchases for 12 months from date of account opening. After that the variable APR will be 16.49% - 27.24%, based on your creditworthiness. Balance transfers must be completed within 4 months of account opening.
- There is an intro balance transfer fee of 3% of each transfer (minimum $5) completed within the first 4 months of account opening. After that, your fee will be 5% of each transfer (minimum $5).
- No Annual Fee - our low intro rates and all the benefits don't come with a yearly charge.
- Buy now and pay later. Split your payment for eligible purchases of $75 or more into a fixed payment with Citi® Flex Pay.
- Get free access to your FICO® Score online.
2. Wells Fargo Reflect® Card -- best for new purchases
The Wells Fargo Reflect® Card (rates and fees) won our Best 0% Intro APR Credit Card of 2026 award, and it's a great fit if your situation is a little more complicated than a simple balance transfer.
Intro APR: 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers. At the end of the intro period, a 17.49%, 23.99%, or 28.24% Variable APR will apply.
Balance transfer fee: 5%, min: $5
Who it's best for: Anyone who is planning a balance transfer but also wants the flexibility to make new purchases on the card without paying interest. You can pay down old debt while simultaneously financing new purchases with a long intro APR.
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers
Purchases: 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases
Balance Transfers: 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on qualifying balance transfers
Regular APR
17.49%, 23.99%, or 28.24% Variable APR
Rewards
N/A
Annual Fee
$0
Welcome Offer
N/A
-
This no-frills card is a solid choice if your priority is to avoid credit card interest for as long as possible. It offers an incredible 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers (17.49%, 23.99%, or 28.24% Variable APR after). The balance transfer fee (5%; $5 min.) is higher than some cards, but if you want an equally long intro APR on purchases and balance transfers, this card is hard to beat.Read Full Review
-
- Long 0% intro APR offer
- No annual fee
- Cellphone protection
- Balance transfer fee
- Foreign transaction fee
- No rewards program
-
- Apply Now to take advantage of this offer and learn more about product features, terms and conditions.
- 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers. 17.49%, 23.99%, or 28.24% variable APR thereafter; balance transfers made within 120 days qualify for the intro rate, BT fee of 5%, min: $5.
- $0 annual fee.
- Up to $600 of cell phone protection against damage or theft. Subject to a $25 deductible.
- Through My Wells Fargo Deals, you can get access to personalized deals from a variety of merchants. It's an easy way to earn cash back as an account credit when you shop, dine, or enjoy an experience simply by using an eligible Wells Fargo credit card.
3. Chase Slate® -- keeping things simple and flexible
The Chase Slate® card (see rates and fees) was relaunched in early 2026, and it quickly became one of the top balance transfer cards you can find. It gives you a lengthy no-interest window stretching all the way into 2028 for both balance transfer and new purchases.
Intro APR: 0% Intro APR on Purchases and Balance Transfers for 21 months. A 18.24% - 28.24% Variable APR applies after.
Balance transfer fee: Either $5 or 5% of the amount of each transfer, whichever is greater.
Who it's best for: Anyone with good credit who wants Chase's brand of customer service and app experience. One thing to note -- you can't transfer a balance from another Chase card, so this only works if your existing debt sits with a different issuer.
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR 0% Intro APR on Purchases and Balance Transfers for 21 months
Purchases: 0% Intro APR on Purchases, 21 Months
Balance Transfers: 0% Intro APR on Balance Transfers, 21 Months
Regular APR
18.24% - 28.24% Variable
Rewards N/A
N/A
Annual Fee
$0
Welcome Offer 0% Intro Offer- Enjoy 0% Intro APR for 21 months on purchases and balance transfers, then a variable APR of 18.24% - 28.24% thereafter
0% Intro APR for 21 months on purchases and balance transfers
-
A savvy choice for chipping away at debt with a lengthy intro APR offer on purchases and balance transfers. Plus, peace of mind with purchase and travel protections, all for no annual fee.
-
- Great intro APR
- No annual fee
- Free credit score monitoring
- No rewards
-
- 0% Intro Offer- Enjoy 0% Intro APR for 21 months on purchases and balance transfers, then a variable APR of 18.24% - 28.24% thereafter
- No Annual Fee- You won't have to pay an annual fee for all the great features that come with your Slate Card
- Zero Liability Protection & Fraud Protection - You won’t be held responsible for unauthorized charges made with your card. We help safeguard your credit card purchases using sophisticated fraud monitoring. We monitor for fraud 24/7 and can text, email or call you if there are unusual purchases on your credit card.
- Chase Pay Over Time- Access more options to pay over time for eligible purchases made with your participating Chase credit card. With Pay Over Time, you can break up eligible purchases you've already made
- Get more purchasing power: Chase Slate® cardmembers may be eligible for a credit limit increase in as few as six months.
- Stay protected with purchase & travel benefits - Enjoy peace of mind with purchase protection, which safeguards your eligible new items against damage or theft for 120 days from the date of purchase, up to $500 per item. Plus, extended warranty protection adds an extra year to U.S. manufacturer warranties of three years or less, giving you up to four full years of coverage from the date of purchase
- Credit Journey: Access your credit score, receive customized score improvement plans from Experian™, and benefit from identity monitoring—all for free with Chase Credit Journey®
- Member FDIC
How to pick the right balance transfer card for you
Choosing the right balance transfer card depends on a few main factors: how fast you can move, how realistic your payoff timeline is, and whether you plan to use the card for new spending while also paying down old debt.
Here are a few tips that apply regardless of which card you choose:
- Do the payoff math first, then pick the card. Divide your balance by the number of months in the intro window. That's your monthly payment target if you want to fully be debt-free once the 0% intro APR window ends.
- Be cautious adding new purchases. Even if your card covers them at 0% intro APR, new spending stretches your payoff timeline and pushes up your credit utilization. Be sure to track your payments and stay well under your credit limit.
- Set up autopay the day the card arrives. A single late payment can end your intro APR early and undo months of progress. It's best to have payments deducted automatically so you don't have to think about deadlines.
- Transfer your balance ASAP. The intro APR clock starts the moment your account opens -- not when you complete the transfer. Moving your balance right away gives you the most possible runway to pay it down.
The bottom line
All three of these cards offer 0% intro APR until 2028, giving you almost two full years to pause interest and chip away at debt.
But if you're optimizing for the lowest total cost, the Citi® Diamond Preferred® Card is the clear winner right now. The 3% intro balance transfer fee makes a real dent in your savings compared to the 5% fees on the other two.
Move quickly, automate the payments, and you can walk into 2028 debt-free.
Our Research Expert
Motley Fool Stock DisclosuresJPMorgan Chase is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. Wells Fargo is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. Citigroup is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. Joel O'Leary has positions in Target. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends JPMorgan Chase, Target, and Visa. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.