These 3 Grocery Rewards Cards Could Save Families a Fortune in 2026

Between growing kids, busy weeks, and the occasional cart that fills up faster than expected, my family's grocery bill now runs about $1,200 a month.

At a basic 2% credit card rewards rate, this earns my wife and I about $288 back per year. Decent, but not the best. At a 6% rewards rate, it jumps to $864 back -- on the same groceries I'm buying anyway.

A lot changes when you use the right card and are strategic about how you swipe.

Below are three grocery-focused cards that stand out heading into 2026, depending on how and where your family shops.

1. Capital One Savor Cash Rewards Credit Card for simple, no-fee grocery rewards

The Capital One Savor Cash Rewards Credit Card (see rates and fees) is my favorite "set it and forget it" option for grocery spending. That's because there's no annual fee, no rotating categories, and unlimited earning potential.

You earn 3% cash back on dining, entertainment, popular streaming services and at grocery stores (excluding superstores like Walmart® and Target®).

For families who shop at traditional grocery stores and want consistent rewards without tracking caps or categories, this card just works. It's especially useful if your grocery spending stays consistent month to month and you want predictable cash back you can use anywhere.