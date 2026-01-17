These 3 Grocery Rewards Cards Could Save Families a Fortune in 2026
Between growing kids, busy weeks, and the occasional cart that fills up faster than expected, my family's grocery bill now runs about $1,200 a month.
At a basic 2% credit card rewards rate, this earns my wife and I about $288 back per year. Decent, but not the best. At a 6% rewards rate, it jumps to $864 back -- on the same groceries I'm buying anyway.
A lot changes when you use the right card and are strategic about how you swipe.
Below are three grocery-focused cards that stand out heading into 2026, depending on how and where your family shops.
1. Capital One Savor Cash Rewards Credit Card for simple, no-fee grocery rewards
The Capital One Savor Cash Rewards Credit Card (see rates and fees) is my favorite "set it and forget it" option for grocery spending. That's because there's no annual fee, no rotating categories, and unlimited earning potential.
You earn 3% cash back on dining, entertainment, popular streaming services and at grocery stores (excluding superstores like Walmart® and Target®).
For families who shop at traditional grocery stores and want consistent rewards without tracking caps or categories, this card just works. It's especially useful if your grocery spending stays consistent month to month and you want predictable cash back you can use anywhere.
Intro APR
Purchases: 0% intro on purchases for 12 months
Balance Transfers: 0% intro on balance transfers for 12 months (Balance Transfer Fee Applies)
Regular APR
18.49% - 28.49% (Variable)
Rewards Earn unlimited 3% cash back at grocery stores (excluding superstores like Walmart® and Target®), on dining, entertainment and popular streaming services, plus 1% on all other purchases. Earn 8% cash back on Capital One Entertainment purchases. Earn unlimited 5% cash back on on hotels, vacation rentals and rental cars booked through Capital One Travel.
1%-8% cash back
Annual Fee
$0
Welcome Offer Earn a one-time $200 cash bonus once you spend $500 on purchases within the first 3 months from account opening
Earn a $200 cash bonus
-
Dining and grocery store spending earn premium rewards, but that’s not the only perk. Earn a $200 cash bonus with $500 spend within 3 months from account opening. With no annual fee and a 0% intro APR for 12 months (then 18.49% - 28.49% (Variable)), it’s a smart, low-risk way to rack up rewards.Read Full Review
-
- Sign-up bonus
- Dining rewards
- Entertainment rewards
- No annual fee
- Great intro APR for purchases
- Balance transfer fee
-
- Earn a one-time $200 cash bonus once you spend $500 on purchases within the first 3 months from account opening
- $0 annual fee and no foreign transaction fees
- Earn unlimited 3% cash back at grocery stores (excluding superstores like Walmart® and Target®), on dining, entertainment and popular streaming services, plus 1% on all other purchases
- Earn 8% cash back on Capital One Entertainment purchases
- Earn unlimited 5% cash back on hotels, vacation rentals and rental cars booked through Capital One Travel
- No rotating categories or sign-ups needed to earn cash rewards; plus cash back won't expire for the life of the account and there's no limit to how much you can earn
- 0% intro APR on purchases and balance transfers for 12 months; 18.49% - 28.49% variable APR after that; balance transfer fee applies
- Top rated mobile app
2. Blue Cash Preferred® Card from American Express for big grocery earners
The Blue Cash Preferred® Card from American Express is still the crowd favorite for families with higher grocery bills.
You earn 6% cash back at U.S. supermarkets (on up to $6,000 per year in eligible purchases) and select U.S. streaming subscriptions (then 1%). There's a $0 intro annual fee for the first year, then $95. (See rates and fees.) But for many households, the math still works out in your favor.
Using my own numbers as an example, a $1,200 monthly grocery budget hits that cap comfortably. At 6% back, that's an easy $360 on the first $6,000 spent each year, before we even factor in gas and streaming rewards (terms apply).
Pro tip: If you regularly blow past the annual limit, pairing this card with a flat-rate backup can keep rewards optimized all year. Or, if you have two cardholders in your family you can split spending across two accounts and effectively double the rewards.
Intro APR
Purchases: 0% on purchases, 12 months
Balance Transfers: 0%, 12 months
APR
19.49%-28.49% Variable
Rewards Earn 6% cash back at U.S. supermarkets on up to $6,000 per year in eligible purchases (then 1%), 6% cash back on select U.S. streaming subscriptions, 3% cash back at eligible U.S. gas stations and on transit (including taxis/rideshare, parking, tolls, trains, buses and more) purchases and 1% cash back on other purchases.
1%-6% Cash Back
Annual Fee
$0 intro annual fee for the first year, then $95.
Welcome Offer Earn a $250 statement credit after you spend $3,000 in eligible purchases on your new Card within the first 6 months.
$250
-
This card is a smart choice for earning top-tier rewards on everyday purchases. It features a market-leading rate of a whopping 6% cash back at U.S. supermarkets (on up to $6,000 per year), 6% on select U.S. streaming services, and 3% on U.S. gas and transit. Plus, there’s a strong welcome offer: Earn a $250 statement credit after spending $3,000 in the first 6 months. With 0% intro APR on purchases and balance transfers for the first 12 months and $0 annual fee for the first year (then $95), it’s one of our favorite credit cards for a reason. Terms apply.Read Full Review
-
- Big welcome offer
- U.S. supermarkets rewards
- U.S. gas stations rewards
- Streaming subscription rewards
- Annual fee
- Foreign transaction fee
-
- Earn a $250 statement credit after you spend $3,000 in eligible purchases on your new Card within the first 6 months.
- $0 intro annual fee for the first year, then $95.
- Low Intro APR: 0% intro APR on purchases and balance transfers for 12 months from the date of account opening. After that, your APR will be a variable APR of 19.49% - 28.49%.
- Plan It®: Buy now, pay later with Plan It. Split purchases of $100 or more into equal monthly installments with a fixed fee so you don’t have the pressure of paying all at once. Simply select the purchase in your online account or the American Express® App to see your plan options. Plus, you’ll still earn rewards on purchases the way you usually do.
- Earn 6% cash back at U.S. supermarkets on up to $6,000 per year in eligible purchases (then 1%), 6% cash back on select U.S. streaming subscriptions, 3% cash back at eligible U.S. gas stations and on transit (including taxis/rideshare, parking, tolls, trains, buses and more) purchases and 1% cash back on other purchases. Cash Back is received in the form of Reward Dollars that can be redeemed as a statement credit and at Amazon.com checkout.
- Get up to a $10 monthly statement credit after using your enrolled Blue Cash Preferred® Card for a subscription purchase, including a bundle subscription purchase, at disneyplus.com, Hulu.com, or Plus.espn.com U.S. websites. Subject to auto-renewal.
- Apply with confidence. Know if you're approved for a Card with no impact to your credit score. If you're approved and you choose to accept this Card, your credit score may be impacted.
- Terms Apply.
3. Prime Visa for Amazon and Whole Foods loyalists
If most of your groceries come from Whole Foods, Amazon Fresh, or weekly Amazon orders, the Prime Visa (see rates and fees) is your best shot at big rewards.
This card earns unlimited 5% cash rewards at Amazon.com, Amazon Fresh, Whole Foods Market and on Chase Travel purchases with an eligible Prime membership. For families deeply embedded in the Amazon ecosystem, those rewards stack up fast.
I like this card because it aligns rewards with how people already shop. There's no need to change habits or shop at different outlets. If Amazon is already your grocery hub, the rewards feel automatic. Plus, there's no annual fee.
It's also a strong complement to another grocery card, letting you earn top-tier rewards both online and in-store.
Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR
Purchases: N/A
Balance Transfers: N/A
Regular APR
18.74% – 27.49% Variable
Rewards Earn unlimited 5% back at Amazon.com, Amazon Fresh, Whole Foods Market, and on Chase Travel purchases with an eligible Prime membership, unlimited 2% back at gas stations, restaurants, and on local transit and commuting (including rideshare), and unlimited 1% on all other purchases
1% - 5% back
Annual Fee
$0
Welcome Offer Get a $150 Amazon Gift Card instantly upon approval exclusively for Prime members
Get a $150 Amazon Gift Card
-
If you have an Amazon Prime account, do we have the card for you! This one is part of Chase's lineup, and earns a whopping 5% cash back on Amazon.com, Amazon Fresh, Whole Foods Market and on Chase Travel purchases. Best of all, that cash back is available to you as soon as the next day -- so if you make frequent Amazon purchases and have a Prime membership, you'll easily save.Read Full Review
-
- Big Amazon.com and Whole Foods rewards
- Instant Amazon gift card
- No annual fee
- Consumer and travel protections
- No 0% intro APR offer
- Requires Prime membership
-
- Get a $150 Amazon Gift Card instantly upon approval exclusively for Prime members
- Earn unlimited 5% back at Amazon.com, Amazon Fresh, Whole Foods Market and on Chase Travel purchases with an eligible Prime membership
- Prime Card Bonus: Earn 10% back or more on a rotating selection of items and categories on Amazon.com with an eligible Prime membership
- Earn unlimited 2% back at gas stations, restaurants, and on local transit and commuting (including rideshare)
- Earn unlimited 1% back on all other purchases
- No annual credit card fee
- No more waiting. Redeem daily rewards at Amazon.com as soon as the next day
- Member FDIC
Start 2026 with a smarter rewards setup
Grocery prices may keep rising, but how much you get back is still fully in your control. Opening the right card now sets your rewards strategy for the entire year.
If you want to dial this in further, check out our full list of the best gas and grocery cards for 2026 to find the right fit for your family.
Our Research Expert
