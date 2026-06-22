These 3 No-Annual-Fee Cards Come With Easy $200+ Bonuses
Looking for a great new credit card, but don't want to pay to get it? If so, I can relate. For years, I resisted paying an annual fee on any card.
The good news is you can still earn plenty of solid rewards with a no-annual fee-card -- and you don't have to sacrifice a valuable welcome bonus, either.
These great picks are offering bonuses of $200 or more, with one business card offering a whopping $1,000 bonus. Here's what to know.
1. Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card: An easy bonus and a great flat rate
The Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card (rates and fees) is my personal go-to credit card, so I'm a little biased here -- but the numbers back me up.
Right now, new cardholders earn a $200 cash rewards bonus after spending $500 in purchases in the first 3 months. That $500 threshold is low enough that most people can hit it on everyday spending without even trying. Once you do, you've got an easy welcome bonus right off the bat.
What makes this card worth keeping beyond the welcome bonus, though, is its great flat rate. The Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card earns 2% cash rewards on purchases, with no bonus categories to memorize or spending limits to track.
Most flat-rate cards top out at 1.5%, and 2% cash rewards on purchases is more or less the best you'll find. If you want one card to rule them all, the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card is tough to beat.
Current welcome bonus: Earn a $200 cash rewards bonus after spending $500 in purchases in the first 3 months.
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Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers
Purchases: 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on purchases
Balance Transfers: 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on qualifying balance transfers
Regular APR
18.49%, 24.49%, or 28.49% Variable APR
Rewards Earn unlimited 2% cash rewards on purchases.
2% cash rewards
Annual Fee
$0
Welcome Offer Earn a $200 cash rewards bonus after spending $500 in purchases in the first 3 months.
$200 cash rewards
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This card’s unlimited 2% cash rewards on purchases is the highest we’ve seen for a flat-rate rewards card with no annual fee. It also has an incredibly easy-to-earn $200 welcome bonus after spending $500 in purchases in the first 3 months. The intro APR is decent too -- 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers (18.49%, 24.49%, or 28.49% Variable APR applies after). We simply haven’t come across this combination of top perks in one card before.Read Full Review
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- Unlimited 2% cash rewards
- Long 0% intro APR offer
- Generous cash rewards welcome bonus
- No annual fee
- Cellphone protections
- No bonus categories
- Foreign transaction fees
- Balance transfer fee
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- Apply Now to take advantage of this offer and learn more about product features, terms and conditions.
- Earn a $200 cash rewards bonus after spending $500 in purchases in the first 3 months.
- Earn unlimited 2% cash rewards on purchases.
- 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers. 18.49%, 24.49%, or 28.49% variable APR thereafter; balance transfers made within 120 days qualify for the intro rate and fee of 3% then a BT fee of up to 5%, min: $5.
- $0 annual fee.
- No categories to track or remember and cash rewards don’t expire as long as your account remains open.
- Find tickets to top sports and entertainment events, book travel, make dinner reservations and more with your complimentary 24/7 Visa Signature® Concierge.
- Up to $600 of cell phone protection against damage or theft. Subject to a $25 deductible.
2. Chase Freedom Unlimited®: $200 and valuable bonus categories
The Chase Freedom Unlimited® (see rates and fees) is the card I'd give to someone who wants to earn easy rewards on a few great bonus categories. The welcome bonus is just the cherry on top.
Right now, new cardholders earn $200 cash back after spending $500 on purchases in the first 3 months. That's the same low bar as the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card, pretty much the lowest spend requirement you'll find.
The ongoing earning rates are where things get interesting, though. You'll get:
- 5% cash back on travel purchased through Chase Travel
- 3% cash back on drugstores, restaurants, takeout, and eligible food delivery
- 1.5% cash back on all other purchases
That 1.5% baseline trails the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card's 2% cash rewards on purchases, but you can close the gap fast with a little spending on dining and travel. And if you ever add a Chase Sapphire card to your wallet, the Chase Freedom Unlimited®'s "cash back" converts to transferable Ultimate Rewards points, making them potentially even more valuable.
Current sign-up bonus: Earn a $200 Bonus after you spend $500 on purchases in your first 3 months from account opening.
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Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR 0% Intro APR on Purchases and Balance Transfers for 15 months
Purchases: 0% Intro APR on Purchases, 15 months
Balance Transfers: 0% Intro APR on Balance Transfers, 15 months
Regular APR
18.24% - 27.74% Variable
Rewards Enjoy 5% cash back on travel purchased through Chase Travel℠, our premier rewards program that lets you redeem rewards for cash back, travel, gift cards and more; 3% cash back on drugstore purchases and dining at restaurants, including takeout and eligible delivery service, and 1.5% on all other purchases
1.5% - 5% cash back
Annual Fee
$0
Welcome Offer Earn a $200 Bonus after you spend $500 on purchases in your first 3 months from account opening
Earn $200 cash back
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The Chase Freedom Unlimited® is the ideal all-in-one card, offering both big upfront value and long-term rewards. New cardholders can earn a $200 bonus after spending $500 in the first 3 months. Plus, enjoy unlimited 3% back on dining and drugstores, 5% on travel booked through Chase Travel, and 1.5% on all other purchases. With the added benefit of 0% intro APR for 15 months, this card is perfect for a one-card wallet.Read Full Review
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- Innovative sign-up bonus
- Purchase and travel protections
- Robust rewards program
- Great intro APR
- No annual fee
- Limited bonus opportunities on everyday spending
- Foreign transaction fee
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- Earn a $200 Bonus after you spend $500 on purchases in your first 3 months from account opening
- Enjoy 5% cash back on travel purchased through Chase Travel℠, our premier rewards program that lets you redeem rewards for cash back, travel, gift cards and more; 3% cash back on drugstore purchases and dining at restaurants, including takeout and eligible delivery service, and 1.5% on all other purchases.
- No minimum to redeem for cash back. You can use points to redeem for cash through an account statement credit or an electronic deposit into an eligible Chase account located in the United States!
- Enjoy 0% Intro APR for 15 months from account opening on purchases and balance transfers, then a variable APR of 18.24% - 27.74%.
- No annual fee – You won't have to pay an annual fee for all the great features that come with your Freedom Unlimited® card
- Keep tabs on your credit health, Chase Credit Journey helps you monitor your credit with free access to your latest score, alerts, and more.
- Member FDIC
3. Ink Business Unlimited® Credit Card: A $1,000 bonus for business owners
If you run a small business -- or have a side hustle, or work as a freelancer -- the Ink Business Unlimited® Credit Card (see rates and fees) deserves your attention.
Right now for no annual fee, there's a limited-time offer available: Earn
$750 $1,000 bonus cash back after you spend $8,000 on purchases in the first 4 months from account opening.
That's the best bonus this card's ever had, $250 higher than the standard $750 offer. It's not very often you find a bonus like this on a no-annual-fee card.
It's worth noting that the $8,000 spend threshold is much higher than the personal cards above. But for a business with big routine expenses, it's definitely achievable.
The card also earns unlimited 1.5% cash back on every purchase, with no categories to track and no spending caps. Like the Chase Freedom Unlimited®, the cash back is actually earned as Chase Ultimate Rewards points, which means it pairs well with the Ink Business Preferred® Credit Card or a Sapphire card if you want to unlock travel redemptions down the road.
Current sign-up bonus: Earn
$750 $1,000 bonus cash back after you spend $8,000 on purchases in the first 4 months from account opening.
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NEW: Earn
$750 $1,000 when you spend $8,000 on purchases in the first four months after account opening.
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Intro APR 0% Intro APR on Purchases
Purchases: 0% Intro APR on Purchases, 12 months
Balance Transfers: N/A
Regular APR
16.74% - 24.74% Variable
Rewards Earn unlimited 1.5% cash back on every purchase made for your business
Earn unlimited 1.5% cash back on every purchase
Annual Fee
$0
Welcome Offer
Earn
$750 $1,000 bonus cash back after you spend $8,000 on purchases in the first 4 months from account opening.
Earn
$750 $1,000 bonus cash back
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This is one of the easiest ways to turn business spending into real cash back. Earn unlimited 1.5% on every purchase, plus a limited-time $1,000 welcome bonus to boost your rewards right away. With no annual fee, 0% intro APR for 12 months on purchases, and free employee cards, it’s a low-maintenance card that delivers big value from day one.Read Full Review
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- Big cash back sign-up bonus
- Competitive cash back rate
- Great intro APR
- No annual fee
- Free employee cards
- No bonus categories
- Foreign transaction fee
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- Earn
$750$1,000 bonus cash back after you spend $8,000 on purchases in the first 4 months from account opening
- Earn unlimited 1.5% cash back on every purchase made for your business
- No Annual Fee
- Redeem rewards for cash back, gift cards, travel and more through Chase Ultimate Rewards®.
- Earn rewards faster with employee cards at no additional cost. Set individual spending limits for greater control.
- Round-the-clock monitoring for unusual credit card purchases
- With Zero Liability you won't be held responsible for unauthorized charges made with your card or account information.
- 0% introductory APR for 12 months on purchases
- Earn 5% total cash back on Lyft rides through 9/30/27.
- Member FDIC
- Earn
Which card (and bonus) is right for you?
For most people, the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card or Chase Freedom Unlimited® are an easy win -- both come with the same bonus amount after the same amount in spending over the same timeframe. I'd lean toward the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card if you want the simplest option with the highest flat rate.
If you qualify for a business card, though, it's worth taking a hard look at the Chase Ink Business Unlimited. A $1,000 bonus (after spending $8,000 in 4 months) on a no-annual-fee card is pretty hard to ignore, and the card can be worth it for the welcome offer alone. Don't overlook it.
Our Research Expert
Motley Fool Stock DisclosuresJPMorgan Chase is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. Wells Fargo is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends JPMorgan Chase and Target. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.