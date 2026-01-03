These 3 Travel Credit Cards Can Earn Their Annual Fees Back 2 to 3 Times Over

Annual fees trigger instant sticker shock. $95 feels annoying. $795 feels reckless. Nearly $900 sounds indefensible. But a small group of cards work differently. They return value every year in repeatable, predictable ways, using credits and rewards you would likely use anyway. When you run the numbers, these three cards don't just earn their annual fees back. In a normal year, they can do it two to three times over. 1. American Express Platinum Card®

Earn 5X Membership Rewards® Points for flights booked directly with airlines or with American Express Travel® up to $500,000 on these purchases per calendar year and earn 5X Membership Rewards® Points on prepaid hotels booked with American Express Travel®. 1X Membership Rewards® Points on other purchases. Terms apply. Annual Fee $895 Welcome Offer You may be eligible for as high as 175,000 Membership Rewards® Points after spending $8,000 in eligible purchases on your new Card in your first 6 months of Membership. Welcome offers vary and you may not be eligible for an offer. Bottom Line The American Express Platinum Card® isn't just a credit card — it's a status symbol. With over $3,500 in annual credits like $400 for dining with Resy, $600 in luxury hotel stays, and $300 in digital entertainment, plus VIP access to 1,550 airport lounges and automatic Hilton and Marriott Bonvoy elite status (enrollment required), it delivers prestige few cards can match. The fee is steep, but for those who want the best, the Platinum Card® can more than pay for itself — starting with a powerful welcome offer. Terms apply.

You may be eligible for as high as 175,000 Membership Rewards® points after you spend $8,000 in eligible purchases on your new Card in your first 6 months of Card Membership. Welcome offers vary and you may not be eligible for an offer. Get more for your travels with 5X Membership Rewards® points on all flights and prepaid hotel bookings through American Express Travel®, including Fine Hotels + Resorts® and The Hotel Collection bookings. You earn 5X points on flights purchased directly from airlines or through American Express Travel® on up to $500,000 on these purchases per calendar year. With over 1,550 airport lounges - more than any other credit card company on the market* - enjoy the benefits of the Global Lounge Collection®, over $850 of annual value, with access to Centurion Lounges, 10 complimentary Delta Sky Club® visits when flying on an eligible Delta flight (subject to visit limitations), Priority Pass Select membership (enrollment required), and other select partner lounges. * As of 07/2025. $200 Uber Cash + $120 Uber One Credit: With the Platinum Card® you can receive $15 in Uber Cash each month plus a bonus $20 in December when you add your Platinum Card® to your Uber account to use on rides and orders in the U.S when you select an Amex Card for your transaction. Plus, when you use the Platinum Card® to pay for an auto-renewing Uber One membership, you can get up to $120 in statement credits each calendar year. Terms apply. $300 Digital Entertainment Credit: Get up to $25 in statement credits each month after you pay for eligible purchases with the Platinum Card® at participating partners. Enrollment required. $600 Hotel Credit: Get up to $300 in statement credits semi-annually on prepaid Fine Hotels + Resorts® or The Hotel Collection* bookings through American Express Travel® using the Platinum Card®. *The Hotel Collection requires a minimum two-night stay. $400 Resy Credit + Platinum Nights by Resy: When you use the Platinum Card® to pay at U.S. Resy restaurants and to make other eligible purchases through Resy, you can get up to $100 in statement credits each quarter with the $400 Resy Credit benefit. Plus, with Platinum Nights by Resy, you can get special access to reservations on select nights at participating in demand Resy restaurants with the Platinum Card®. Simply add your eligible Card to your Resy profile to book and discover Platinum Nights reservations near you, enrollment required. $209 CLEAR® Plus Credit: CLEAR® Plus helps get you to your gate faster by using unique facial attributes to verify you are you at 50+ airports nationwide. You can cover the cost of a CLEAR Plus Membership* with up to $209 in statement credits per calendar year after you pay for CLEAR Plus with the Platinum Card®. *Excluding any applicable taxes and fees. Subject to auto-renewal. $200 Airline Fee Credit: Select one qualifying airline and then receive up to $200 in statement credits per calendar year when incidental fees, such as checked bags and in-flight refreshments, are charged by the airline to the Platinum Card® Account*. American Express relies on airlines to submit the correct information on airline transactions to identify incidental fee purchases. If you do not see a credit for a qualifying incidental purchase on your eligible Card after 8 weeks, simply call the number on the back of your Card. Qualifying airlines are subject to change. See terms & conditions for more details. Start your vacation sooner, and keep it going longer. When you book Fine Hotels + Resorts® through American Express Travel®, enjoy noon check-in upon arrival, when available, and guaranteed 4PM check-out. $300 lululemon Credit: Enjoy up to $75 in statement credits each quarter when you use the Platinum Card® for eligible purchases at U.S. lululemon retail stores (excluding outlets) and lululemon.com. That's up to $300 in statement credits each calendar year. Enrollment required. $155 Walmart+ Credit: Receive a statement credit* for one monthly Walmart+ membership (subject to auto-renewal) after you pay for Walmart+ each month with the Platinum Card®.*Up to $12.95 plus applicable local sales tax. Plus Ups not eligible. $100 Saks Credit: Get up to $100 in statement credits annually for purchases at Saks Fifth Avenue or saks.com on the Platinum Card®. That's up to $50 in statement credits from January through June and up to $50 in statement credits from July through December. No minimum purchase required. Enrollment required. $895 annual fee. Terms Apply.



Annual fee: $895 (see rates and fees)

$895 (see rates and fees) Realistic annual value: $2,250 or more The Platinum Card® looks outrageous because the fee is upfront. The value comes back slowly, throughout the year. Here's an estimate using only the most commonly used credits the card offers: Resy dining credit: $400

Hotel credit from Fine Hotels + Resorts or The Hotel Collection: $600

Uber Cash: $200

Airline fee credit: $200

Terms apply; enrollment may be required That's $1,400 in value using four benefits many Platinum Card® holders already touch. And it doesn't include added value perks from Saks, lululemon, Oura ring, digital subscriptions, and more. Now add one more realistic behavior for Platinum Card®'s target user: Airport lounge access for frequent flyers, providing more than $850 of annual value per Amex That brings total value to $2,250, already about 2.5x the annual fee. For travelers who also use hotel status, additional credits, or transfer points strategically, clearing 3x the fee becomes realistic without stretching the math (estimated by Motley Fool Money). This card is not for everyone. But for people who travel frequently and lean into the benefits, the fee stops feeling like a cost and starts acting like an access pass. Read our full review and apply for the American Express Platinum Card® here. 2. Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card

Enjoy beneﬁts such as 5x on travel purchased through Chase Travel℠, 3x on dining, select streaming services and online groceries, 2x on all other travel purchases, 1x on all other purchases Annual Fee $95 Welcome Offer Earn 75,000 bonus points after you spend $5,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. Bottom Line This card easily justifies the (very reasonable) annual fee with benefits that deliver real value. Earn 75,000 bonus points after you spend $5,000 on purchases in the first 3 months, which we estimate is worth at least $750 in Chase Travel℠ value. Plus, enjoy bonus travel and dining rewards, a $50 annual hotel credit, and 10% anniversary points boost. With added travel protections like rental car insurance and trip reimbursement, we think this card is a game-changer for any traveler.

Earn 75,000 bonus points after you spend $5,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. Enjoy beneﬁts such as 5x on travel purchased through Chase Travel℠, 3x on dining, select streaming services and online groceries, 2x on all other travel purchases, 1x on all other purchases Earn up to $50 in statement credits each account anniversary year for hotel stays through Chase Travel℠ 10% anniversary points boost - each account anniversary you'll earn bonus points equal to 10% of your total purchases made the previous year. Count on Trip Cancellation/Interruption Insurance, Auto Rental Collision Damage Waiver, Lost Luggage Insurance and more. Complimentary DashPass which unlocks $0 delivery fees & lower service fees for a min. of one year when you activate by 12/31/27. Plus, a $10 promo each month on non-restaurant orders.



Annual fee: $95

$95 Realistic annual value: $250 to $380 This is where annual-fee math for the Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card (see rates and fees) becomes almost boring. Start with the obvious: Annual hotel credit: $50 That alone drops the effective cost to $45. Now add the anniversary bonus: Earn 30,000 points in a year

Get a 10% bonus: 3,000 points

Redeemed conservatively for cash back at $0.01 each: about $30 You've now cleared the annual fee without changing your spending habits. Add normal use: $15,000 in annual spending at an average of roughly 2x

Earn about 30,000 points

Redeemed at 1x: $300 That's $380 in value already. Remember, these valuations are conservative. Redeeming through Chase Travel using Points Boost offers could increase your valuation to up to 1.75x per point. Even backing that down conservatively, many cardholders land around $250 to $300 in total annual value. That's 2.5x to 3x the annual fee, without lounge access, luxury perks, or aggressive redemptions. This is why the Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card is such a long-term keeper. It doesn't ask you to optimize. It just quietly works. Learn more and apply for the Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card here. 3. Chase Sapphire Reserve®

Earn 8x points on all purchases through Chase Travel℠, including The Edit℠ and 4x points on flights and hotels booked direct. Plus, earn 3x points on dining worldwide & 1x points on all other purchases Annual Fee $795 Welcome Offer Earn 125,000 bonus points after you spend $6,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. Bottom Line Chase Sapphire Reserve® earns its premium status. You'll get a $300 annual travel credit, airport lounge access, and elevated rewards on travel and dining. Points are worth 50% more through Chase Travel℠, and the massive 125k sign-up bonus available right now makes it a strong pick if you're comfortable with the higher annual fee.

Earn 125,000 bonus points after you spend $6,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. Get more than $2,700 in annual value with Sapphire Reserve. Earn 8x points on all purchases through Chase Travel℠, including The Edit℠ and 4x points on flights and hotels booked direct. Plus, earn 3x points on dining worldwide & 1x points on all other purchases $300 annual travel credit as reimbursement for travel purchases charged to your card each account anniversary year. Access over 1,300 airport lounges worldwide with a complimentary Priority Pass™ Select membership, plus every Chase Sapphire Lounge® by The Club with two guests. Plus, up to $120 towards Global Entry, NEXUS, or TSA PreCheck® every 4 years Get up to $150 in statement credits every six months for a maximum of $300 annually for dining at restaurants that are part of Sapphire Reserve Exclusive Tables. Count on Trip Cancellation/Interruption Insurance, Auto Rental Coverage, Lost Luggage Insurance, no foreign transaction fees, and more. Get complimentary Apple TV+, the exclusive streaming home of Apple Originals. Plus Apple Music — all the music you love, across all your devices. Subscriptions run through 6/22/27 — a value of $250 annually


