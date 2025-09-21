These 5 Perks Make the Amex Platinum's New $895 Fee Worth It

Yes, The Platinum Card® from American Express has been refreshed, and it's now more expensive than ever. But it has more than enough new perks to make up for it.

The Amex Platinum Card now has an $895 annual fee (see rates and fees), one of the highest on the market. But it also added almost $1,500 in value with new and expanded statement credits, meaning it's easy to justify the price hike if you can use just one or two of the new perks.

Here are five great new perks to help you maximize your refreshed Amex Platinum Card.

1. $600 a year in hotel credits

First, the Amex Platinum Card's hotel credit has jumped from $200 a year to $600 (terms apply).

You'll now get up to $300 back twice a year on prepaid bookings through Amex Travel at Fine Hotels + Resorts or The Hotel Collection. (Note that there's a two-night minimum stay for The Hotel Collection.)

The $400 increase here means you can cover the annual fee increase twice over. If you're a frequent traveler, it shouldn't be too difficult to get hundreds of dollars in value here.

2. $400 a year in Resy credits

Here's a new one: The refreshed Amex Platinum Card offers up to $100 back each quarter on eligible purchases with Resy (terms apply; enrollment required). Resy is an online reservation platform that lets users book tables at thousands of restaurants worldwide.

If you're a big foodie, the Amex Platinum Card is definitely a card to consider. You'll also continue to get Global Dining Access by Resy, which gives you access to "exclusive reservations" at restaurants when you use your card.