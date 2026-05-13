These 5 Underrated Amex Platinum Perks Could Cover Your Annual Fee
The American Express Platinum Card® is a travel rewards powerhouse. You probably already know about the card's bountiful travel perks and airport lounge access (terms apply) -- and there's good reason for that.
But when you're paying $895 a year (see rates and fees), you might expect even more from your card -- and the Platinum Card® delivers. A handful of the card's less-talked-about benefits are valuable, flexible, and pretty easy to use. You just have to remember that they exist.
Here are five underrated Platinum Card® perks that can help you cover the annual fee.
1. $155 a year in Walmart+ credits
If you see the Platinum Card® as a boujee travel card, a monthly Walmart+ credit might seem a bit out of place. My advice: Don't sleep on it.
The Platinum Card® covers up to $12.95 per month (plus applicable tax) when you use your card to pay for a Walmart+ membership. That's a $155 annual value, covering the full cost of your subscription. Terms apply.
Perks of Walmart+ include:
- Free unlimited delivery from Walmart stores (groceries, household items, etc.), minimum $35
- Free shipping on Walmart.com orders with no order minimums
- Early access to deals and product launches (like Black Friday sales)
- Access to either Peacock with ads or Paramount+ with ads
If you want to save everyday expenses, not just premium travel, the Platinum Card® and its Walmart+ credits can help.
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Rewards Earn 5X Membership Rewards® Points for flights booked directly with airlines or with American Express Travel® up to $500,000 on these purchases per calendar year and earn 5X Membership Rewards® Points on prepaid hotels booked with American Express Travel®. 1X Membership Rewards® Points on other purchases. Terms apply.
1X-5X Membership Rewards® Points
Annual Fee
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Welcome Offer You may be eligible for as high as 175,000 Membership Rewards® Points after spending $12,000 in eligible purchases on your new Card in your first 6 months of Membership. Welcome offers vary and you may not be eligible for an offer.
As High As 175,000 points. Find Out Your Offer.
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The American Express Platinum Card® isn’t just a credit card — it’s a status symbol. With over $3,500 in annual credits like $400 for dining with Resy, $600 in luxury hotel stays, and $300 in digital entertainment, plus VIP access to 1,550 airport lounges and automatic Hilton and Marriott Bonvoy elite status (enrollment required), it delivers prestige few cards can match. The fee is steep, but for those who want the best, the Platinum Card® can more than pay for itself — starting with a powerful welcome offer. Terms apply.Read Full Review
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- Big welcome offer
- Substantial spending credits
- Airport lounge access
- Hotel benefits
- Flexible travel points
- Annual fee
- Limited bonus categories
- Spending credits can be complicated to manage
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- You may be eligible for as high as 175,000 Membership Rewards® points after you spend $12,000 in eligible purchases on your new Card in your first 6 months of Card Membership. Welcome offers vary and you may not be eligible for an offer. Apply to know if you’re approved and find out your exact welcome offer amount – all with no credit score impact. If you’re approved and choose to accept the Card, your score may be impacted.
- Get more for your travels with 5X Membership Rewards® points on all flights and prepaid hotel bookings through American Express Travel®, including Fine Hotels + Resorts® and The Hotel Collection bookings. You earn 5X points on flights purchased directly from airlines or through American Express Travel® on up to $500,000 on these purchases per calendar year.
- With over 1,550 airport lounges - more than any other credit card company on the market* - enjoy the benefits of the Global Lounge Collection®, over $850 of annual value, with access to Centurion Lounges, 10 complimentary Delta Sky Club® visits when flying on an eligible Delta flight (subject to visit limitations), Priority Pass Select membership (enrollment required), and other select partner lounges.* As of 07/2025.
- $200 Uber Cash + $120 Uber One Credit: With the Platinum Card® you can receive $15 in Uber Cash each month plus a bonus $20 in December when you add your Platinum Card® to your Uber account to use on rides and orders in the U.S when you select an Amex Card for your transaction. Plus, when you use the Platinum Card® to pay for an auto-renewing Uber One membership, you can get up to $120 in statement credits each calendar year. Terms apply.
- $300 Digital Entertainment Credit: Experience the latest shows, news and recipes. Get up to $25 in statement credits each month when you use your Platinum Card® for eligible purchases on Disney+, a Disney+ bundle, ESPN streaming services, Hulu, The New York Times, Paramount+, Peacock, The Wall Street Journal, YouTube Premium, and YouTube TV when you purchase directly from one or more of the providers. Enrollment required.
- $600 Hotel Credit: Get up to $300 in statement credits semi-annually on prepaid Fine Hotels + Resorts® or The Hotel Collection* bookings through American Express Travel® using the Platinum Card®. *The Hotel Collection requires a minimum two-night stay.
- $400 Resy Credit + Platinum Nights by Resy: Get up to $100 in statement credits each quarter when you use the Platinum Card® to make eligible purchases with Resy, including dining purchases at U.S. Resy restaurants. Enrollment required. Plus, with Platinum Nights by Resy, you can get special access to reservations on select nights at participating in demand Resy restaurants with the Platinum Card®. Simply add your eligible Card to your Resy profile to book and discover Platinum Nights reservations near you.
- $209 CLEAR+ Credit: CLEAR+ helps get you to your gate faster by using your face to verify you are you at 55+ airports nationwide. You can cover the cost of a CLEAR+ Membership* with up to $209 in statement credits per calendar year after you pay for CLEAR+ with your Platinum Card®. *Excluding any applicable taxes and fees. Subject to auto-renewal.
- $200 Airline Fee Credit: Select one qualifying airline and then receive up to $200 in statement credits per calendar year when incidental fees, such as checked bags and in-flight refreshments, are charged by the airline to the Platinum Card® Account. American Express relies on airlines to submit the correct information on airline transactions to identify incidental fee purchases. If you do not see a credit for a qualifying incidental purchase on your eligible Card after 8 weeks, simply call the number on the back of your Card. Qualifying airlines are subject to change. See terms & conditions for more details.
- Start your vacation sooner, and keep it going longer. When you book Fine Hotels + Resorts® through American Express Travel®, enjoy noon check-in, when available, and guaranteed 4PM check-out.
- $300 lululemon Credit: Enjoy up to $75 in statement credits each quarter when you use the Platinum Card® for eligible purchases at U.S. lululemon retail stores (excluding outlets) and lululemon.com. That’s up to $300 in statement credits each calendar year. Enrollment required.
- $155 Walmart+ Credit: Receive a statement credit* for one monthly Walmart+ membership (subject to auto-renewal) after you pay for Walmart+ each month with the Platinum Card®.* Up to $12.95 plus applicable local sales tax. Plus Ups not eligible.
- Whenever you need us, we're here. Our Member Services team will ensure you are taken care of. From lost Card replacement to statement questions, we are available to help 24/7.
- $895 annual fee.
- Terms Apply.
2. A $200 Oura Ring credit
The Oura Ring credit is one of the more interesting additions from the Platinum Card®'s 2025 refresh. It offers a straightforward $200 back per year on an eligible Oura Ring purchase made directly at ouraring.com. Terms apply; enrollment is required.
Oura Ring is a smart ring that tracks sleep quality, heart rate, body temperature, and activity. It's one of the more popular health "wearables," with the newest models going for $349 or more. So a $200 credit can get you a good part of the way there, depending on which model you choose.
If you've been on the fence about a health tracker, this credit can help make the decision for you.
3. $300 in digital entertainment credits
The Platinum Card® also offers up to $25 per month -- $300 per year -- in credits to help you save on "digital entertainment." The list of providers is pretty broad, too. Eligible services include Disney+, Hulu, ESPN+, Paramount+, Peacock, YouTube Premium, YouTube TV, The New York Times, and The Wall Street Journal. Terms apply; enrollment is required.
If your household already pays for a few of these, you're looking at hundreds of dollars in value, just by paying your bill(s) with the Platinum Card®.
Your credit posts automatically once enrolled. That makes the Platinum Card® great for couch potatoes and frequent flyers alike.
Ready for $300 in streaming credits and much, much more? Click here to read our full review of the American Express Platinum Card® and apply today.
4. $300 in lululemon credits
Looking to save big on workout gear? The Platinum Card®'s lululemon credit offers up to $75 per quarter ($300 per year) back on eligible purchases at U.S. lululemon stores or lululemon.com. Terms apply; enrollment is required.
Lululemon isn't cheap, but $75 per quarter can get you a quality pair of joggers. Or, if you play your card(s) right, you can stretch your credit even further during a seasonal sale.
With both lululemon and Oura, you might find it hard to maximize your Platinum Card® credits every year (or quarter). But if you ask me, they're an easy way to save on birthdays and holiday shopping.
5. $120 in Uber One credits
Finally, the Platinum Card® offers $120 per year in credits to cover the cost of an Uber One membership. That means 5% off rides, $0 delivery fees on eligible Uber Eats orders, and member pricing across Uber services -- all at no cost to you. Terms apply.
If you use Uber or Uber Eats even once or twice a month, those perks start to add up. Pair that with $200 in yearly Uber Cash, and the Platinum Card® becomes one of the most rideshare-friendly cards out there.
Add up all the benefits listed here, and you're looking at over $1,000 in under-the-radar perks. They can all be used without stepping foot on a plane, too. That's enough to cover the $895 annual fee with plenty of room to spare.
Still wondering if the Platinum Card® is for you? Check out our list of the best travel credit cards to compare other top options now.
Our Research Expert
Editorial Note: This content is not provided by American Express. Any opinions, analyses, reviews or recommendations expressed in this article are those of the author's alone, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by American Express.
Motley Fool Stock DisclosuresAmerican Express is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends American Express, Target, and Uber Technologies. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.
For rates and fees for American Express Platinum Card®, click here