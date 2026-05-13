These 5 Underrated Amex Platinum Perks Could Cover Your Annual Fee

The American Express Platinum Card® is a travel rewards powerhouse. You probably already know about the card's bountiful travel perks and airport lounge access (terms apply) -- and there's good reason for that.

But when you're paying $895 a year (see rates and fees), you might expect even more from your card -- and the Platinum Card® delivers. A handful of the card's less-talked-about benefits are valuable, flexible, and pretty easy to use. You just have to remember that they exist.

Here are five underrated Platinum Card® perks that can help you cover the annual fee.

1. $155 a year in Walmart+ credits

If you see the Platinum Card® as a boujee travel card, a monthly Walmart+ credit might seem a bit out of place. My advice: Don't sleep on it.

The Platinum Card® covers up to $12.95 per month (plus applicable tax) when you use your card to pay for a Walmart+ membership. That's a $155 annual value, covering the full cost of your subscription. Terms apply.

Perks of Walmart+ include:

Free unlimited delivery from Walmart stores (groceries, household items, etc.), minimum $35

Free shipping on Walmart.com orders with no order minimums

Early access to deals and product launches (like Black Friday sales)

Access to either Peacock with ads or Paramount+ with ads

If you want to save everyday expenses, not just premium travel, the Platinum Card® and its Walmart+ credits can help.