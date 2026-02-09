These Are Hands Down the Best 0% Intro APR Balance Transfer Cards Right Now
Credit card debt is still crushingly expensive -- average APRs hover north of 20%. If you're only making minimum payments, most of your money is going toward interest, not the balance.
But there's good news: some of the longest 0% intro APR offers we've seen are available right now.
Here are three balance transfer cards offering up to 21 months of no interest, giving you a real window to pay down debt faster.
1. Citi Simplicity® Card: The most forgiving balance transfer card
The Citi Simplicity® Card just won our award for Best Balance Transfer Card in 2026.
It's one of the only cards out there that waives late fees and doesn't charge a penalty APR.
The 0% intro APR window is among the longest you'll find, which gives you time to chip away at debt with low monthly payments.
There's no rewards or cash back incentives. But that's the beauty of this card -- it's built with the sole purpose of helping you move over and crush high-interest debt.
Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR
Purchases: 0%, 12 months on Purchases
Balance Transfers: 0%, 21 months on Balance Transfers
Regular APR
17.49% - 28.24% (Variable)
Rewards
N/A
Annual Fee N/A
$0
Welcome Offer
N/A
This is one of our favorite cards for balance transfers. It has 0% intro APR for 21 months on balance transfers and a discounted intro balance transfer fee for the first four months. That combo makes it one of the most generous balance transfer offers we’ve seen. But it doesn't have much ongoing value after the intro 0% APR period ends.Read Full Review
- Great intro APR
- No annual fee
- No late fees
- No penalty APR
- Choose your own payment date
- No rewards
- Foreign transaction fee
- No Late Fees, No Penalty Rate, and No Annual Fee... Ever
- 0% Intro APR on balance transfers for 21 months and on purchases for 12 months from date of account opening. After that the variable APR will be 17.49% - 28.24%, based on your creditworthiness. Balance transfers must be completed within 4 months of account opening.
- There is an intro balance transfer fee of 3% of each transfer (minimum $5) completed within the first 4 months of account opening. After that, your fee will be 5% of each transfer (minimum $5).
- Stay protected with Citi® Quick Lock
2. Wells Fargo Reflect® Card: A dual-purpose intro APR offer
The Wells Fargo Reflect® Card (rates and fees) is built for people who want a little extra wiggle room, not just for tackling past balances, but also for managing new purchases responsibly.
It also won an award in 2026: Best 0% Intro APR Credit Card by Motley Fool Money. It offers 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers; after that, a 17.49%, 23.99%, or 28.24% Variable APR applies
It has one of the longest interest-free periods around, and it comes from a bank with a strong reputation. If you're trying to simplify your finances while keeping interest at bay, Wells Fargo Reflect® Card gives you that breathing room.
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers
Purchases: 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases
Balance Transfers: 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on qualifying balance transfers
Regular APR
17.49%, 23.99%, or 28.24% Variable APR
Rewards
N/A
Annual Fee
$0
Welcome Offer
N/A
This no-frills card is a solid choice if your priority is to avoid credit card interest for as long as possible. It offers an incredible 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers (17.49%, 23.99%, or 28.24% Variable APR after). The balance transfer fee (5%; $5 min.) is higher than some cards, but if you want an equally long intro APR on purchases and balance transfers, this card is hard to beat.Read Full Review
- Long 0% intro APR offer
- No annual fee
- Cellphone protection
- Balance transfer fee
- Foreign transaction fee
- No rewards program
- Apply Now to take advantage of this offer and learn more about product features, terms and conditions.
- 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers. 17.49%, 23.99%, or 28.24% variable APR thereafter; balance transfers made within 120 days qualify for the intro rate, BT fee of 5%, min: $5.
- $0 annual fee.
- Up to $600 of cell phone protection against damage or theft. Subject to a $25 deductible.
- Through My Wells Fargo Deals, you can get access to personalized deals from a variety of merchants. It's an easy way to earn cash back as an account credit when you shop, dine, or enjoy an experience simply by using an eligible Wells Fargo credit card.
3. Chase Slate®: New and improved 0% intro APR window
The Chase Slate® card (see rates and fees) is back! And it joins the ranks as one of the most straightforward and generous balance transfer options available right now.
It gives you a long stretch of 0% intro APR to help wipe out existing debt, and the fact that it applies to both purchases and transfers makes it extra flexible. That is 0% Intro APR on Purchases and Balance Transfers for 21 months, an 18.24% - 28.24% Variable APR applies after the intro period ends.
There's no annual fee, and it includes various purchase protections as a nice back-up. If you're looking for a clean slate (pun intended) to finally tackle your credit card balance, this card delivers exactly what you need.
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR 0% Intro APR on Purchases and Balance Transfers for 21 months
Purchases: 0% Intro APR on Purchases, 21 Months
Balance Transfers: 0% Intro APR on Balance Transfers, 21 Months
Regular APR
18.24% - 28.24% Variable
Rewards N/A
N/A
Annual Fee
$0
Welcome Offer 0% Intro Offer- Enjoy 0% Intro APR for 21 months on purchases and balance transfers, then a variable APR of 18.24% - 28.24% thereafter
0% Intro APR for 21 months on purchases and balance transfers
A savvy choice for chipping away at debt with a lengthy intro APR offer on purchases and balance transfers. Plus, peace of mind with purchase and travel protections, all for no annual fee.
- Great intro APR
- No annual fee
- Free credit score monitoring
- No rewards
- 0% Intro Offer- Enjoy 0% Intro APR for 21 months on purchases and balance transfers, then a variable APR of 18.24% - 28.24% thereafter
- No Annual Fee- You won't have to pay an annual fee for all the great features that come with your Slate Card
- Zero Liability Protection & Fraud Protection - You won’t be held responsible for unauthorized charges made with your card. We help safeguard your credit card purchases using sophisticated fraud monitoring. We monitor for fraud 24/7 and can text, email or call you if there are unusual purchases on your credit card.
- Chase Pay Over Time- Access more options to pay over time for eligible purchases made with your participating Chase credit card. With Pay Over Time, you can break up eligible purchases you've already made
- Get more purchasing power: Chase Slate® cardmembers may be eligible for a credit limit increase in as few as six months.
- Stay protected with purchase & travel benefits - Enjoy peace of mind with purchase protection, which safeguards your eligible new items against damage or theft for 120 days from the date of purchase, up to $500 per item. Plus, extended warranty protection adds an extra year to U.S. manufacturer warranties of three years or less, giving you up to four full years of coverage from the date of purchase
- Credit Journey: Access your credit score, receive customized score improvement plans from Experian™, and benefit from identity monitoring—all for free with Chase Credit Journey®
- Member FDIC
How to choose the right balance transfer card
Probably the strongest feature to look for in a balance transfer card is the 0% APR window.
Beyond that, here's what else to consider:
- Use a different issuer: You usually can't transfer a balance to another card from the same bank.
- Check the balance transfer window: Most cards require a transfer within 60-120 days of opening to snag the intro APR.
- Know the fees: Balance transfer fees (usually 3%-5%) can add up, so compare those during your search.
- Think about purchases: Some cards offer 0% on new purchases too. This is helpful if you'll be using the card for new spending also while paying off old balances.
Compare all of our top 0% intro APR credit cards for 2026 and find the right fit for your payoff plan.
Our Research Expert
