These Are Hands Down the Best 0% Intro APR Balance Transfer Cards Right Now

Credit card debt is still crushingly expensive -- average APRs hover north of 20%. If you're only making minimum payments, most of your money is going toward interest, not the balance.

But there's good news: some of the longest 0% intro APR offers we've seen are available right now.

Here are three balance transfer cards offering up to 21 months of no interest, giving you a real window to pay down debt faster.

1. Citi Simplicity® Card: The most forgiving balance transfer card

The Citi Simplicity® Card just won our award for Best Balance Transfer Card in 2026.

It's one of the only cards out there that waives late fees and doesn't charge a penalty APR.

The 0% intro APR window is among the longest you'll find, which gives you time to chip away at debt with low monthly payments.

There's no rewards or cash back incentives. But that's the beauty of this card -- it's built with the sole purpose of helping you move over and crush high-interest debt.