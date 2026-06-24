These Chase Business Cards Are Offering $1,000 Bonuses. Which Is Right for You?

I've never owned (or applied for) a business credit card -- but I have to admit that a few of Chase's current offerings are pretty tempting.

Both the Ink Business Cash® Credit Card (see rates and fees) and the Ink Business Unlimited® Credit Card (see rates and fees) are currently offering their best-ever bonuses: Earn $750 $1,000 when you spend $8,000 on purchases in the first 4 months after account opening.

Both are limited-time offers with no announced end dates, so if either card has been on your radar, now's definitely the time to act. And if they haven't, it's a great time to learn more.

Here's how to decide between the two.

Chase Ink Business Cash: Built for businesses with concentrated spending

If your business spends a lot in a few specific categories, the Chase Ink Business Cash can be a huge, and easy, win.

For no annual fee, the card earns:

5% cash back on the first $25,000 spent in combined purchases at office supply stores and on internet, cable and phone services each account anniversary year

5% cash back on Lyft rides through 9/30/27

2% cash back on the first $25,000 spent in combined purchases at gas stations and restaurants each account anniversary year

1% cash back on all other purchases

Max out that first 5% category, and you'll net $1,250 in cash back per year. I also love the idea of getting 2% back every time you eat out or buy gas (up to the yearly combined maximum spending).

The tradeoff is that 1% flat rate, which means the card isn't great for spending outside of its bonus categories. If your business charges a lot of miscellaneous expenses, you're better off with another option.

If those bonus categories line up with your spending, though, the Chase Ink Business Cash can be super valuable.