These Chase Business Cards Are Offering $1,000 Bonuses. Which Is Right for You?
I've never owned (or applied for) a business credit card -- but I have to admit that a few of Chase's current offerings are pretty tempting.
Both the Ink Business Cash® Credit Card (see rates and fees) and the Ink Business Unlimited® Credit Card (see rates and fees) are currently offering their best-ever bonuses: Earn
$750 $1,000 when you spend $8,000 on purchases in the first 4 months after account opening.
Both are limited-time offers with no announced end dates, so if either card has been on your radar, now's definitely the time to act. And if they haven't, it's a great time to learn more.
Here's how to decide between the two.
Chase Ink Business Cash: Built for businesses with concentrated spending
If your business spends a lot in a few specific categories, the Chase Ink Business Cash can be a huge, and easy, win.
For no annual fee, the card earns:
- 5% cash back on the first $25,000 spent in combined purchases at office supply stores and on internet, cable and phone services each account anniversary year
- 5% cash back on Lyft rides through 9/30/27
- 2% cash back on the first $25,000 spent in combined purchases at gas stations and restaurants each account anniversary year
- 1% cash back on all other purchases
Max out that first 5% category, and you'll net $1,250 in cash back per year. I also love the idea of getting 2% back every time you eat out or buy gas (up to the yearly combined maximum spending).
The tradeoff is that 1% flat rate, which means the card isn't great for spending outside of its bonus categories. If your business charges a lot of miscellaneous expenses, you're better off with another option.
If those bonus categories line up with your spending, though, the Chase Ink Business Cash can be super valuable.
Current sign-up bonus: Earn
$750 $1,000 when you spend $8,000 on purchases in the first 4 months after account opening.
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
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= Best
= Excellent
= Good
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NEW: Earn
$750 $1,000 when you spend $8,000 on purchases in the first four months after account opening.
Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR 0% Intro APR on Purchases
Purchases: 0% Intro APR on Purchases, 12 months
Balance Transfers: N/A
Regular APR
16.74% - 24.74% Variable
Rewards Earn 5% cash back on the first $25,000 spent in combined purchases at office supply stores and on internet, cable and phone services each account anniversary year. Earn 2% cash back on the first $25,000 spent in combined purchases at gas stations and restaurants each account anniversary year. Earn 1% cash back on all other card purchases with no limit to the amount you can earn.
Earn 5% cash back in select business categories
Annual Fee N/A
$0
Welcome Offer
Earn
$750 $1,000 when you spend $8,000 on purchases in the first 4 months after account opening.
Earn
$750 $1,000 bonus cash back
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If your business spends at office supply stores or on telecom, this card can pay off fast. Earn 5% cash back in those categories (on up to $25,000 yearly), plus 2% on gas and dining (on up to $25,000 yearly). With a limited-time $1,000 welcome bonus and no annual fee, it can outpace flat-rate cards when you maximize its 5% rewards.Read Full Review
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- Big cash back sign-up bonus
- Office supply store rewards
- Internet, cable, and phone service rewards
- 0% intro APR offer
- No annual fee
- Low caps on bonus categories
- No balance transfer offer
- Foreign transaction fee
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- Earn
$750$1,000 when you spend $8,000 on purchases in the first 4 months after account opening
- Earn 5% cash back at office supply stores and on internet, cable and phone services each account anniversary year on the first $25,000 in combined spend
- Earn 2% cash back on dining and gas each account anniversary year on the first $25,000 spent in combined spend.
- Earn 1% cash back on all other purchases with no limit to the amount you can earn.
- Earn 5% total cash back on Lyft rides through 9/30/27.
- As a Chase cardmember, you’ll be automatically checked for a credit line increase at least every 6 months.
- Complimentary three-month lnstacart+ membership.
- No Annual Fee
- 0% introductory APR for 12 months on purchases
- Member FDIC
- Earn
Chase Ink Business Unlimited: Built for simple catch-all rewards
Compared to the Chase Ink Business Cash, the Chase Ink Business Unlimited takes something of the opposite approach. It earns unlimited 1.5% cash back on every purchase made for your business, with no categories to track and no spending caps to worry about.
That makes it a natural fit for businesses with diverse or unpredictable spending patterns. It's a great option for small businesses and sole proprietors who don't pile up expenses in specific categories. Regardless of what you're buying, you'll earn 1.5% back.
Plus, just like the Chase Ink Business Cash, the Chase Ink Business Unlimited earns rewards as Ultimate Rewards points, so pairing it with a Chase Sapphire card or the Ink Business Preferred® Credit Card opens up a ton of redemption options. You can pool your rewards together across cards, then transfer them to airline and hotel partners for even more potential value.
Current sign-up bonus: Earn
$750 $1,000 bonus cash back after you spend $8,000 on purchases in the first 4 months from account opening.
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
NEW: Earn
$750 $1,000 when you spend $8,000 on purchases in the first four months after account opening.
Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR 0% Intro APR on Purchases
Purchases: 0% Intro APR on Purchases, 12 months
Balance Transfers: N/A
Regular APR
16.74% - 24.74% Variable
Rewards Earn unlimited 1.5% cash back on every purchase made for your business
Earn unlimited 1.5% cash back on every purchase
Annual Fee
$0
Welcome Offer
Earn
$750 $1,000 bonus cash back after you spend $8,000 on purchases in the first 4 months from account opening.
Earn
$750 $1,000 bonus cash back
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This is one of the easiest ways to turn business spending into real cash back. Earn unlimited 1.5% on every purchase, plus a limited-time $1,000 welcome bonus to boost your rewards right away. With no annual fee, 0% intro APR for 12 months on purchases, and free employee cards, it’s a low-maintenance card that delivers big value from day one.Read Full Review
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- Big cash back sign-up bonus
- Competitive cash back rate
- Great intro APR
- No annual fee
- Free employee cards
- No bonus categories
- Foreign transaction fee
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- Earn
$750$1,000 bonus cash back after you spend $8,000 on purchases in the first 4 months from account opening
- Earn unlimited 1.5% cash back on every purchase made for your business
- No Annual Fee
- Redeem rewards for cash back, gift cards, travel and more through Chase Ultimate Rewards®.
- Earn rewards faster with employee cards at no additional cost. Set individual spending limits for greater control.
- Round-the-clock monitoring for unusual credit card purchases
- With Zero Liability you won't be held responsible for unauthorized charges made with your card or account information.
- 0% introductory APR for 12 months on purchases
- Earn 5% total cash back on Lyft rides through 9/30/27.
- Member FDIC
- Earn
Chase Ink Business Cash vs. Chase Ink Business Unlimited: Which is right for you?
The Chase Ink Business Cash and Chase Ink Business Unlimited cards have the same huge welcome bonus, $0 annual fee, and redemption options. They also both feature intro APR offers on purchases. So the big question becomes: Which card's earning rates are better for you?
If your business reliably spends on office supplies, phone, internet, or cable, the Chase Ink Business Cash will probably earn you more over time. But if your spending is scattered across dozens of categories, the Chase Ink Business Unlimited keeps things simple without sacrificing a valuable welcome bonus.
Just keep in mind that you can generally only earn the welcome bonus on one of these top business cards, not both. Still, even with one bonus between the two of them, they make for a great no-annual-fee combo. Getting both is definitely a viable strategy.
Our Research Expert
Motley Fool Stock DisclosuresJPMorgan Chase is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends JPMorgan Chase, Lyft, and Target. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.