These Credit Card 'Benefits' Sound Great -- Until You Read the Fine Print

Credit card perks can feel like free money. Things like insurance for your cellphone and early access to tickets sound great when you're skimming the highlights.

But I've spent years digging into the fine print on these offers, and here's the truth: A lot of these so-called perks are more trouble than they're worth. They come with hidden rules, tight restrictions, or hoops you need to jump through just to use them.

Before you let these flashy perks sway your choice of credit card, here's what you should know.

Cellphone protection isn't always worth it

Some cards promise free cellphone insurance if you pay your monthly bill with them. It sounds like a no-brainer, but most of these perks come with high deductibles (often $50 to $100 per claim) and low coverage caps. They also tend to exclude certain types of damage, like cosmetic cracks without other issues, and filing a claim can be a paperwork headache.

If you're counting on your card to bail you out if you drop your phone, read the fine print first.

Event ticket presales aren't always "VIP"

It feels exclusive when a card advertises access to concert or sports event presales. The reality is these presales often give you early access to a small pool of tickets that may not be great seats, and you can end up paying higher service fees.

Worse, you might feel pressured to buy tickets you don't really want just because you got the "special" email.

Dining credits can push you to overspend

Some premium cards advertise dining credits that sound like free money. But many of these credits only apply at select restaurants or require you to book through specific apps, limiting your flexibility. You might even spend more than you planned just to use the credit, eating into any actual savings.

