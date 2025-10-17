These Credit Card Welcome Offers Are Worth up to $750 Toward Travel -- Here's Who Qualifies
A buddy of mine booked a $742 flight to Maui last month -- and didn't pay a dime out of pocket.
He just opened the right credit card earlier this year, used it for regular stuff like groceries and gas, earned the welcome bonus… and boom, free trip.
If you know where to look, deals like that aren't too hard to find.
Here are three great credit cards right now with sign-up bonus offers worth up to $750.
1. Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card
I've been a Chase customer for over a decade, and the Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card (see rates and fees) is hands-down my go-to recommendation for anyone getting started with travel rewards cards.
Welcome offer: 75,000 bonus points (at least $750 in Chase Travel℠ value)
How to earn it: Earn 75,000 bonus points after you spend $5,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening.
You'll also earn 5X points on travel purchased through Chase Travel℠, 3X points on dining, select streaming services, and online groceries, 2X points on all other travel purchases, and 1X points on all other purchases.
The Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card has a $95 annual fee, and is a great fit for everyday travelers who want strong rewards, flexible points, and long-term value without overcomplicating things. The $50 annual hotel credit and 10% anniversary points boost are nice extras that help offset the fee year after year -- even if you're not flying every month.
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR
Purchases: N/A
Balance Transfers: N/A
Regular APR
19.74% - 27.99% Variable
Rewards Enjoy beneﬁts such as 5x on travel purchased through Chase Travel℠, 3x on dining, select streaming services and online groceries, 2x on all other travel purchases, 1x on all other purchases
5x on Chase Travel℠, 3x on dining, 2x on all other travel
Annual Fee
$95
Welcome Offer Earn 75,000 bonus points after you spend $5,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening.
75,000 bonus points
-
This card easily justifies the (very reasonable) annual fee with benefits that deliver real value. Earn 75,000 bonus points after you spend $5,000 on purchases in the first 3 months, which we estimate is worth at least $750 in Chase Travel℠ value. Plus, enjoy bonus travel and dining rewards, a $50 annual hotel credit, and 10% anniversary points boost. With added travel protections like rental car insurance and trip reimbursement, we think this card is a game-changer for any traveler.Read Full Review
-
- Big sign-up bonus
- Travel rewards
- Dining rewards
- Flexible travel points
- Consumer and travel protections
- Annual fee
- Limited-time perks
-
- Earn 75,000 bonus points after you spend $5,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening.
- Enjoy beneﬁts such as 5x on travel purchased through Chase Travel℠, 3x on dining, select streaming services and online groceries, 2x on all other travel purchases, 1x on all other purchases
- Earn up to $50 in statement credits each account anniversary year for hotel stays through Chase Travel℠
- 10% anniversary points boost - each account anniversary you'll earn bonus points equal to 10% of your total purchases made the previous year.
- Count on Trip Cancellation/Interruption Insurance, Auto Rental Collision Damage Waiver, Lost Luggage Insurance and more.
- Complimentary DashPass which unlocks $0 delivery fees & lower service fees for a min. of one year when you activate by 12/31/27. Plus, a $10 promo each month on non-restaurant orders.
- Member FDIC
2. Capital One Venture Rewards Credit Card
I'm a big fan of the Capital One Venture Rewards Credit Card (see rates and fees) because it's low maintenance but high reward. You earn miles on literally everything, and it's super easy to redeem them for travel or statement credits.
Welcome offer: 75,000 Miles (worth $750 in travel)
How to earn it: Earn 75,000 Miles once you spend $4,000 on purchases within 3 months from account opening.
You'll earn 2X miles on every purchase, plus 5X miles on hotels, vacation rentals, and rental cars booked through Capital One Travel. There's also up to a $120 credit for Global Entry or TSA PreCheck®, which is a nice bonus if you fly even occasionally.
This card has a $95 annual fee (see rates and fees) and is great for travelers who want straightforward rewards and premium perks without paying a premium price. If you want to rack up miles without overthinking it, this one's a winner.
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
Earn 75,000 miles when you spend $4,000 in 3 months — that’s $750 toward travel with one of our top-rated cards!
Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR
Purchases: N/A
Balance Transfers: N/A
Regular APR
19.99% - 28.99% (Variable)
Rewards Earn unlimited 2X miles on every purchase. Earn unlimited 5X miles on hotels, vacation rentals, and rental cars booked through Capital One Travel.
2X-5X miles
Annual Fee
$95
Welcome Offer 75,000 Miles once you spend $4,000 on purchases within 3 months from account opening
75,000 Miles (worth $750 in travel)
-
This is one of our favorite credit cards — period. The huge 75,000-mile bonus (worth $750 toward travel) is one of the highest we’ve seen for a card with just a $95 annual fee. We love the dead-simple yet lucrative rewards structure: unlimited 2X miles on every purchase you make, plus 5X on hotels and rental cars booked through Capital One Travel, and up to a $120 credit for Global Entry or TSA PreCheck®.
Miles are easier to redeem than most travel cards with options like statement credits, travel bookings, or point transfers. Add it all up and it’s easy to see why this is one of the best (and most popular) travel cards available today.
-
- Excellent sign-up bonus
- Unlimited miles on purchases
- Travel credit
- Multiple ways to use miles
- No foreign transaction fee
- Annual fee
- No 0% intro APR offer
- Low cash back redemption value
-
- Enjoy a one-time bonus of 75,000 miles once you spend $4,000 on purchases within 3 months from account opening, equal to $750 in travel
- Earn unlimited 2X miles on every purchase, every day
- Earn 5X miles on hotels, vacation rentals and rental cars booked through Capital One Travel
- Miles won't expire for the life of the account and there's no limit to how many you can earn
- Receive up to a $120 credit for Global Entry or TSA PreCheck®
- Use your miles to get reimbursed for any travel purchase—or redeem by booking a trip through Capital One Travel
- Enjoy a $50 experience credit and other premium benefits with every hotel and vacation rental booked from the Lifestyle Collection
- Transfer your miles to your choice of 15+ travel loyalty programs
3. Bank of America® Travel Rewards credit card
If you're against paying annual fees (I don't blame you!), the Bank of America® Travel Rewards credit card is a great option. It has no annual fee, but still has a strong rewards earning rate.
Welcome offer: 25,000 points (worth $250)
How to earn it: Earn 25,000 online bonus points after you make at least $1,000 in purchases in the first 90 days of account opening - that can be a $250 statement credit toward travel purchases.
You'll also earn unlimited 1.5 points per $1 spent on all purchases, plus earn 3 points per $1 spent on travel purchases booked through the Bank of America Travel Center.
There's a $0 annual fee, no foreign transaction fees, and a great intro APR offer for new purchases and balance transfers.
The welcome offer is super achievable for most people's regular spending. And with great flat-rate rewards and no annual fee, it's a card that you can keep in your wallet for the long haul.
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR 0% Intro APR for 15 billing cycles for purchases, and for any balance transfers made in the first 60 days. After the Intro APR offer ends, a Variable APR that’s currently 17.99% - 27.99% will apply. A 3% Intro balance transfer fee will apply for the first 60 days your account is open. After the Intro balance transfer fee offer ends, the fee for future balance transfers is 4%. Balance transfers may not be used to pay any account provided by Bank of America.
Purchases: 0% Intro APR for 15 billing cycles for purchases
Balance Transfers: 0% Intro APR for 15 billing cycles for any balance transfers made in the first 60 days
Regular APR
17.99% - 27.99% (Variable)
Rewards Earn unlimited 1.5 points per $1 spent on all purchases, with no annual fee and no foreign transaction fees, and your points don't expire as long as your account remains open. Earn 3 points per $1 spent on travel purchases booked through the Bank of America Travel Center.
1.5-3 points per dollar
Annual Fee
$0
Welcome Offer 25,000 online bonus points after you make at least $1,000 in purchases in the first 90 days of account opening - that can be a $250 statement credit toward travel purchases
25,000 points (worth $250)
-
If you’re looking for a top travel card without an annual fee, this one is tough to beat. It offers a generous welcome bonus worth $250 after spending just $1,000 within 90 days of account opening, plus a simple yet valuable rewards structure: unlimited 1.5X points on all purchases and 3X points on travel booked through Bank of America.
A 0% intro APR period of 15 billing cycles for both purchases and balance transfers (then 17.99% - 27.99% (Variable)) allows you to avoid interest for over a year – a very rare perk for a travel card. And while many travel cards charge hundreds of dollars in annual fees, this one charges $0 – making it one of our top value picks.Read Full Review
-
- Big sign-up bonus
- No annual fee
- Competitive rewards rate on purchases
- Great intro APR offer on purchases and balance transfers
- Limited ways to use points
-
- 25,000 online bonus points after you make at least $1,000 in purchases in the first 90 days of account opening - that can be a $250 statement credit toward travel purchases.
- Earn unlimited 1.5 points per $1 spent on all purchases, with no annual fee and no foreign transaction fees and your points don't expire as long as your account remains open.
- Earn 3 points per $1 spent on travel purchases booked through the Bank of America Travel Center.
- Use your card to book your trip how and where you want - you're not limited to specific websites with blackout dates or restrictions.
- Redeem points for a statement credit to pay for travel or dining purchases, such as flights, hotel stays, car and vacation rentals, baggage fees, and also at restaurants including takeout.
- 0% Intro APR for 15 billing cycles for purchases, and for any balance transfers made in the first 60 days. After the Intro APR offer ends, a Variable APR that’s currently 17.99% - 27.99% will apply. A 3% Intro balance transfer fee will apply for the first 60 days your account is open. After the Intro balance transfer fee offer ends, the fee for future balance transfers is 4%. Balance transfers may not be used to pay any account provided by Bank of America.
- If you're a Bank of America Preferred Rewards® member, you can earn 25%-75% more points on every purchase. That means instead of earning an unlimited 1.5 points for every $1, you could earn 1.87-2.62 points for every $1 you spend on purchases. You could earn 3.75-5.25 points for every $1 you spend on travel purchases made through the Bank of America Travel Center.
- Contactless Cards - The security of a chip card, with the convenience of a tap.
- This online only offer may not be available if you leave this page or if you visit a Bank of America financial center. You can take advantage of this offer when you apply now.
Which card is right for you?
After years of testing credit cards and helping people choose the right fit, here's what I always come back to: the right fit depends on you.
Before applying, just make sure of two things:
- You can hit the minimum spend for the welcome offer without overspending, and
- The card actually makes sense to keep long-term based on how you spend.
The welcome bonuses are great, but they're not worth it if you're carrying a balance or chasing perks you'll never use.
If none of these cards feel like the perfect match, no worries -- there are plenty of other offers out there right now with big bonuses and unique perks. Check out our full list of the best credit card welcome offers today.
Our Research Expert