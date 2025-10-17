These Credit Card Welcome Offers Are Worth up to $750 Toward Travel -- Here's Who Qualifies

A buddy of mine booked a $742 flight to Maui last month -- and didn't pay a dime out of pocket.

He just opened the right credit card earlier this year, used it for regular stuff like groceries and gas, earned the welcome bonus… and boom, free trip.

If you know where to look, deals like that aren't too hard to find.

Here are three great credit cards right now with sign-up bonus offers worth up to $750.

1. Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card

I've been a Chase customer for over a decade, and the Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card (see rates and fees) is hands-down my go-to recommendation for anyone getting started with travel rewards cards.

Welcome offer: 75,000 bonus points (at least $750 in Chase Travel℠ value)

How to earn it: Earn 75,000 bonus points after you spend $5,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening.

You'll also earn 5X points on travel purchased through Chase Travel℠, 3X points on dining, select streaming services, and online groceries, 2X points on all other travel purchases, and 1X points on all other purchases.

The Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card has a $95 annual fee, and is a great fit for everyday travelers who want strong rewards, flexible points, and long-term value without overcomplicating things. The $50 annual hotel credit and 10% anniversary points boost are nice extras that help offset the fee year after year -- even if you're not flying every month.