These Credit Cards Can Save You Thousands -- and They Don't Even Earn Rewards. Here's How

The credit card that saves you the most money isn't always the one with the flashiest perks or earning rates. Sometimes it's the one that has no earning rates whatsoever.

Take the three cards below, for example. They don't earn rewards of any kind -- but if you're in high-interest debt, their 21-month 0% intro APR periods can save you thousands.

Here's what to know about our favorite balance transfer cards available now and how you can get out of debt with them today.

1. Wells Fargo Reflect® Card: No interest for nearly two years

The Wells Fargo Reflect® Card (rates and fees) is built to do one thing: let you avoid interest as long as possible. It offers 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers, as long as the transfer posts within 120 days. After that, a 17.49%, 23.99%, or 28.24% Variable APR kicks in.

That runway is basically the longest you'll find on the best balance transfer cards, which is why the Wells Fargo Reflect® Card earned our award for Best 0% Intro APR Credit Card for 2026.

There's a catch: the balance transfer fee is 5%, min: $5, which is on the higher end. Move a $5,000 balance and you'd owe $250 upfront, bringing your total to $5,250. Split that over 21 months, and you're paying $250 a month with zero interest.

Still, the Wells Fargo Reflect® Card charges no annual fee, which means the transfer fee is your only upfront cost. You'll also get $600 a year in cellphone protection, which is a nice bonus.

Altogether, this is my favorite balance transfer card out there -- and the first one I recommend to anyone in debt.