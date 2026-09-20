These Credit Cards Can Save You Thousands -- and They Don't Even Earn Rewards. Here's How
The credit card that saves you the most money isn't always the one with the flashiest perks or earning rates. Sometimes it's the one that has no earning rates whatsoever.
Take the three cards below, for example. They don't earn rewards of any kind -- but if you're in high-interest debt, their 21-month 0% intro APR periods can save you thousands.
Here's what to know about our favorite balance transfer cards available now and how you can get out of debt with them today.
1. Wells Fargo Reflect® Card: No interest for nearly two years
The Wells Fargo Reflect® Card (rates and fees) is built to do one thing: let you avoid interest as long as possible. It offers 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers, as long as the transfer posts within 120 days. After that, a 17.49%, 23.99%, or 28.24% Variable APR kicks in.
That runway is basically the longest you'll find on the best balance transfer cards, which is why the Wells Fargo Reflect® Card earned our award for Best 0% Intro APR Credit Card for 2026.
There's a catch: the balance transfer fee is 5%, min: $5, which is on the higher end. Move a $5,000 balance and you'd owe $250 upfront, bringing your total to $5,250. Split that over 21 months, and you're paying $250 a month with zero interest.
Still, the Wells Fargo Reflect® Card charges no annual fee, which means the transfer fee is your only upfront cost. You'll also get $600 a year in cellphone protection, which is a nice bonus.
Altogether, this is my favorite balance transfer card out there -- and the first one I recommend to anyone in debt.
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Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers
Purchases: 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases
Balance Transfers: 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on qualifying balance transfers
Regular APR
17.49%, 23.99%, or 28.24% Variable APR
Rewards
N/A
Annual Fee
$0
Welcome Offer
N/A
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This no-frills card is a solid choice if your priority is to avoid credit card interest for as long as possible. It offers an incredible 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers (17.49%, 23.99%, or 28.24% Variable APR after). The balance transfer fee (5%; $5 min.) is higher than some cards, but if you want an equally long intro APR on purchases and balance transfers, this card is hard to beat.Read Full Review
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- Long 0% intro APR offer
- No annual fee
- Cellphone protection
- Balance transfer fee
- Foreign transaction fee
- No rewards program
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- Apply Now to take advantage of this offer and learn more about product features, terms and conditions.
- 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers. 17.49%, 23.99%, or 28.24% variable APR thereafter; balance transfers made within 120 days qualify for the intro rate, BT fee of 5%, min: $5.
- $0 annual fee.
- Up to $600 of cell phone protection against damage or theft. Subject to a $25 deductible.
- Through My Wells Fargo Deals, you can get access to personalized deals from a variety of merchants. It's an easy way to earn cash back as an account credit when you shop, dine, or enjoy an experience simply by using an eligible Wells Fargo credit card.
2. BankAmericard® credit card: A lower variable APR
The BankAmericard® credit card also skips rewards entirely, but it makes up for that with the lower variable ongoing APR on this list. That matters if you haven't paid off your balance in full by the time your intro period ends.
You'll get: 0% Intro APR for 21 billing cycles for purchases, and for any balance transfers made in the first 60 days. After the Intro APR offer ends, a Variable APR that’s currently 14.99% - 25.99% will apply. A 5% fee applies to all balance transfers. Balance transfers may not be used to pay any account provided by Bank of America.
There's no annual fee and no penalty APR, either, so a late payment won't spike your rate the way it can with some competitors.
To me, this card makes the most sense if you want a long 0% window with a safety net, in case you're still carrying debt when it ends.
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Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR 0% Intro APR for 21 billing cycles for purchases, and for any balance transfers made in the first 60 days. After the Intro APR offer ends, a Variable APR that’s currently 14.99% - 25.99% will apply. A 5% fee applies to all balance transfers. Balance transfers may not be used to pay any account provided by Bank of America.
Purchases: 0% Intro APR for 21 billing cycles for purchases
Balance Transfers: 0% Intro APR for 21 billing cycles for any balance transfers made in the first 60 days
Regular APR
14.99% - 25.99% (Variable)
Rewards
N/A
Annual Fee
$0
Welcome Offer
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No rewards program, no welcome bonus -- and that's exactly the point. The BankAmericard® Credit Card is built for one thing: giving you the longest possible runway to pay down debt interest-free. At 21 billing cycles of 0% intro APR for both purchases and balance transfers made within the first 60 days (a 14.99% - 25.99% variable APR applies after), it's one of the longest intro periods out there. No annual fee means nothing eating into your savings while you chip away at what you owe. If you want rewards, look elsewhere. If you want time, this is a great option.Read Full Review
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- No annual fee
- No penalty APR
- Great 0% intro APR offer
- No rewards
- Balance transfer fee
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- 0% Intro APR for 21 billing cycles for purchases, and for any balance transfers made in the first 60 days. After the Intro APR offer ends, a Variable APR that’s currently 14.99% - 25.99% will apply. A 5% fee applies to all balance transfers. Balance transfers may not be used to pay any account provided by Bank of America.
- No annual fee.
- No penalty APR. Paying late won't automatically raise your interest rate (APR). Other account pricing and terms apply.
- This offer may not be available elsewhere if you leave this page. You can take advantage of this offer when you apply now.
3. Chase Slate®: Another great option
Chase brought its Chase Slate® card (see rates and fees) back earlier this year, and it's as good as ever. It also offers 0% Intro APR on Purchases and Balance Transfers for 21 months. After that, a 18.24% - 28.24% Variable APR applies.
There's no annual fee and no rewards program, plus an identical balance transfer fee: Either $5 or 5% of the amount of each transfer, whichever is greater. The difference here? Six months of complimentary DashPass access ($0 delivery fees and lower service fees) when activated by Dec. 31, 2027. That's not a huge selling point on its own, but it might be a difference maker if you're deciding between the Chase Slate® and the other cards on this list.
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Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR 0% Intro APR on Purchases and Balance Transfers for 21 months
Purchases: 0% Intro APR on Purchases, 21 Months
Balance Transfers: 0% Intro APR on Balance Transfers, 21 Months
Regular APR
18.24% - 28.24% Variable
Rewards N/A
N/A
Annual Fee
$0
Welcome Offer 0% Intro Offer- Enjoy 0% Intro APR for 21 months on purchases and balance transfers, then a variable APR of 18.24% - 28.24% thereafter
0% Intro APR for 21 months on purchases and balance transfers
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A savvy choice for chipping away at debt with a lengthy intro APR offer on purchases and balance transfers. Plus, peace of mind with purchase and travel protections, all for no annual fee.Read Full Review
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- Great intro APR
- No annual fee
- Free credit score monitoring
- No rewards
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- 0% Intro Offer- Enjoy 0% Intro APR for 21 months on purchases and balance transfers, then a variable APR of 18.24% - 28.24% thereafter
- No Annual Fee- You won't have to pay an annual fee for all the great features that come with your Slate Card
- Zero Liability Protection & Fraud Protection - You won’t be held responsible for unauthorized charges made with your card. We help safeguard your credit card purchases using sophisticated fraud monitoring. We monitor for fraud 24/7 and can text, email or call you if there are unusual purchases on your credit card.
- Chase Pay Over Time- Access more options to pay over time for eligible purchases made with your participating Chase credit card. With Pay Over Time, you can break up eligible purchases you've already made
- Get more purchasing power: Chase Slate® cardmembers may be eligible for a credit limit increase in as few as six months.
- Stay protected with purchase & travel benefits - Enjoy peace of mind with purchase protection, which safeguards your eligible new items against damage or theft for 120 days from the date of purchase, up to $500 per item. Plus, extended warranty protection adds an extra year to U.S. manufacturer warranties of three years or less, giving you up to four full years of coverage from the date of purchase
- Credit Journey: Access your credit score, receive customized score improvement plans from Experian™, and benefit from identity monitoring—all for free with Chase Credit Journey®
- Member FDIC
How to tell if a 0% APR card beats a rewards card
Here's the simple version: if you're carrying a balance, interest savings almost always top rewards.
The average credit card interest rate sat at 21% APR as of May 2026, according to Motley Fool Money research. Carry $5,000 at that rate for a year, and you'd owe roughly $1,000 in interest -- interest you get rid of entirely (for a limited time) with a 0% intro APR card. Getting rid of debt will also boost your credit score, which helps your finances in countless ways in the long run.
Want to learn more? Check out our list of the best balance transfer cards available now and find the one for you.
Our Research Expert
Motley Fool Stock DisclosuresWells Fargo is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. JPMorgan Chase is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends JPMorgan Chase. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.