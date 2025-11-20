These Credit Cards Offer the Highest Grocery Rewards Right Now -- but Are They Worth the Annual Fee?

Groceries are a massive expense for a lot of households -- but luckily, there are a few great cards that can help you save on your next trip to the supermarket.

Whether you want a valuable mid-tier travel card or a no-annual-fee cash back earner, there's a grocery card out there for you. Here are three of my favorites.

1. Blue Cash Preferred® Card from American Express

The Blue Cash Preferred® Card from American Express offers pretty much the best earning rate you'll find on groceries: 6% cash back at U.S. supermarkets (on up to $6,000 per year in eligible purchases) and select U.S. streaming subscriptions, then 1% after that. That's one of the highest cash back rates I've seen from any card in any category.

You'll also earn:

3% cash back on U.S. gas stations and transit (including taxis/rideshare, parking, tolls, trains, buses and more)

1% cash back on other purchases

The downside: The Amex Blue Cash Preferred has a $0 intro annual fee for the first year, then $95. (See rates and fees.) Still, if you spend a lot on groceries and streaming services especially, it should be pretty easy to come out ahead. Case in point: If you max out the 6% grocery category, we estimate you'll earn a strong $360 in cash back.

Plus, right now, new cardholders can also earn a $250 statement credit after spending $3,000 in the first 6 months. That's one of the easier-to-earn welcome bonuses you'll find.

Ready to get started? Read our full review of the Amex Blue Cash Preferred to apply today.