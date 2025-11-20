These Credit Cards Offer the Highest Grocery Rewards Right Now -- but Are They Worth the Annual Fee?
Groceries are a massive expense for a lot of households -- but luckily, there are a few great cards that can help you save on your next trip to the supermarket.
Whether you want a valuable mid-tier travel card or a no-annual-fee cash back earner, there's a grocery card out there for you. Here are three of my favorites.
1. Blue Cash Preferred® Card from American Express
The Blue Cash Preferred® Card from American Express offers pretty much the best earning rate you'll find on groceries: 6% cash back at U.S. supermarkets (on up to $6,000 per year in eligible purchases) and select U.S. streaming subscriptions, then 1% after that. That's one of the highest cash back rates I've seen from any card in any category.
You'll also earn:
- 3% cash back on U.S. gas stations and transit (including taxis/rideshare, parking, tolls, trains, buses and more)
- 1% cash back on other purchases
The downside: The Amex Blue Cash Preferred has a $0 intro annual fee for the first year, then $95. (See rates and fees.) Still, if you spend a lot on groceries and streaming services especially, it should be pretty easy to come out ahead. Case in point: If you max out the 6% grocery category, we estimate you'll earn a strong $360 in cash back.
Plus, right now, new cardholders can also earn a $250 statement credit after spending $3,000 in the first 6 months. That's one of the easier-to-earn welcome bonuses you'll find.
Ready to get started? Read our full review of the Amex Blue Cash Preferred to apply today.
2. American Express® Gold Card
Want more redemption options for your grocery rewards? The American Express® Gold Card is a great choice.
With the Amex Gold Card, you'll earn 4X points at restaurants worldwide, on up to $50,000 in purchases per calendar year (then 1X); and at US supermarkets, on up to $25,000 in purchases per calendar year (then 1X). If you spent $6,000 a year on groceries, you'd rack up 24,000 points -- worth $240 in travel (as estimated by Motley Fool Money), or more if you leverage Amex's travel partners.
The Amex Gold Card also earns:
- 3X points on flights booked directly with airlines or on AmexTravel.com
- 1X points on all other eligible purchases
The Amex Gold Card has by far the highest annual fee on this list: $325, (see rates and fees). Luckily, a solid chunk of that could be offset by the card's $240 in dining and Uber credits (terms apply; enrollment may be required). If you want travel redemptions and valuable extra perks on your grocery card, the Amex Gold Card is worth a look.
The current welcome offer is also worth taking advantage of: Apply and find out if you are eligible for as high as 100,000 Membership Rewards® Points after spending $6,000 in eligible purchases on your new Card in your first 6 months of Membership. Welcome offers vary and you may not be eligible for an offer.
3. Blue Cash Everyday® Card from American Express
Finally, the Blue Cash Everyday® Card from American Express is an inexpensive way to rack up rewards on groceries and more.
For a $0 annual fee (see rates and fees), you'll earn 3% cash back at U.S. supermarkets, U.S. online retail purchases, and U.S. gas stations, on each category up to $6,000 per year in purchases, then 1%. Spending $6,000 a year on groceries here could net you $180 in cash back, as estimated by Motley Fool Money.
The Amex Blue Cash Everyday also comes with:
- 1% cash back on other purchases
I love the idea of earning solid rewards on three everyday spending categories: Groceries, gas, and online retail purchases. Plus, new cardholders can earn a $200 statement credit upon approval after spending $2,000 in purchases in the first 6 months. Who can't hit that spending requirement?
To learn more, check out our full review of the Amex Blue Cash Everyday and see how you can earn 3% cash back on all sorts of everyday purchases.
Editorial Note: This content is not provided by American Express. Any opinions, analyses, reviews or recommendations expressed in this article are those of the author's alone, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by American Express.
