These Credit Cards Unlock VIP Perks -- and $30K+ Limits

Some credit cards give you 1% cash back and a pat on the back. Others hand you airport lounge access, elite hotel upgrades, and spending limits big enough to book a round-the-world trip. Today I'm covering three of the coolest, most perk-loaded cards on the market. Holding one of these bad boys can get you VIP treatment, $30K+ spending power, and the kind of benefits that feel like first class, even when you're sitting in coach. Fair warning: These cards come with hefty annual fees. But pay attention to the credits and annual benefits -- you'll realize why they're worth it! Chase Sapphire Reserve®: A refreshed powerhouse Chase just dropped the biggest refresh on the Chase Sapphire Reserve® (see rates and fees) we've ever seen. It has a higher $795 annual fee, but seriously upgraded perks.

Chase Sapphire Reserve®

Earn 100,000 points + a $500 Chase Travel℠ credit when you spend $5,000 in 3 months — this is Sapphire Reserve's best-ever bonus!



Intro APR Purchases: N/A Balance Transfers: N/A Regular APR 20.24% - 28.74% Variable

Rewards Circle with letter I in it. Earn 8x points on all purchases through Chase Travel℠, including The Edit℠ and 4x points on flights and hotels booked direct. Plus, earn 3x points on dining worldwide & 1x points on all other purchases 8x points on Chase Travel℠, 4x points on flights and hotels booked direct, 3x points on dining, 1x points on all other purchases Annual Fee $795 Welcome Offer Circle with letter I in it. Earn 100,000 bonus points + $500 Chase Travel℠ promo credit after you spend $5,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. 100,000 bonus points + $500 Chase Travel℠ promo credit Bottom Line All the perks we've come to expect from a top travel card, including a $300 annual travel credit, airport lounge access, and big bonuses on travel and dining. Points are transferable to airline and hotel partners or worth up to 2x if you book through Chase Travel℠. The annual fee is hefty, but if you can use all its features, this card could be well worth the cost. Read Full Review

Pros/Cons Travel credits Airport lounge access Travel and dining rewards Welcome offer Flexible travel points Annual fee Limited-time benefits

Card Details Earn 100,000 bonus points + $500 Chase Travel℠ promo credit after you spend $5,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. Get more than $2,700 in annual value with Sapphire Reserve. Earn 8x points on all purchases through Chase Travel℠, including The Edit℠ and 4x points on flights and hotels booked direct. Plus, earn 3x points on dining worldwide & 1x points on all other purchases $300 annual travel credit as reimbursement for travel purchases charged to your card each account anniversary year. Access over 1,300 airport lounges worldwide with a complimentary Priority Pass™ Select membership, plus every Chase Sapphire Lounge® by The Club with two guests. Plus, up to $120 towards Global Entry, NEXUS, or TSA PreCheck® every 4 years Get up to $150 in statement credits every six months for a maximum of $300 annually for dining at restaurants that are part of Sapphire Reserve Exclusive Tables. Count on Trip Cancellation/Interruption Insurance, Auto Rental Coverage, Lost Luggage Insurance, no foreign transaction fees, and more. Get complimentary Apple TV+, the exclusive streaming home of Apple Originals. Plus Apple Music - all the music you love, across all your devices. Subscriptions run through 6/22/27 - a value of $250 annually Member FDIC



The Chase Sapphire Reserve® was already one of the top travel cards in 2025. Now, its refreshed benefits put it in a league of its own. Here's what's new: 8x points on all purchases through Chase Travel℠, including The Edit℠

on all purchases through Chase Travel℠, including The Edit℠ 4x points on flights and hotels booked direct

on flights and hotels booked direct New Points Boost lets you redeem points for up to 2x value each on select premium bookings (non-boosted travel will earn 1x instead of the old 1.5x value for Chase Travel bookings) And there's actually over $2,700 in new annual statement credits, including: $500 annual The Edit credit (Chase Travel's collection of over 1,100 hand-picked hotels and resorts)

credit (Chase Travel's collection of over 1,100 hand-picked hotels and resorts) $300 for dining through Sapphire Reserve Exclusive Tables

$300 annually in monthly DoorDash promos and complimentary DashPass membership worth $120 annually

$300 annual StubHub credit on concert and event tickets

$250 for Apple Music and Apple TV+

$120 for Peloton purchases You'll still get the classic $300 annual travel credit, Global Entry or TSA PreCheck credit, and Priority Pass™ Select lounge access. Plus, there's IHG Platinum Elite status and new spend-based perks if you hit $75,000 annually. Chase doesn't advertise a specific credit limit, but many Chase Sapphire Reserve® cardholders report receiving initial limits of $30,000 or more -- especially if they've had strong banking history with Chase. And remember, this massive welcome bonus is a limited-time opportunity -- don't miss out. Check out the newly refreshed Chase Sapphire Reserve® and apply today. The Platinum Card® from American Express: A serious travel flex

The Platinum Card® from American Express

Credit Score Circle with letter I in it. Falling within this credit range does not guarantee approval by the issuer. An application must be submitted to the issuer for a potential approval decision. There are different types of credit scores and creditors use a variety of credit scores to make lending decisions.



Good/Excellent (670-850)



Intro APR Purchases: N/A Balance Transfers: N/A APR See Pay Over Time APR

Rewards Circle with letter I in it. Earn 5X Membership Rewards® Points for flights booked directly with airlines or with American Express Travel® up to $500,000 on these purchases per calendar year and earn 5X Membership Rewards® Points on prepaid hotels booked with American Express Travel®. 1X Membership Rewards® Points on other purchases. Terms apply. 1X-5X Membership Rewards® Points Annual Fee $695 Welcome Offer Circle with letter I in it. You may be eligible for as high as 175,000 Membership Rewards® Points after spending $8,000 in eligible purchases on your new Card in your first 6 months of Membership. Welcome offers vary and you may not be eligible for an offer. As High As 175,000 points. Find Out Your Offer. Bottom Line This luxury travel card has some of the most prestigious perks you'll find — access to over 1,400 airport lounges, elite status with Hilton and Marriott Bonvoy (enrollment required), and spending credits worth over $1,500 in value every year . Just be ready for the hefty annual fee, which can be offset in the first year with a welcome offer . Terms apply. Read Full Review

Pros/Cons Big welcome offer Substantial spending credits Airport lounge access Hotel benefits Flexible travel points Annual fee Limited bonus categories Spending credits can be complicated to manage

Card Details You may be eligible for as high as 175,000 Membership Rewards® Points after you spend $8,000 in eligible purchases on your new Card in your first 6 months of Card Membership. Welcome offers vary and you may not be eligible for an offer. Apply to know if you’re approved and find out your exact welcome offer amount – all with no credit score impact. If you’re approved and choose to accept the Card, your score may be impacted. Earn 5X Membership Rewards® Points for flights booked directly with airlines or with American Express Travel® up to $500,000 on these purchases per calendar year and earn 5X Membership Rewards® Points on prepaid hotels booked with American Express Travel®. $200 Hotel Credit: Get up to $200 back in statement credits each year on prepaid Fine Hotels + Resorts® or The Hotel Collection bookings through American Express Travel using your Platinum Card®. The Hotel Collection requires a minimum two-night stay. $240 Digital Entertainment Credit: Get up to $20 back in statement credits each month on eligible purchases made with your Platinum Card® on one or more of the following: Disney+, a Disney+ bundle, ESPN+, Hulu, The New York Times, Peacock, and The Wall Street Journal. Enrollment required. Enjoy the benefits of the Global Lounge Collection, with over $500 of annual value if you visit Centurion Lounges and each of our partner lounges including Delta Sky Club® lounges when flying an eligible Delta flight (subject to visit limitations) , select Lufthansa lounges when flying Lufthansa, Plaza Premium lounges and Escape Lounges, and enroll in Priority Pass Select. See terms. A Walmart+ membership can get you free shipping with no order minimum on eligible items shipped by Walmart. Use your Platinum Card® to pay for a monthly Walmart+ membership (subject to auto-renewal) and receive one statement credit for up to $12.95 (plus applicable taxes. Plus Ups not eligible) each month. Free Shipping excludes most Marketplace items, freight & certain location surcharges. Paramount+ Essential plan only, separate registration required. $200 Airline Fee Credit: Select one qualifying airline and then receive up to $200 in statement credits per calendar year when incidental fees are charged by the airline to your Platinum Card® Account. American Express relies on airlines to submit the correct information on airline transactions to identify incidental fee purchases. If you do not see a credit for a qualifying incidental purchase on your eligible Card after 8 weeks, simply call the number on the back of your Card. Qualifying airlines are subject to change. See terms & conditions for more details. $200 Uber Cash: Platinum Card® Members can ride or dine in style with $15 in Uber Cash each month, plus a bonus $20 in December after adding their Card to their Uber account. Use your Uber Cash on rides and orders in the U.S. when you select an Amex Card for your transaction. $199 CLEAR® Plus Credit: CLEAR® Plus helps get you to your gate faster by using unique facial attributes to verify you are you at 50+ airports nationwide. Receive up to $199 in statement credits per calendar year after you pay for your CLEAR Plus Membership (subject to auto-renewal) with the Platinum Card®. Receive either a $120 statement credit every 4 years for a Global Entry application fee or a statement credit up to $85 every 4.5 years for a TSA PreCheck® (through a TSA official enrollment provider) application fee, when charged to your Platinum Card®. Card Members approved for Global Entry will also receive access to TSA PreCheck at no additional cost. Shop Saks with Platinum: Get up to $100 in statement credits annually for purchases in Saks Fifth Avenue stores or at saks.com on your Platinum Card®. That's up to $50 in statement credits semi-annually. Enrollment required. Use Global Dining Access by Resy to access premium dining experiences. Receive Priority Notify and unlock insider access to some of the world's most sought-after restaurants with Global Dining Access by Resy. Download the Resy iOS app or log into Resy.com and add your Platinum Card® to your Resy profile to take advantage of your special benefits and discover restaurants near you. $695 annual fee. Terms Apply.



The Platinum Card® from American Express is a leader in the luxury card world. And it totally earns that rep. Cardholders get access to more than 1,400 airport lounges worldwide, including Amex's own Centurion Lounges, which are like first-class lounges for your credit card. Terms apply. Here are some of the main credits and perks included: $200 hotel credit when you book through Fine Hotels + Resorts

when you book through Fine Hotels + Resorts $200 in annual airline fee credits

$199 CLEAR® Plus Credit to breeze through airport security

to breeze through airport security $155 Walmart+ Credit

Up to $240 annually in digital entertainment credits for services like Hulu, Disney+, and more

for services like Hulu, Disney+, and more $200 Uber Cash ($15 each month, plus a bonus $20 in December)

($15 each month, plus a bonus $20 in December) Gold elite status at Hilton Honors and Marriott Bonvoy

at Hilton Honors and Marriott Bonvoy And way more!

Terms apply; enrollment may be required This card comes with a $695 annual fee (see rates and fees). And unlike most regular credit cards, it doesn't have a preset credit limit. Instead, your available spending power adjusts over time based on your spending history and credit profile. You can check it anytime in the Amex app before making a big purchase. Another huge incentive is the current welcome offer: Apply and find out if you are eligible for as high as 175,000 Membership Rewards® Points after spending $8,000 in eligible purchases on your new Card in your first 6 months of Membership. Welcome offers vary and you may not be eligible for an offer. Find out your offer today. Apply for The Platinum Card® from American Express and start enjoying those luxury perks! Delta SkyMiles® Reserve American Express Card: A shortcut to elite Medallion status

Delta SkyMiles® Reserve American Express Card

Credit Score Circle with letter I in it. Falling within this credit range does not guarantee approval by the issuer. An application must be submitted to the issuer for a potential approval decision. There are different types of credit scores and creditors use a variety of credit scores to make lending decisions.



Good/Excellent (670-850)



Intro APR Purchases: N/A Balance Transfers: N/A APR 20.24%-29.24% Variable

Rewards Circle with letter I in it. Earn 3X Miles on Delta purchases. Earn 1X Mile on all other eligible purchases. 1X-3X miles Annual Fee $650 Welcome Offer Circle with letter I in it. Earn 100,000 Bonus Miles after you spend $6,000 in eligible purchases on your new Card in your first 6 months of Card Membership. 100,000 Bottom Line This card comes with huge perks if you are a loyal Delta customer. The annual fee pays for itself in a hurry if you are able to take advantage of all this card has to offer.

Pros/Cons Welcome offer Airport lounge access Companion certificate Travel credits Free checked bag Annual fee Lounge access limitations Lackluster purchase rewards

Card Details Earn 100,000 Bonus Miles after you spend $6,000 in eligible purchases on your new Card in your first 6 months of Card Membership. Delta SkyMiles® Reserve American Express Card Members receive 15 Visits per Medallion® Year to the Delta Sky Club® when flying Delta and can unlock an unlimited number of Visits after spending $75,000 in purchases on your Card in a calendar year. Plus, you’ll receive four One-Time Guest Passes each Medallion Year so you can share the experience with family and friends when traveling Delta together. Enjoy complimentary access to The Centurion® Lounge when you book a Delta flight with your Reserve Card. Receive $2,500 Medallion® Qualification Dollars with MQD Headstart each Medallion Qualification Year and earn $1 MQD for each $10 in purchases on your Delta SkyMiles® Reserve American Express Card with MQD Boost to get closer to Status next Medallion Year. Enjoy a Companion Certificate on a First Class, Delta Comfort+®, or Main Cabin round-trip flight to select destinations each year after renewal of your Card. The Companion Certificate requires payment of government-imposed taxes and fees of between $22 and $250 (for itineraries with up to four flight segments). Baggage charges and other restrictions apply. $240 Resy Credit: When you use your Delta SkyMiles® Reserve American Express Card for eligible purchases with U.S. Resy restaurants, you can earn up to $20 each month in statement credits. Enrollment required. $120 Rideshare Credit: Earn up to $10 back in statement credits each month after you use your Delta SkyMiles® Reserve American Express Card to pay for U.S. rideshare purchases with select providers. Enrollment required. Delta SkyMiles® Reserve American Express Card Members get 15% off when using miles to book Award Travel on Delta flights through delta.com and the Fly Delta app. Discount not applicable to partner-operated flights or to taxes and fees. With your Delta SkyMiles® Reserve American Express Card, receive upgrade priority over other Medallion Members within the same Medallion tier and fare class grouping when you fly with Delta. Earn 3X Miles on Delta purchases and earn 1X Miles on all other eligible purchases. No Foreign Transaction Fees. $650 Annual Fee. Apply with confidence. Know if you're approved for a Card with no impact to your credit score. If you're approved and you choose to accept this Card, your credit score may be impacted. Terms Apply.

