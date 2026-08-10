These Streaming Subscriptions Could Be Earning You 6% Cash Back With Amex Blue Cash Preferred

Most households are in the same spot, stacked with streaming apps. A third pay more than $100 a month on subscriptions, and some top $150, according to Motley Fool Money research .

Between my wife and me, we pay for more streaming than we could ever watch. I'm tempted to blame the kids (we keep most services for their shows). But the truth is I'm the one who signs up for a free trial and forgets it exists.

You're probably paying for streaming right now and earning nothing back on it. The Blue Cash Preferred® Card from American Express fixes that with 6% cash back on select U.S. streaming subscriptions.

This card is a smart choice for earning top-tier rewards on everyday purchases. It features a market-leading rate of a whopping 6% cash back at U.S. supermarkets (on up to $6,000 per year), 6% on select U.S. streaming services, and 3% on U.S. gas and transit . Plus, there’s a strong welcome offer. With 0% intro APR on purchases and balance transfers for the first 12 months and $0 annual fee for the first year (then $95), it’s one of our favorite credit cards for a reason. Terms apply.

Welcome Offer Circle with letter I in it. You may be eligible for as high as $300 cash back after spending $3,000 in purchases on your new Card in the first 6 months. Welcome offers vary and you may not be eligible for an offer. Cash back is received as Reward Dollars, redeemable for statement credit or at Amazon.com checkout. Terms Apply.

Rewards Circle with letter I in it. Earn 6% cash back at U.S. supermarkets on up to $6,000 per year in eligible purchases (then 1%), 6% cash back on select U.S. streaming subscriptions, 3% cash back at eligible U.S. gas stations and on transit (including taxis/rideshare, parking, tolls, trains, buses and more) purchases and 1% cash back on other purchases. Cash Back is received in the form of Reward Dollars that can be redeemed as a statement credit and at Amazon.com checkout.

Falling within this credit range does not guarantee approval by the issuer. An application must be submitted to the issuer for a potential approval decision. There are different types of credit scores and creditors use a variety of credit scores to make lending decisions.

Circle with letter I in it. Falling within this credit range does not guarantee approval by the issuer. An application must be submitted to the issuer for a potential approval decision. There are different types of credit scores and creditors use a variety of credit scores to make lending decisions.

Circle with letter I in it. Falling within this credit range does not guarantee approval by the issuer. An application must be submitted to the issuer for a potential approval decision. There are different types of credit scores and creditors use a variety of credit scores to make lending decisions.

Falling within this credit range does not guarantee approval by the issuer. An application must be submitted to the issuer for a potential approval decision. There are different types of credit scores and creditors use a variety of credit scores to make lending decisions.

Circle with letter I in it. Falling within this credit range does not guarantee approval by the issuer. An application must be submitted to the issuer for a potential approval decision. There are different types of credit scores and creditors use a variety of credit scores to make lending decisions.

Circle with letter I in it. Falling within this credit range does not guarantee approval by the issuer. An application must be submitted to the issuer for a potential approval decision. There are different types of credit scores and creditors use a variety of credit scores to make lending decisions.

We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.

We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.

The streaming services that earn 6% cash back

The Amex Blue Cash Preferred earns 6% cash back on a set list of U.S. streaming services (terms apply; enrollment may be required). Amex publishes the official list, and most of the big names are on it.

Here are the eligible services, grouped by type as of August 2026:

Video and movies: Netflix, Hulu, Disney+, HBO Max, Prime Video, Peacock, Paramount+, Apple TV+, Starz, AMC+, Discovery+, MGM+, Britbox, and YouTube Premium

Netflix, Hulu, Disney+, HBO Max, Prime Video, Peacock, Paramount+, Apple TV+, Starz, AMC+, Discovery+, MGM+, Britbox, and YouTube Premium Live TV and sports: YouTube TV, Fubo TV, Sling TV, DirecTV Stream, ESPN, MLB.TV, and NBA League Pass

YouTube TV, Fubo TV, Sling TV, DirecTV Stream, ESPN, MLB.TV, and NBA League Pass Music and audio: Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music Unlimited, YouTube Music Premium, Pandora, TIDAL, SiriusXM, iHeartRadio, Audible, Kindle Unlimited, and Luminary

One catch: if a third party bills you, the 6% may not apply. That covers services bundled with your cable, internet, or phone plan, or billed through another platform.

The 6% on streaming has no spending cap, so heavy streamers keep earning all year. Anything not on the list earns the standard 1% cash back instead. Amex updates the official list over time, so check your lineup against it before you count on the 6%.

Plus, a $120 Disney streaming credit

The Amex Blue Cash Preferred gives up to $120 back a year on Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN. You get up to $10 back each month as a statement credit after you use the card to pay for eligible subscriptions (terms apply). That covers the standalone services and the bundle.

Enrollment is required, so you have to sign up before the credit kicks in. After that, just pay your Disney+, Hulu, or ESPN bill with the card each month and the credit posts on its own.

By the way, the credit stacks on top of the 6% cash back you already earn on those services. For a household already paying for Disney streaming, that's close to free money every month.

More cash back on groceries, gas, and transit

The Amex Blue Cash Preferred earns the same 6% cash back at U.S. supermarkets (on up to $6,000 per year in eligible purchases), then 1% after that. That grocery rate is strong enough that it earned our award for the Best Credit Card for Groceries for 2026.

The card also earns 3% cash back at U.S. gas stations and transit (including taxis/rideshare, parking, tolls, trains, buses and more), and 1% on everything else. For most households, groceries and streaming are where this card does its heavy lifting.

When the Amex Blue Cash Preferred earns back its annual fee

The Amex Blue Cash Preferred has a $0 intro annual fee for the first year, then $95. (See rates and fees.)

But it's definitely worth paying if your streaming and grocery spending is high enough for the 6% cash back to cover the annual fee.

Groceries are where the bigger payback likely is. My wife and I could easily max out the $6,000 annual spend limit, giving us an easy $360 in cash back. Spending $100 per month on streaming services gives us an additional $72 back in a year. Not to mention the $120 Disney+ credit. All up, that's a $552 back the first year, or $457 back once the annual fee kicks in.

This card won't earn you travel points you can transfer. But if you want simple cash back on spending you already do, it's one of the best credit cards for everyday value.