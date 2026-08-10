These Streaming Subscriptions Could Be Earning You 6% Cash Back With Amex Blue Cash Preferred
You're probably paying for streaming right now and earning nothing back on it. The Blue Cash Preferred® Card from American Express fixes that with 6% cash back on select U.S. streaming subscriptions.
Between my wife and me, we pay for more streaming than we could ever watch. I'm tempted to blame the kids (we keep most services for their shows). But the truth is I'm the one who signs up for a free trial and forgets it exists.
Most households are in the same spot, stacked with streaming apps. A third pay more than $100 a month on subscriptions, and some top $150, according to Motley Fool Money research.
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Intro APR
Purchases: 0% on purchases, 12 months
Balance Transfers: 0%, 12 months
APR
19.49%-28.49% Variable
Rewards Earn 6% cash back at U.S. supermarkets on up to $6,000 per year in eligible purchases (then 1%), 6% cash back on select U.S. streaming subscriptions, 3% cash back at eligible U.S. gas stations and on transit (including taxis/rideshare, parking, tolls, trains, buses and more) purchases and 1% cash back on other purchases. Cash Back is received in the form of Reward Dollars that can be redeemed as a statement credit and at Amazon.com checkout.
1%-6% Cash Back
Annual Fee
$0 intro annual fee for the first year, then $95.
Welcome Offer You may be eligible for as high as $300 cash back after spending $3,000 in purchases on your new Card in the first 6 months. Welcome offers vary and you may not be eligible for an offer. Cash back is received as Reward Dollars, redeemable for statement credit or at Amazon.com checkout. Terms Apply.
As High As $300 Cash Back. Find Out Your Offer.
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This card is a smart choice for earning top-tier rewards on everyday purchases. It features a market-leading rate of a whopping 6% cash back at U.S. supermarkets (on up to $6,000 per year), 6% on select U.S. streaming services, and 3% on U.S. gas and transit. Plus, there’s a strong welcome offer. With 0% intro APR on purchases and balance transfers for the first 12 months and $0 annual fee for the first year (then $95), it’s one of our favorite credit cards for a reason. Terms apply.Read Full Review
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- Big welcome offer
- U.S. supermarkets rewards
- U.S. gas stations rewards
- Streaming subscription rewards
- Annual fee
- Foreign transaction fee
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- Apply and find out your welcome offer. As High As $300 cash back* after you spend $3,000 in purchases on your new Card within the first 6 months of Card Membership. Welcome offers vary and you may not be eligible for an offer. Apply, and if approved: 1. Find out your offer amount 2. Accept the Card with your offer 3. Spend $3,000 in 6 months 4. Receive the cash back. *Cash back is received in the form of Reward Dollars that can be redeemed for a statement credit or at Amazon.com checkout.
- $0 intro annual fee for the first year, then $95.
- Enjoy 0% intro APR on purchases and balance transfers for 12 months from the date of account opening. After that, your APR will be a variable APR of 19.49%-28.49%.
- Plan It®: Buy now, pay later with Plan It. Split purchases of $100 or more into equal monthly installments with a fixed fee so you don’t have the pressure of paying all at once. Simply select the purchase in your online account or the American Express® App to see your plan options. Plus, you’ll still earn rewards on purchases the way you usually do.
- Earn 6% cash back at U.S. supermarkets on up to $6,000 per year in eligible purchases (then 1%), 6% cash back on select U.S. streaming subscriptions, 3% cash back at eligible U.S. gas stations and on transit (including taxis/rideshare, parking, tolls, trains, buses and more) purchases and 1% cash back on other purchases. Cash Back is received in the form of Reward Dollars that can be redeemed as a statement credit and at Amazon.com checkout.
- Get up to a $10 monthly statement credit after using your enrolled Blue Cash Preferred® Card for a subscription purchase, including a bundle subscription purchase, at DisneyPlus.com, Hulu.com, or Stream.ESPN.com U.S. websites. Subject to auto-renewal.
- Terms Apply.
The streaming services that earn 6% cash back
The Amex Blue Cash Preferred earns 6% cash back on a set list of U.S. streaming services (terms apply; enrollment may be required). Amex publishes the official list, and most of the big names are on it.
Here are the eligible services, grouped by type as of August 2026:
- Video and movies: Netflix, Hulu, Disney+, HBO Max, Prime Video, Peacock, Paramount+, Apple TV+, Starz, AMC+, Discovery+, MGM+, Britbox, and YouTube Premium
- Live TV and sports: YouTube TV, Fubo TV, Sling TV, DirecTV Stream, ESPN, MLB.TV, and NBA League Pass
- Music and audio: Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music Unlimited, YouTube Music Premium, Pandora, TIDAL, SiriusXM, iHeartRadio, Audible, Kindle Unlimited, and Luminary
One catch: if a third party bills you, the 6% may not apply. That covers services bundled with your cable, internet, or phone plan, or billed through another platform.
The 6% on streaming has no spending cap, so heavy streamers keep earning all year. Anything not on the list earns the standard 1% cash back instead. Amex updates the official list over time, so check your lineup against it before you count on the 6%.
Plus, a $120 Disney streaming credit
The Amex Blue Cash Preferred gives up to $120 back a year on Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN. You get up to $10 back each month as a statement credit after you use the card to pay for eligible subscriptions (terms apply). That covers the standalone services and the bundle.
Enrollment is required, so you have to sign up before the credit kicks in. After that, just pay your Disney+, Hulu, or ESPN bill with the card each month and the credit posts on its own.
By the way, the credit stacks on top of the 6% cash back you already earn on those services. For a household already paying for Disney streaming, that's close to free money every month.
More cash back on groceries, gas, and transit
The Amex Blue Cash Preferred earns the same 6% cash back at U.S. supermarkets (on up to $6,000 per year in eligible purchases), then 1% after that. That grocery rate is strong enough that it earned our award for the Best Credit Card for Groceries for 2026.
The card also earns 3% cash back at U.S. gas stations and transit (including taxis/rideshare, parking, tolls, trains, buses and more), and 1% on everything else. For most households, groceries and streaming are where this card does its heavy lifting.
When the Amex Blue Cash Preferred earns back its annual fee
The Amex Blue Cash Preferred has a $0 intro annual fee for the first year, then $95. (See rates and fees.)
But it's definitely worth paying if your streaming and grocery spending is high enough for the 6% cash back to cover the annual fee.
Groceries are where the bigger payback likely is. My wife and I could easily max out the $6,000 annual spend limit, giving us an easy $360 in cash back. Spending $100 per month on streaming services gives us an additional $72 back in a year. Not to mention the $120 Disney+ credit. All up, that's a $552 back the first year, or $457 back once the annual fee kicks in.
This card won't earn you travel points you can transfer. But if you want simple cash back on spending you already do, it's one of the best credit cards for everyday value.
Our Research Expert
Editorial Note: This content is not provided by American Express. Any opinions, analyses, reviews or recommendations expressed in this article are those of the author's alone, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by American Express.
Motley Fool Stock DisclosuresAmerican Express is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. Joel O'Leary has positions in Amazon and Target. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Amazon, American Express, Apple, Netflix, and Target. The Motley Fool recommends Capital One Financial. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.
For rates and fees for Blue Cash Preferred® Card from American Express, click here