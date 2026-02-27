This $0 Annual Fee Grocery Card Beats the Fancy Rewards Cards
The average American household spends over $5,700 a year on groceries. That's a lot of receipts -- and a lot of cash back left on the table if you're not using the right card.
Most people assume the best rewards cards are the ones with hefty annual fees. But after reviewing dozens of cards, I can absolutely tell you that's not always true. Sometimes the smartest move is a no-annual-fee card that quietly earns in all the right places.
The Capital One Savor Cash Rewards Credit Card (see rates and fees) is one of those cards. It earns 3% cash back on dining, entertainment, popular streaming services and at grocery stores (excluding superstores like Walmart® and Target®) -- all with a $0 annual fee (see rates and fees).
For a lot of households, that combination is genuinely hard to beat.
A welcome offer worth paying attention to
Before we get into the everyday rewards, let's talk about the welcome offer.
Right now you can earn a one-time $200 cash bonus once you spend $500 on purchases within the first 3 months from account opening.
That's a pretty low spending threshold -- just a couple hundred dollars a month. For most people, groceries and a couple of dinners out will get you there without trying.
That $200 essentially gives you a head start on rewards before you've even settled into using the card.
Earning cash back on daily spending
This is where the Capital One Savor really starts to shine. Here's a quick breakdown of the earning categories:
- 3% cash back on dining, entertainment, popular streaming services and at grocery stores (excluding superstores like Walmart® and Target®)
- 5% cash back on hotels, vacation rentals and rental cars booked through Capital One Travel
- 8% cash back on Capital One Entertainment purchases
- 1% cash back on all other purchases
Think about how much of your monthly spending falls into those 3% categories. Groceries. Takeout. Netflix. A movie or concert here and there. For a lot of households, that's a significant chunk of the budget -- all earning at 3% with no annual fee dragging down the math.
Compared to a premium card charging $95 or $250 a year, you'd need to spend a significant amount just to break even on the fee before you start actually "winning."
No annual fee to worry about
Annual fee cards aren't always bad. But they require you to do math every year to justify them.
With the Capital One Savor, you skip all of that worry. There's no annual fee and no foreign transaction fees either (see rates and fees). So whether you're at your usual grocery store or traveling internationally, you're not getting dinged.
The cash back also doesn't expire for the life of the account, and there's no cap on how much you can earn. That's a clean, simple setup -- no rotating categories to track, no quarterly sign-ups required.
The 0% intro APR is a nice bonus
If you're planning a larger purchase or want to consolidate some existing debt, the Capital One Savor also comes with a 0% intro APR on purchases and balance transfers for 12 months. After that, a 18.49% - 28.49% (Variable) APR applies. There's also a balance transfer fee: 3% for the first 12 months; 4% at a promotional APR that Capital One may offer you at any other time.
This isn't a reason to carry a balance long-term -- the math rarely works in your favor once interest kicks in. But if you're strategic about it, the 0% intro APR period gives you some breathing room.
The bottom line
The Capital One Savor Cash Rewards Credit Card earns top-tier cash back at grocery stores, restaurants, and streaming services -- and it does it without charging you an annual fee (see rates and fees).
For households trying to earn rewards without overthinking it, that's a pretty compelling deal.
You're not giving anything up to skip the fancy annual-fee-based card. You might actually come out ahead.
Read our full Capital One Savor Cash Rewards Credit Card review to learn more and apply.
Our Research Expert
