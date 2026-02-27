This $0 Annual Fee Grocery Card Beats the Fancy Rewards Cards

The average American household spends over $5,700 a year on groceries. That's a lot of receipts -- and a lot of cash back left on the table if you're not using the right card.

Most people assume the best rewards cards are the ones with hefty annual fees. But after reviewing dozens of cards, I can absolutely tell you that's not always true. Sometimes the smartest move is a no-annual-fee card that quietly earns in all the right places.

The Capital One Savor Cash Rewards Credit Card (see rates and fees) is one of those cards. It earns 3% cash back on dining, entertainment, popular streaming services and at grocery stores (excluding superstores like Walmart® and Target®) -- all with a $0 annual fee (see rates and fees).

For a lot of households, that combination is genuinely hard to beat.

A welcome offer worth paying attention to

Before we get into the everyday rewards, let's talk about the welcome offer.

Right now you can earn a one-time $200 cash bonus once you spend $500 on purchases within the first 3 months from account opening.

That's a pretty low spending threshold -- just a couple hundred dollars a month. For most people, groceries and a couple of dinners out will get you there without trying.

That $200 essentially gives you a head start on rewards before you've even settled into using the card.

Earning cash back on daily spending

This is where the Capital One Savor really starts to shine. Here's a quick breakdown of the earning categories:

3% cash back on dining, entertainment, popular streaming services and at grocery stores (excluding superstores like Walmart® and Target®)

on dining, entertainment, popular streaming services and at grocery stores (excluding superstores like Walmart® and Target®) 5% cash back on hotels, vacation rentals and rental cars booked through Capital One Travel

on hotels, vacation rentals and rental cars booked through Capital One Travel 8% cash back on Capital One Entertainment purchases

on Capital One Entertainment purchases 1% cash back on all other purchases

Think about how much of your monthly spending falls into those 3% categories. Groceries. Takeout. Netflix. A movie or concert here and there. For a lot of households, that's a significant chunk of the budget -- all earning at 3% with no annual fee dragging down the math.

Compared to a premium card charging $95 or $250 a year, you'd need to spend a significant amount just to break even on the fee before you start actually "winning."