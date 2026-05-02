This 0% Intro APR Card Can Give You Real Breathing Room in 2026
Looking for a way to hit the pause button on credit card debt? If so, you don't need fairy dust or a magic wand -- you just need the Citi® Diamond Preferred® Card, from our partner.
There's a reason we named the Citi Diamond Preferred the Best Balance Transfer Credit Card of 2026. It's because it offers one of the longest 0% intro APR periods available, plus an extra-low intro balance transfer fee to help you save even more.
Here's what to know about the Citi Diamond Preferred, and how it can help you save this year and next.
Citi Diamond Preferred: Our favorite balance transfer card
The Citi Diamond Preferred comes with one of the better 0% intro APR offers out there.
You'll get:
- 0% intro APR for 21 months on Balance Transfers
- 0% intro APR for 12 months on Purchases
- After the intro periods, a 16.49% - 27.24% (Variable) APR applies
If you're looking to get rid of existing debt, the Citi Diamond Preferred is hard to beat. You'll get almost two years to save on balance transfers, and low fees. There is an intro balance transfer fee of 3% of each transfer (minimum $5) completed within the first 4 months of account opening. After that, your fee will be 5% of each transfer (minimum $5).
Most other top cards have a balance transfer fee of 5%. That 2% difference might not seem like much -- but if you're moving thousands of dollars in debt, that adds up. Just make sure you move your balance in the first four months to get the lower fee.
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Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR
Purchases: 0%, 12 months on Purchases
Balance Transfers: 0%, 21 months on Balance Transfers
Regular APR
16.49% - 27.24% (Variable)
Rewards
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Annual Fee
$0
Welcome Offer
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This card sets itself apart with one of the longest 0% intro APR periods available — 21 months on qualifying balance transfers — plus a lower intro balance transfer fee of just 3% for the first 4 months. That combination can help you move your balance for less and pay it down without interest for nearly two years. If you want maximum time to get out of debt while keeping upfront costs low, this is one of the strongest offers available right now.Read Full Review
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- Great intro APR
- No annual fee
- Free credit score monitoring
- No rewards
- Foreign transaction fee
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- 0% Intro APR on balance transfers for 21 months and on purchases for 12 months from date of account opening. After that the variable APR will be 16.49% - 27.24%, based on your creditworthiness. Balance transfers must be completed within 4 months of account opening.
- There is an intro balance transfer fee of 3% of each transfer (minimum $5) completed within the first 4 months of account opening. After that, your fee will be 5% of each transfer (minimum $5).
- No Annual Fee - our low intro rates and all the benefits don't come with a yearly charge.
- Buy now and pay later. Split your payment for eligible purchases of $75 or more into a fixed payment with Citi® Flex Pay.
- Get free access to your FICO® Score online.
What is a balance transfer?
The very idea of a balance transfer might seem too good to be true. But if you think about it, they actually make sense for issuers and card users. Here's how they work:
- I apply for, and get, a credit card card with a 0% intro APR offer.
- I decide to execute a balance transfer. That means the issuer of my new card pays off my existing debt, then "moves" it to my new card.
- In exchange, they charge me a "balance transfer fee" -- around 3% to 5% of the amount transferred. (This is what makes balance transfers worth it for issuers. They can also make money on the variable APR that kicks in after your 0% period ends.)
- Now, I can pay off my debt at an introductory 0% interest for 21 months, in the case of the Diamond Preferred. In exchange for that one-time balance transfer fee, I can save hundreds or thousands in interest over almost two years.
One important caveat: Issuers generally won't let you move a balance from another one of their cards. That means in the case of the Citi Diamond Preferred, you can't transfer a balance from another Citi card. Make sure you're not double-dipping with issuers here.
Want to see what all the top card issuers have to offer? See our list of the best balance transfer cards available now.
Wells Fargo Reflect® Card: A great alternative
Another one of our favorite balance transfer cards: the Wells Fargo Reflect® Card (rates and fees), which comes with:
- 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers (after that, a 17.49%, 23.99%, or 28.24% Variable APR applies)
- A balance transfer fee of 5%, min: $5
You'll notice the Wells Fargo Reflect® Card has a higher balance transfer fee than the Citi Diamond Preferred. Again, that can make a substantial difference if you're transferring a big balance. On the other hand, it offers a long intro APR on purchases, too, not just balance transfers.
We named the Wells Fargo Reflect® Card the Best 0% Intro APR Credit Card for a reason. If you want a way to save on existing debt and upcoming big buys, the Wells Fargo Reflect® Card should be the first place you look.
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Wells Fargo Reflect® Card
Apply Now for Wells Fargo Reflect® Card
On Wells Fargo's Secure Website.
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5.00/5 Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.
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Best for long 0% intro APR
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Intro: 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers
Purchases: 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases
Balance Transfers: 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on qualifying balance transfers
Regular: 17.49%, 23.99%, or 28.24% Variable APR
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5.00/5 Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.
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Best for long 0% intro APR
Our Research Expert
Motley Fool Stock DisclosuresCitigroup is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. Wells Fargo is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Target and Visa. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.