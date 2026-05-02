This 0% Intro APR Card Can Give You Real Breathing Room in 2026

Looking for a way to hit the pause button on credit card debt? If so, you don't need fairy dust or a magic wand -- you just need the Citi® Diamond Preferred® Card, from our partner.

There's a reason we named the Citi Diamond Preferred the Best Balance Transfer Credit Card of 2026. It's because it offers one of the longest 0% intro APR periods available, plus an extra-low intro balance transfer fee to help you save even more.

Here's what to know about the Citi Diamond Preferred, and how it can help you save this year and next.

Citi Diamond Preferred: Our favorite balance transfer card

The Citi Diamond Preferred comes with one of the better 0% intro APR offers out there.

You'll get:

0% intro APR for 21 months on Balance Transfers

0% intro APR for 12 months on Purchases

After the intro periods, a 16.49% - 27.24% (Variable) APR applies

If you're looking to get rid of existing debt, the Citi Diamond Preferred is hard to beat. You'll get almost two years to save on balance transfers, and low fees. There is an intro balance transfer fee of 3% of each transfer (minimum $5) completed within the first 4 months of account opening. After that, your fee will be 5% of each transfer (minimum $5).

Most other top cards have a balance transfer fee of 5%. That 2% difference might not seem like much -- but if you're moving thousands of dollars in debt, that adds up. Just make sure you move your balance in the first four months to get the lower fee.