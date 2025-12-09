This 0% Intro APR Card Can Give You Real Breathing Room in 2026

If 2026 is the year you want to get ahead of debt or manage a big purchase without stress, the Wells Fargo Reflect® Card (rates and fees) is one of the few tools that offers true breathing room.

It gives you nearly two full years to hit pause on interest.

Here's how the Wells Fargo Reflect® Card can buy you time, space, and build momentum on debt.

Intro APR offer spanning nearly two years

Most 0% intro APR cards tap out around 12 to 15 months, or they only apply to either balance transfers or new purchases.

The Wells Fargo Reflect® Card stretches that runway-- 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on qualifying balance transfers and 21 months from account opening on purchases, giving you nearly two years to work through a payoff plan at your own pace. (After the intro period ends, a 17.74%, 24.24%, or 28.49% Variable APR will apply.)

During that interest-free window, every payment goes straight to the principal. That not only saves you money on interest, it speeds up your entire payoff timeline.