This 0% Intro APR Card Comes With No Interest Until December 2027

Nearly half of all American families carry a credit card balance from month to month. And with the average APR now sitting right around 21%, that debt gets more expensive by the day.

That's where a 0% intro APR card becomes one of the smartest financial tools you can use. If you're staring at a high-interest balance -- or planning a large purchase you won't pay off in full right away -- the right card can save you hundreds in interest and get you to a $0 balance faster.

The Chase Slate® credit card (see rates and fees) is one of the best options available right now for doing exactly that.

What the Chase Slate offers

The Chase Slate® is built for one thing: giving you a long stretch of 0% intro APR to work with. And honestly, when your goal is paying down debt or financing a big purchase, that's exactly what you need -- time.

The card comes with 0% Intro APR on Purchases and Balance Transfers for 21 months. After that, a 18.24% - 28.24% Variable APR applies.

In my experience covering credit cards, 21 months is about as generous as it gets right now.

A few other card features:

$0 annual fee -- you keep every dollar you save

-- you keep every dollar you save Purchase protection covering new items against damage or theft for 120 days (up to $500 per item)

covering new items against damage or theft for 120 days (up to $500 per item) Extended warranty protection that adds one full year to U.S. manufacturer warranties of three years or less

that adds one full year to U.S. manufacturer warranties of three years or less Free credit monitoring -- Chase Credit Journey gives you access to your credit score, a customized improvement plan from Experian, and identity monitoring at no cost

That extended warranty perk is easy to forget about, but it can come in handy for bigger stuff. If you're buying appliances, electronics, or anything with a short manufacturer warranty, an extra year of coverage at no added cost is a nice bonus.