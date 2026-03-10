This 0% Intro APR Card Comes With No Interest Until December 2027

Nearly half of all American families carry a credit card balance from month to month. And with the average APR now sitting right around 21%, that debt gets more expensive by the day.

That's where a 0% intro APR card becomes one of the smartest financial tools you can use. If you're staring at a high-interest balance -- or planning a large purchase you won't pay off in full right away -- the right card can save you hundreds in interest and get you to a $0 balance faster.

The Chase Slate® credit card (see rates and fees) is one of the best options available right now for doing exactly that.

What the Chase Slate offers

The Chase Slate® is built for one thing: giving you a long stretch of 0% intro APR to work with. And honestly, when your goal is paying down debt or financing a big purchase, that's exactly what you need -- time.

The card comes with 0% Intro APR on Purchases and Balance Transfers for 21 months. After that, a 18.24% - 28.24% Variable APR applies.

In my experience covering credit cards, 21 months is about as generous as it gets right now.

A few other card features:

  • $0 annual fee -- you keep every dollar you save
  • Purchase protection covering new items against damage or theft for 120 days (up to $500 per item)
  • Extended warranty protection that adds one full year to U.S. manufacturer warranties of three years or less
  • Free credit monitoring -- Chase Credit Journey gives you access to your credit score, a customized improvement plan from Experian, and identity monitoring at no cost

That extended warranty perk is easy to forget about, but it can come in handy for bigger stuff. If you're buying appliances, electronics, or anything with a short manufacturer warranty, an extra year of coverage at no added cost is a nice bonus.

Chase Slate®
Credit Score: Circle with letter I in it. Falling within this credit range does not guarantee approval by the issuer. An application must be submitted to the issuer for a potential approval decision. There are different types of credit scores and creditors use a variety of credit scores to make lending decisions.
Recommended Credit Score required for this offer is: Good/Excellent (670-850)
How a balance transfer could save you hundreds

Here's a real-money example. Say you're carrying $6,000 on a credit card charging 22% APR. If you paid $300 a month toward that balance, you'd pay it off in about 26 months -- but you'd hand over roughly $1,500 in interest along the way.

Instead, if you balance transfer that same $6,000 to the Chase Slate®, the math looks completely different. Those same $300 per month payments would wipe out the entire debt in 21 months, and you'd pay $0 in interest doing it.

A balance transfer fee applies: Either $5 or 5% of the amount of each transfer, whichever is greater. On a $6,000 balance, that's a one-time $300 fee upfront. So even with that upfront cost you're looking at over $1,200 in interest savings, and a faster payoff timeline.

Using it for a big purchase coming up

A 0% intro APR card isn't just for existing debt. It's also a smart strategy for large planned purchases.

Instead of draining your emergency fund or putting a charge on a card that's going to cost you 20%+ annually, you can use the Chase Slate® card. Spreading the payments across the intro APR window would mean paying zero interest.

The key is having a clear payoff plan and sticking to it. A 0% intro APR isn't "free money." It's just temporary interest relief.

Track and build your credit

The Chase Slate® can also help build toward better credit. Cardmembers may be eligible for a credit limit increase in as few as six months -- which can lower your credit utilization and give your score a meaningful bump.

Chase Credit Journey keeps tabs on everything else. You get free access to your credit score, a customized improvement plan from Experian, and identity monitoring -- all at no cost.

The bottom line

If credit card debt has been following you around for a while, you're not alone -- and you're not stuck.

Sometimes one smart move is all it takes to change the trajectory. Nearly two years of interest-free breathing room is a real opportunity. Read our full Chase Slate® review to learn more and apply now.

