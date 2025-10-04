This 0% Intro APR Card Is Quietly Exploding. Here's Why People Are Flocking to It
Credit card balances are surging again. According to the Federal Reserve Bank of New York, Americans now owe a staggering $1.21 trillion collectively on their credit cards.
With debt levels this high, every extra dollar in interest makes it harder to get ahead. That's why more people are turning to 0% intro APR credit cards -- they offer a chance to press pause on interest and actually make progress paying balances down.
One card in particular is super popular: the Wells Fargo Reflect® Card (rates and fees).
It's our 2025 award winner for Best 0% APR Card and earned a perfect 5 out of 5 star rating from our Motley Fool Money experts.
One of the longest intro APR periods available today
Most 0% intro APR cards offer interest relief for 12 to 15 months. The Wells Fargo Reflect® Card goes way further.
Cardholders can get 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on qualifying balance transfers and 21 months from account opening on new purchases (an ongoing 16.99%, 23.49%, or 28.74% Variable APR applies after). That's nearly two full years without finance charges piling up.
Here are the key terms to know:
- Balance transfers must be made within the first 120 days to qualify for the intro APR offer.
- There's a balance transfer fee of 5%, min: $5 on each transfer.
For anyone stuck in a pile of high-interest debt, this kind of runway can be life-changing. And the numbers prove just how powerful this window can be.
Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers
Purchases: 0% intro APR on purchases for 21 months from account opening
Balance Transfers: 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on qualifying balance transfers
Regular APR
16.99%, 23.49%, or 28.74% Variable APR
Rewards
N/A
Annual Fee
$0
Welcome Offer
N/A
-
This no-frills card is a solid choice if your priority is to avoid credit card interest for as long as possible. It offers an incredible 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers (16.99%, 23.49%, or 28.74% Variable APR after). The balance transfer fee (5%; $5 min.) is higher than some cards, but if you want an equally long intro APR on purchases and balance transfers, this card is hard to beat.Read Full Review
-
- Long 0% intro APR offer
- No annual fee
- Cellphone protection
- Balance transfer fee
- Foreign transaction fee
- No rewards program
-
- Apply Now to take advantage of this offer and learn more about product features, terms and conditions.
- 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers. 16.99%, 23.49%, or 28.74% variable APR thereafter; balance transfers made within 120 days qualify for the intro rate, BT fee of 5%, min: $5.
- $0 annual fee.
- Up to $600 of cell phone protection against damage or theft. Subject to a $25 deductible.
- Through My Wells Fargo Deals, you can get access to personalized deals from a variety of merchants. It's an easy way to earn cash back as an account credit when you shop, dine, or enjoy an experience simply by using an eligible Wells Fargo credit card.
A balance transfer example, saving $1,340
Let's say you currently owe $7,000 on a credit card with a 21% APR. If you made payments of $350 a month, it would take 25 months to clear the full balance and you'd pay about $1,690 in interest over that time.
With the Wells Fargo Reflect® Card, you could transfer that $7,000 balance during the 120-day window and pay $0 in interest during the 0% intro APR period for 21 months (16.99%, 23.49%, or 28.74% Variable APR applies after). Every single payment would go toward the actual balance instead of interest charges.
Even after accounting for the 5%, min: $5 transfer fee ($350 on a $7,000 transfer), you'd still save over $1,300 compared to leaving the debt where it is.
Financing a big purchase without extra stress
The Wells Fargo Reflect® Card also lets you spread out the cost of a big expense without the weight of interest charges.
Say you put a $3,000 home project on a card with a 21% APR. Paying it off over 18 months would cost a little over $500 in interest. With the Wells Fargo Reflect® Card, you'd pay $0 in interest during the 0% intro APR period for 21 months from account opening (16.99%, 23.49%, or 28.74% Variable APR applies after), and every dollar paid would go straight to the balance.
It's truly a great fit for many different use cases.
No annual fee, and other perks
The Wells Fargo Reflect® Card keeps things simple with a $0 annual fee -- so the savings you get from its long intro APR period aren't eaten away by yearly costs.
On top of that, cardholders also get a couple underrated perks that add real value:
- Cellphone protection: Get up to $600 in coverage against damage or theft when you pay your monthly bill with the card (subject to a $25 deductible).
- My Wells Fargo Deals: Unlock personalized offers at popular merchants. Just activate the deals and use your card -- cash rewards show up as a statement credit after you shop, dine, or book experiences.
These extras aren't the headline feature, but they're the kind of little wins that make the card more useful in everyday life.
My final take
0% intro APR cards can be a lifesaver, but only if you use them wisely.
I've seen people wipe out thousands in debt because every payment went straight to principal instead of interest. But I've also seen folks abuse the no-interest window and end up in a worse debt hole after the promo APR ended.
That's why my rule of thumb is simple: always have a payoff plan before you get a 0% intro APR card.
If you stick to that plan, the Wells Fargo Reflect® Card can give you nearly two years breathing room -- without costing you a dime in annual fees.
Compare the Wells Fargo Reflect® Card with today's top balance transfer cards here.
