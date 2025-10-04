This 0% Intro APR Card Is Quietly Exploding. Here's Why People Are Flocking to It

Credit card balances are surging again. According to the Federal Reserve Bank of New York, Americans now owe a staggering $1.21 trillion collectively on their credit cards.

With debt levels this high, every extra dollar in interest makes it harder to get ahead. That's why more people are turning to 0% intro APR credit cards -- they offer a chance to press pause on interest and actually make progress paying balances down.

One card in particular is super popular: the Wells Fargo Reflect® Card (rates and fees).

It's our 2025 award winner for Best 0% APR Card and earned a perfect 5 out of 5 star rating from our Motley Fool Money experts.

One of the longest intro APR periods available today

Most 0% intro APR cards offer interest relief for 12 to 15 months. The Wells Fargo Reflect® Card goes way further.

Cardholders can get 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on qualifying balance transfers and 21 months from account opening on new purchases (an ongoing 16.99%, 23.49%, or 28.74% Variable APR applies after). That's nearly two full years without finance charges piling up.

Here are the key terms to know:

Balance transfers must be made within the first 120 days to qualify for the intro APR offer.

to qualify for the intro APR offer. There's a balance transfer fee of 5%, min: $5 on each transfer.

For anyone stuck in a pile of high-interest debt, this kind of runway can be life-changing. And the numbers prove just how powerful this window can be.