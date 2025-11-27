This 0% Intro APR Card Lets You Skip Interest Payments in All of 2026, and Most of 2027, Too

The average U.S. household now carries ~$9,326 in credit card debt. And balances like that can take a real mental and emotional toll, with a large chunk of every monthly payment going towards interest.

That's why a long 0% intro APR card -- like the Wells Fargo Reflect® Card (rates and fees) -- can be such a powerful tool. It pauses interest to help you reset and finally make progress.

A rare lengthy break from interest charges

Right now, the Wells Fargo Reflect® Card has one of the longest intro APR offers you'll find in 2026.

Here's the offer breakdown:

  • 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on qualifying balance transfers and 21 months from account opening on purchases; a 17.74%, 24.24%, or 28.49% Variable APR applies after
  • Applies to both purchases and balance transfers made within 120 days
  • Balance transfer fee: 5%, min: $5
  • $0 annual fee

That's nearly two full years without interest. If you transferred a balance today, you could coast through all of 2026 and not start accruing interest until fall 2027.

As long as you're making minimum payments, you can save a HUGE amount of interest. And catch up way faster on your balance paydown because every payment you make goes straight toward debt principal.

For example, shifting a $6,000 balance from a card charging 25% APR could save over $1,500 in interest, even after the transfer fee. That's money you can use to actually reduce the debt -- not just tread water.

Wells Fargo Reflect® Card

Wells Fargo Reflect® Card
Built to help you, not distract you

A common mistake I see a lot of people make is chasing rewards instead of focusing on debt payoff.

I love a good welcome bonus or travel perk. But if you're carrying a balance, those rewards are extremely costly, because of the interest you're racking up behind the scenes.

So if I can give any single piece of advice to those struggling with credit card debt, focus on using the full 0% intro APR period to your advantage. Don't get distracted with rewards cards.

That's why I love the Wells Fargo Reflect® Card. It doesn't try to lure you with points or miles. Instead, it gives you something much more powerful: time and breathing room.

That said, it still includes a couple useful extras:

  • Up to $600 in cellphone protection (when you pay your bill with the card; $25 deductible applies)
  • Personalized cash rewards offers via the My Wells Fargo Deals program, which rewards eligible purchases as statement credits

Things to know before applying

This is one of the strongest 0% intro APR cards out there now, but it's not the perfect fit for everyone. A few things to keep in mind:

  • There's a balance transfer fee of 5%, min: $5. This is typical, but you'll want to include it in your total savings math. In a $6,000 transfer scenario, the fee would be $300.
  • Good to excellent credit is usually required for approval. That means you'll want a FICO score of ~670 or higher.
  • Foreign transaction fees apply, so not a great choice for international travel.

In fact, my recommendation is not to put any new charges on this card if you get it. Just focus on transferring your balance and paying it off ASAP.

Break the cycle in 2026

According to Motley Fool Money research, paying off debt is America's No. 1 financial resolution for 2026.

The Wells Fargo Reflect® Card offers a rare opportunity: pay zero interest through all of 2026 and well into 2027. That's one of the longest intro APR offers you'll find anywhere.

This could be the reset button your finances have been waiting for.

Compare the Wells Fargo Reflect® Card to other top-rated balance transfer offers in our expert-picked 0% intro APR balance transfer card list.

