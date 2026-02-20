This 0% Intro APR Card Lets You Skip Interest Until Late 2027
I'm currently working with two close friends who are tackling their credit card debt. Both of them were making monthly payments but getting frustrated watching most of their money disappear into interest charges instead of actually reducing their balances.
So I pointed them toward the same solution I'd recommend to anyone carrying high-interest debt: a balance transfer card.
Right now, the Citi Simplicity® Card, from our partner, offers nearly two full years of 0% intro APR on balance transfers. When you move a balance over, suddenly every payment you make chips away at what you actually owe -- not what the credit card company wants to collect in interest.
No interest until late 2027 -- yes, really
The Citi Simplicity® Card offers 0% intro APR for 21 months on Balance Transfers. It also includes 0% intro APR for 12 months on Purchases. After that, the 17.49% - 28.24% (Variable) APR kicks in.
If you've got revolving credit card debt right now, getting almost two full years to pay down that balance -- without interest stacking up -- can make a massive difference on the math.
A few key terms to know before applying:
- Credit required: Good to excellent credit (generally considered to be a FICO® Score of 670+)
- Transfer window: Balance transfers must be completed within four months of opening the account
- Balance transfer fee: There is an intro balance transfer fee of 3% of each transfer (minimum $5) completed within the first 4 months of account opening. After that, your fee will be 5% of each transfer (minimum $5)
That fee is worth understanding. On a $5,000 balance, you'd pay $150 upfront. But if it helps you avoid ~$1,200 in interest it's well worth it. The fee usually pays for itself many times over.
Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR
Purchases: 0%, 12 months on Purchases
Balance Transfers: 0%, 21 months on Balance Transfers
Regular APR
17.49% - 28.24% (Variable)
Rewards
N/A
Annual Fee N/A
$0
Welcome Offer
N/A
This is one of our favorite cards for balance transfers. It has 0% intro APR for 21 months on balance transfers and a discounted intro balance transfer fee for the first four months. That combo makes it one of the most generous balance transfer offers we’ve seen. But it doesn't have much ongoing value after the intro 0% APR period ends.Read Full Review
- Great intro APR
- No annual fee
- No late fees
- No penalty APR
- Choose your own payment date
- No rewards
- Foreign transaction fee
- No Late Fees, No Penalty Rate, and No Annual Fee... Ever
- 0% Intro APR on balance transfers for 21 months and on purchases for 12 months from date of account opening. After that the variable APR will be 17.49% - 28.24%, based on your creditworthiness. Balance transfers must be completed within 4 months of account opening.
- There is an intro balance transfer fee of 3% of each transfer (minimum $5) completed within the first 4 months of account opening. After that, your fee will be 5% of each transfer (minimum $5).
- Stay protected with Citi® Quick Lock
No annual fee, no late fees, no penalty APR
This is the part that really sets the Citi Simplicity® Card apart from other top balance transfer cards.
Most cards have strict rules and very little lenience when it comes to mistakes. If you miss a payment? Your interest rate spikes. Fees start to roll in and you could even void your entire 0% intro APR offer.
The Citi Simplicity® Card doesn't do that. There's no annual fee, no late payment fees, and no penalty APR. If you miss a payment by accident, your rate doesn't skyrocket. You just pick up where you left off.
For someone trying to dig out of debt, that kind of forgiveness is a welcome safety net.
How to crush your debt in 21 months
Having 21 months of 0% interest is amazing, but you need a plan to actually make the most of it. Don't just make minimum payments and hope for the best.
Here's a trick that works. First, divide your total balance by 20 months (not 21 -- just to give yourself a buffer). For example, if you've got $4,000 in debt, that works out to $200 per month. This is your new minimum monthly payment goal.
Next, set up autopay for that amount and stick to it. No exceptions or "I'll catch up next month" excuses. If you make payments like clockwork, you'll fully clear your debt within 21 months and potentially avoid any interest.
The beauty of this approach is that every single dollar goes toward eliminating your actual debt instead of feeding interest charges.
The bottom line
If you're ready to break free from high-interest debt, the Citi Simplicity® Card gives you nearly two years to make it happen -- without interest working against you every month.
I've seen this strategy work for countless people, including my two friends I'm helping currently. The hardest part is taking that first step.
Get almost two full years of 0% intro APR -- read our Citi Simplicity® Card review and apply today.
Our Research Expert
