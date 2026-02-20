This 0% Intro APR Card Lets You Skip Interest Until Late 2027

I'm currently working with two close friends who are tackling their credit card debt. Both of them were making monthly payments but getting frustrated watching most of their money disappear into interest charges instead of actually reducing their balances.

So I pointed them toward the same solution I'd recommend to anyone carrying high-interest debt: a balance transfer card.

Right now, the Citi Simplicity® Card, from our partner, offers nearly two full years of 0% intro APR on balance transfers. When you move a balance over, suddenly every payment you make chips away at what you actually owe -- not what the credit card company wants to collect in interest.

No interest until late 2027 -- yes, really

The Citi Simplicity® Card offers 0% intro APR for 21 months on Balance Transfers. It also includes 0% intro APR for 12 months on Purchases. After that, the 17.49% - 28.24% (Variable) APR kicks in.

If you've got revolving credit card debt right now, getting almost two full years to pay down that balance -- without interest stacking up -- can make a massive difference on the math.

A few key terms to know before applying:

Credit required: Good to excellent credit (generally considered to be a FICO® Score of 670+)

Good to excellent credit (generally considered to be a FICO® Score of 670+) Transfer window: Balance transfers must be completed within four months of opening the account

Balance transfers must be completed within four months of opening the account Balance transfer fee: There is an intro balance transfer fee of 3% of each transfer (minimum $5) completed within the first 4 months of account opening. After that, your fee will be 5% of each transfer (minimum $5)

That fee is worth understanding. On a $5,000 balance, you'd pay $150 upfront. But if it helps you avoid ~$1,200 in interest it's well worth it. The fee usually pays for itself many times over.