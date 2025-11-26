This 0% Intro APR Card Takes the Pressure Off Going Into 2026
Whether you're catching up on expenses, holiday spending, or just trying to break the credit card cycle, it helps to have a little breathing room.
That's where the Discover it® Cash Back card comes in. It offers something most cards don't: a strong intro APR offer on purchases and balance transfers, plus unlimited Cashback Match at the end of your first year (only available to new cardmembers).
For anyone trying to ease into 2026 without the usual credit card weight, this is a card worth checking out.
Skip interest for all of 2026
The Discover it® Cash Back card made our radar not just because of the long interest-free window, but because it rewards you as you go.
Here's a breakdown of the key benefits:
- Intro APR offer: 0% intro APR for 15 months on both purchases and balance transfers (after the intro period ends, a 17.74% - 26.74% Variable APR applies).
- Earn 5% cash back on everyday purchases at different places you shop each quarter like grocery stores, restaurants, gas stations, and more, up to the quarterly maximum when you activate.
- Earn 1% unlimited cash back on all other purchases.
- Unlimited Cashback Match -- Discover will match all the cash back you’ve earned at the end of your first year. (No cap or minimums and available only to new cardmembers.)
- $0 annual fee
Skipping interest and getting cash back rewards is truly a double-win. And the Cashback Match in year one is icing on the already-sweet cake!
Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR
Purchases: 0%, 15 months
Balance Transfers: 0%, 15 months
Regular APR
17.74% - 26.74% Variable APR
Rewards Earn 5% cash back on everyday purchases at different places you shop each quarter like grocery stores, restaurants, gas stations, and more, up to the quarterly maximum when you activate. Plus, earn unlimited 1% cash back on all other purchases.
1% - 5% Cashback
Annual Fee
$0
Welcome Offer INTRO OFFER: Unlimited Cashback Match for all new cardmembers–only from Discover. Discover will automatically match all the cash back you’ve earned at the end of your first year! There’s no minimum spending or maximum rewards. You could turn $150 cash back into $300.
Discover will match all the cash back you’ve earned at the end of your first year.
We think this card has among the highest cash back potential for cards with no annual fee. The key is the Unlimited Cashback Match — Discover automatically matches all the cash back new cardholders have earned at the end of the first year. That cash back can seriously add up when you earn 5% cash back on rotating bonus categories each quarter (when you activate them, up to the quarterly maximum) and 1% on other purchases.Read Full Review
- Rotating bonus categories
- Welcome bonus offer
- Great intro APR offer
- No annual fee
- No foreign transaction fee
- No fixed bonus categories
- INTRO OFFER: Unlimited Cashback Match for all new cardmembers–only from Discover. Discover will automatically match all the cash back you’ve earned at the end of your first year! There’s no minimum spending or maximum rewards. You could turn $150 cash back into $300.
- Earn 5% cash back on everyday purchases at different places you shop each quarter like grocery stores, restaurants, gas stations, and more, up to the quarterly maximum when you activate. Plus, earn unlimited 1% cash back on all other purchases.
- Redeem cash back for any amount
- Apply now and you could get a decision in as little as 90 seconds. No annual fee.
- Start shopping and earning rewards in minutes with your virtual card, before your physical card arrives in the mail, if eligible.
- Get a 0% intro APR for 15 months on purchases. Then 17.74% to 26.74% Standard Variable Purchase APR applies, based on credit worthiness.
- Terms and conditions apply.
Potential savings of intro APR offer + rewards
To give you an idea of how powerful this card can be, here's how much you could save in interest and earn back in rewards after one year.
Let's say you transfer or spend $5,000 on the card and pay it down steadily over the 0% intro APR period lasting 15 months on balance transfers. If your current card charges 25% interest, you'd be saving over $1000 in interest alone -- just by moving that balance to Discover. (An ongoing 17.74% - 26.74% Variable APR applies at the end of the intro period.)
Now layer on the rewards.
If you earn $250 in cash back during your first year between the 5% rotating bonus quarterly categories (quarterly max applies; activation required) and 1% on everything else, Discover will match that amount at the end of the first year for new cardmembers. That's $500 back in your pocket, just for using the card on things you were going to buy anyway.
So between the interest savings and bonus rewards, you could realistically be looking at more than $1,500 in total value after your first year.
Not bad for a no-annual-fee card designed to make life easier going into 2026.
What to keep in mind before applying
- There's a 3% intro balance transfer fee, up to 5% fee on future balance transfers (see terms)*. Be sure to make your balance transfers early to take advantage of the best rate and longest 0% intro APR window.
- 5% quarterly rotating bonus categories require activation and a quarterly max applies. It's simple, but you'll want to mark your calendar or set reminders each quarter and note your spending during the quarter.
- Your credit score still matters. While Discover is known for being beginner-friendly, good credit (670+ FICO) improves your chances of getting the best terms.
That said, there's no annual fee and no hard-to-navigate terms. Just a straightforward path to earning and saving at the same time.
Make 2026 the year you stress less
Life's expensive right now. If you're tired of interest charges and looking for a little more flexibility, this card can give you room to catch up.
If you're absolutely drowning in debt, you might want a longer balance transfer window. Compare all the top 0% intro APR cards, some offering interest-free periods of up to 21 months.
Our Research Expert