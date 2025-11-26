This 0% Intro APR Card Takes the Pressure Off Going Into 2026

Whether you're catching up on expenses, holiday spending, or just trying to break the credit card cycle, it helps to have a little breathing room.

That's where the Discover it® Cash Back card comes in. It offers something most cards don't: a strong intro APR offer on purchases and balance transfers, plus unlimited Cashback Match at the end of your first year (only available to new cardmembers).

For anyone trying to ease into 2026 without the usual credit card weight, this is a card worth checking out.

Skip interest for all of 2026

The Discover it® Cash Back card made our radar not just because of the long interest-free window, but because it rewards you as you go.

Here's a breakdown of the key benefits:

Intro APR offer: 0% intro APR for 15 months on both purchases and balance transfers (after the intro period ends, a 17.74% - 26.74% Variable APR applies).

0% intro APR for 15 months on both purchases and balance transfers (after the intro period ends, a 17.74% - 26.74% Variable APR applies). Earn 5% cash back on everyday purchases at different places you shop each quarter like grocery stores, restaurants, gas stations, and more, up to the quarterly maximum when you activate.

on everyday purchases at different places you shop each quarter like grocery stores, restaurants, gas stations, and more, up to the quarterly maximum when you activate. Earn 1% unlimited cash back on all other purchases.

on all other purchases. Unlimited Cashback Match -- Discover will match all the cash back you’ve earned at the end of your first year. (No cap or minimums and available only to new cardmembers.)

-- Discover will match all the cash back you’ve earned at the end of your first year. (No cap or minimums and available only to new cardmembers.) $0 annual fee

Skipping interest and getting cash back rewards is truly a double-win. And the Cashback Match in year one is icing on the already-sweet cake!