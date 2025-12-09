This 100K-Mile Offer Just Changed My 2026 Travel Plans
Already planning a 2026 getaway, but not sure how you're going to make it happen? If so, the new limited-time offer on the Capital One Venture X Rewards Credit Card (see rates and fees) makes it the card to apply for now.
Right now, new Capital One Venture X Rewards Credit Card holders can earn 100,000 Miles (worth $1,000 in travel) once you spend $10,000 on purchases within the first 6 months from account opening. That $1,000 in travel rewards means the Capital One Venture X Rewards Credit Card can help you save on travel well into next year.
I know what my next move is -- applying for the Capital One Venture X Rewards Credit Card to land this bonus before it's too late. Here's why you might want to do the same.
Unlock strong earning rates on Capital One travel
The Capital One Venture X Rewards Credit Card comes with some great travel-related bonus categories that can help you build up a mountain of miles. You'll get:
- 10X miles on hotels and rental cars booked through Capital One Travel
- 5X miles on flights and vacation rentals booked through Capital One Travel
- 2X miles on all other purchases, every day
Those are some of the better travel earning rates I've seen -- you'll just have to book your trips through Capital One to get them.
For example, let's say you book a $400 hotel (4,000 miles) and $300 flight (1,500 miles) through Capital One Travel, plus spend another $300 on your Capital One Venture X Rewards Credit Card on meals and shopping (600 miles). That'd make for a total of 6,100 miles for a $1,000 trip -- plus a nice chunk of the spending requirement for your welcome bonus.
Don't wait. Check out our full review to apply for the Capital One Venture X Rewards Credit Card today and earn your bonus.
On Capital One's Secure Website.
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
On Capital One's Secure Website.
Earn 100,000 miles (worth $1,000 in travel) when you spend $10K in the first 6 months
Excellent (740-850)
Intro APR
Purchases: N/A
Balance Transfers: N/A
Regular APR
19.99% - 28.99% (Variable)
Rewards Earn unlimited 10X miles on hotels and rental cars booked through Capital One Travel and 5X miles on flights and vacation rentals booked through Capital One Travel. Earn unlimited 2X miles on all other purchases.
2X-10X miles
Annual Fee
$395
Welcome Offer 100,000 Miles when you spend $10,000 on purchases in the first 6 months from account opening
100,000 Miles (worth $1,000 in travel)
-
If you want premium travel perks that easily justify their cost, this card delivers. You’ll get a $300 annual credit for bookings through Capital One Travel, plus 10,000 bonus miles every account anniversary (worth $100 toward travel) — perks that already offset the $395 annual fee.
Add a 100,000-mile welcome bonus (worth $1,000 toward travel), unlimited 2X miles on everyday purchases, airport lounge access, and Global Entry/TSA PreCheck® credits, and you’ve got one of the strongest premium travel cards available today.Read Full Review
-
- Big travel rewards bonus
- High rewards rate
- Travel credits
- Easy-to-use miles
- Annual fee
- Other card issuers have more valuable travel rewards
-
- LIMITED-TIME OFFER: Earn 100,000 bonus miles once you spend $10,000 on purchases in the first 6 months from account opening - equal to $1,000 in travel
- Receive a $300 annual credit for bookings through Capital One Travel, where you'll get Capital One's best prices on thousands of trip options
- Get 10,000 bonus miles (equal to $100 towards travel) every year, starting on your first anniversary
- Earn unlimited 10X miles on hotels and rental cars booked through Capital One Travel and 5X miles on flights and vacation rentals booked through Capital One Travel
- Earn unlimited 2X miles on all other purchases
- Enjoy access to 1,300+ lounges worldwide, including Capital One Lounge locations and Priority Pass™ lounges, after enrollment
- Use your Venture X miles to easily cover travel expenses, including flights, hotels, rental cars and more—you can even transfer your miles to your choice of 15+ travel loyalty programs
- Enjoy a $100 experience credit and other premium benefits with every hotel and vacation rental booked from the Premier Collection
- Receive up to a $120 credit for Global Entry or TSA PreCheck®
Reap hundreds with a few simple travel perks
Yes, the Capital One Venture X Rewards Credit Card comes with a hefty $395 annual fee (see rates and fees). But with just a few simple, valuable perks, you could cover the cost of your new card and then some.
The Capital One Venture X Rewards Credit Card comes with:
- A $300 annual travel credit: Get a $300 annual credit for bookings made through Capital One Travel
- $120 Global Entry or TSA PreCheck® credit: Receive up to a $120 credit to cover the cost of Global Entry or TSA PreCheck®.
- 10,000-mile anniversary bonus: Get 10,000 bonus miles, equal to $100 towards travel, every year starting on your first account anniversary.
Add those perks up, and you're looking at up to $520 in value in your first year -- over $100 more than the annual fee. Once you throw in the card's earning rates, welcome bonus, and access to more than 1,300 airport lounges worldwide, you'll see how you can really start saving.
Curious how other travel rewards cards stack up? Check out this list of our favorite travel credit cards now to compare options.
Our Research Expert