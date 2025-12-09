This 100K-Mile Offer Just Changed My 2026 Travel Plans

Already planning a 2026 getaway, but not sure how you're going to make it happen? If so, the new limited-time offer on the Capital One Venture X Rewards Credit Card (see rates and fees) makes it the card to apply for now.

Right now, new Capital One Venture X Rewards Credit Card holders can earn 100,000 Miles (worth $1,000 in travel) once you spend $10,000 on purchases within the first 6 months from account opening. That $1,000 in travel rewards means the Capital One Venture X Rewards Credit Card can help you save on travel well into next year.

I know what my next move is -- applying for the Capital One Venture X Rewards Credit Card to land this bonus before it's too late. Here's why you might want to do the same.

Unlock strong earning rates on Capital One travel

The Capital One Venture X Rewards Credit Card comes with some great travel-related bonus categories that can help you build up a mountain of miles. You'll get:

10X miles on hotels and rental cars booked through Capital One Travel

5X miles on flights and vacation rentals booked through Capital One Travel

2X miles on all other purchases, every day

Those are some of the better travel earning rates I've seen -- you'll just have to book your trips through Capital One to get them.

For example, let's say you book a $400 hotel (4,000 miles) and $300 flight (1,500 miles) through Capital One Travel, plus spend another $300 on your Capital One Venture X Rewards Credit Card on meals and shopping (600 miles). That'd make for a total of 6,100 miles for a $1,000 trip -- plus a nice chunk of the spending requirement for your welcome bonus.

Don't wait. Check out our full review to apply for the Capital One Venture X Rewards Credit Card today and earn your bonus.